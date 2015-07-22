Sampdoria reach agreement with Cassano

Antonio Cassano looks set to return to Sampdoria after four years away from the club. According to DiMarzio reports, he has agreed terms with the Serie A side on a one-year deal .

The veteran of six Italian sides last played for Parma before being released in January in a bid to ease the club's financial difficulties - which eventually led to them going bankrupt.

Despite only playing half a season with the Stadio Ennio Tardini side, Cassano still popped up with five goals and two assists.

Will have to be on best behaviour

Within the contract their is a "Cassanate" clause which allows La Samp to terminate the player's contract if he misbehaves.

His first spell with the club went sour following an argument with chairman Ricardo Garrone. The club took Cassano to a league arbitration panel and asked for the player's contract to be terminated, the request was rejected and the panel demanded Cassano be re-instated into the first team and receive half his wages for the rest of his time with the club. AC Milan swooped in a week later and signed him to a three-year deal.

Remembering his first spell

In not far off a century of appearances, Cassano netted thirty-five times in a four-year period.

During his time at the club period Cassano formed a formidable partnership with Giampaolo Pazzini, who had also been linked with a return to Sampdoria following his release from Milan - but instead the 30-year-old opted for a move to Hellas Verona.

Cassano started his career at Bari and has played for Roma, Real Madrid, both Milanese sides and Parma, alongside Sampdoria, during his 16 year senior career.

Joins a long list of Sampdoria transfers this summer

The striker will take the Blucerchiati's summer signings to double figures, joining the likes of Fernando and Emiliano Viviano through the door.

The ageing striker will potentially have to compete with Eder, Stefano Okaka, Luis Muriel and fellow new boy Federico Bonazzoli for a place in Walter Zenga's side.