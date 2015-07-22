Francisco Rodriguez joins Wolfsburg

Francisco Rodriguez has joined VfL Wolfsburg, the club have confirmed.

Rodriguez has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Bundesliga side, after they agreed a fee of €1.2 million with FC Zurich of Switzerland.

The Swiss under-21 international will join up with a familiar face at the Volkswagen Arena too, with his brother, Ricardo Rodriguez, a regular in the side since joining them, also from Zurich, in 2012.

Francisco, who is two years younger than the left-back and plies his trade in midfield, leaves Switzerland after just one senior season, during which he played 28 games and scored two goals as Zurich finished third in the league.

Player and club alike both thrilled with the move

Speaking to Wolfsburg's official club website about his new signing, manager Dieter Hecking described the 20-year-old as "a young player with the potential to develop further." He believes that Francisco "fits perfect into [their] requirement profile" and that he will be able to "take the next step" in his career with the Wolves, whilst sporting director Klaus Allofs also added that he is "very happy" with Francisco's arrival.

The player himself spoke to the website of his new team too, revealing that he is "delighted" that the move "has worked out." The midfielder believes that Wolfsburg "have made some major developments in recent years" and he thinks that he is at a club now where he can "prove [himself] at the very highest level."

Speaking about the possibility of playing with his brother, Francisco added that "it's a dream come true" for him to be the same side as Ricardo and for them to "play in a team together."

He concluded by saying that he "will give [his] all in every training session" and that he is keen to "constantly advance in [his] development" at the club.