Juventus targeting French youngster Saint-Maximin

Juventus look set to open up talks with French club St. Etienne over a move for highly rated youngster Allan Saint-Maximin according to Sport MediaSet reports.

The 18-year-old who can play on either wing and despite having only played a dozen times - nine of which were last season - for Les Verts since his promotion to the senior side two years ago, he is held in very high regard having scored 7 times in 18 appearances for the French youth international sides.

Saint-Maximin still has four years to run on his current deal at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and the club have pinned a €7.5 million price tag to his head.

Developing a habit of signing young French stars

Last summer the Old Lady signed Kingsley Coman on a free transfer from capital club Paris Saint Germain. Coman linked up with fellow Frenchmen Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba on arrival, the latter also a free signing albeit from the Premier League's Manchester United instead back in 2012.

Pogba has developed into one of the world's most sought after youngsters with interest from the biggest clubs seemingly ever present.

Coman, three years the junior of Pogba, on the other hand has struggled to develop significantly as of yet and the Bianconeri are said to be keen on loaning the player out to develop him ahead of the new season.

Donsah snub

Juventus and Cagliari met on Thursday to discuss the transfer of midfielder Godfred Donsah according to SkySport Italia.

However, the move has hit a snag as the relegated Rossoblu don't want to take Marcel Buchel, a player included in Juventus' offer and will request a compromise.

Donsah was one of the most exciting youngsters in Serie A last season where he made 20 appearances.

The Ghanian has previously voiced his preference on a move to the premier league after Cagliari but that dream may need to be put on hold for the time being with Juventus very keen on him.

