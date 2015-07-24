MSV Duisburg 1-3 1.FC Kaiserslautern: Great Pole Przybylko earns three points

A brace in the opening stages from Kacper Przybylko was enough to earn 1.FC Kaiserslautern three points, despite Branimir Bajić's late goal for MSV Duisburg.

Doubts from Kaiserslautern fans were aired before the game following the departure of Philipp Hofmann to Championship side Brentford. Przybylko soon put those minds at ease with a goal on his debut inside the opening 15 minutes.

Fellow debutant Daniel Halfar played a big part in the opening goal with a ball over the top to Mateusz Klich, before squaring the ball to Przybylko who had the easy task of putting the ball in the back of the net.

It took Kaiserslautern just five minutes to double their lead following an explosive counter-attack. A ball over the top was latched on to by Jean Zimmer who did all the hard work holding the ball up, before his cross was turned in by Kevin Wolze for an own goal.

Duisburg were again undone by a ball over the top which lead to Przybylko grabbing his second of the night after 29 minutes – taking the ball down first time, firing a half-volley past Michael Ratajczak.

Duisburg pulled a goal back in the final 10 minutes through captain Bajić, as the defender gave his side a consolation goal.

Following their promotion for the 3. Liga, Duisburg looked to get off to a flying start in the 2. Bundesliga, with both Zlatko Janjić and Kingsley Onuegbu starting for the Zebras, whilst Dustin Bomheuer and Thomas Bröker both made their debuts for Gino Lettieri’s side.

Vucur, Halfar and Przybylko make debut

Kosta Runjaić handed Kaiserslautern debuts to Stipe Vucur, Halfar and Przybylko as they aimed to put things right after missing out on promotion to the 2. Bundesliga on the final day, following a draw with FC Ingolstadt 04.

Janjić looked to replicate his 17 goals in the 3. Liga last season for Duisburg, with the first effort on target on Friday evening.

Kaiserslautern get off to flying start

Early pressure from Kaiserslautern lead to two quick-fire goals in the opening 20 mintues. Przybylko got the first with an easy tap-in at the far post whilst Zimmer’s persistence paid off for die roten Teufel as his cross cannoned back off the defender into the Duisburg net – in front of the travelling supporters.

Martin Dausch’s free-kick was met by the head of Bröker just moments later as Duisburg looked to pull a goal back, a chance the former 1.FC Köln forward really should have put away.

Duisburg were again caught napping at the back which allowed Przybylko his second of the night with the game already looking over.

The second-half started how the first-half had finished, with Kaiserslautern on top. Przybylko almost completed his hat-trick within five minutes of the restart, but the Pole failed to hit the target from inside the area.

MSV Duisburg start to control the ball

Simon Brandstetter made an almost instant impact just minutes after coming on for Duisburg, with the forward taking the ball down before slicing his effort wide, to the disappointment of Onuegbu who was open.

Following his move from Rot-Weiß Erfurt, Brandstetter came close just seconds later, dragging his effort inches wide of Marius Müller’s post – as Kaiserslautern looked content in letting the home side control the ball in the final half hour.

Przybylko came close to completing his hat-trick in the closing stages, but the 22-year old found himself outnumbered in the Duisburg penalty area.

Kaiserslautern were denied the clean sheet as Bajić pulled a goal back for Duisburg, but it was the away side who ran out 3-1 victors in the opening game of the 2. Bundesliga.

Duisburg’s second game in the Bundesliga comes against VfL Bochum whilst Kaiserslautern face a game against probable promotion rivals, Eintracht Braunschweig.