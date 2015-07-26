Stevan Jovetic set to join Inter Milan

Stevan Jovetic will undergo a medical on Tuesday to join Inter Milan, according to an official statement by the club itself. He returns to the country where he made a name for himself prior to his move to the Premier League.

Welcome home, Stevan

During a successful five-year stint with Fiorentina, the striker scored 35 goals in 116 appearances that proved to be pivotal since his £8 million move from FK Partizan in 2008. That success was enough to grab the attention of Premier League powerhouse Manchester City where, in July of 2013, he signed for the club in a deal worth £22 million, as the fourth main signing in Manuel Pellegrini's first season in charge of the Citizens.

However, he was never able to recreate the form that justified his price tag as various string of injuries took a toll on the 25-year-old as he only managed 43 appearances and 11 goals for the Manchester side.

Still, in a side that boosts the likes of Sergio Agüero, Wilfried Bony and Edin Džeko at the striker position, it would be hard for the Montenegrin to get playing minutes in this rotation, even if he had stayed given the rumours that Džeko would be heading to Italy as well.

Nerazzuri adventure

Jovetic will become the seventh signing by the Milan club, regardless if it's a transfer or loan, he becomes the fifth forward for Roberto Mancini's side alongside Italian Samuele Longo, Romanian George Pușcaș, and Argentines Rodrigo Palacio and Mauro Icardi.

He will face some competition with the latter two, but surely will become a rotational player as the side looks to contend for Serie A with their new depth across all positions - having also failed to make a European tournament, meaning the Coppa Italia is on their minds as well.