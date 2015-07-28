Palermo sign defender El Kaoutari

Palermo have officially announced the €2 million capture of Abdelhamid El Kaoutari on a four year deal from French outfit Montpellier.

The eight time Moroccan international defender was part of the Montpellier side who were crowned French champions back in the 2011/12 season, and has spent all his career with the Stade de la Mosson side.

A club statement, posted on their website confirmed that El Kaoutari has signed a four-year contract with the club, while also revealing that the Moroccan is due to join up for Beppe Iachini's squad in Temu for his first training session "this afternoon".

Next through the door at the Stadio Renzo Barbera

El Kaoutari, 25, becomes the eighth summer signing for Palermo as they prepare to improve on their respectable mid table finish this coming season.

He joins, Swede Oscar Hiljemark and Macedonian Aleksandar Trajkovski amongst others at the club.

He is the second to exit the French club this summer following Lucas Barrios, who joined Brazilian giants Palmeiras last month.

Joel Campbell to be next?

According to Gazetta dello sport, Arsenal and Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell has agreed on a loan move to Sicily.

The report goes on to say that club president Maurizio Zamparini is in London today (Tuesday) to iron out the final details of the transfer.

Campbell, 23, has struggled to break into the Arsenal side since joining in 2011 and has spent every season out on loan with Spanish outfit Villarreal being the last.

Campbell may well only be a short term solution while the club find a replacement for Paulo Dybala who joined Juventus but having impressed on the aforementioned loan spells he will bring both goals and assists.

Turkish outfit Besiktas had been linked with the youngster and Real Sociedad were reportedly looking to loan him.