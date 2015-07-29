Wolfsberger AC - Borussia Dortmund Result in Europa League 2015 (0-1)

22:00. That's all from me, Jonathan Walsh, this evening. I do hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game and stay tuned for the upcoming report!

21:57. Dortmund head over to thank their fans after a fantastic game in Klagenfurt. Wolfsberger pushed them all the way but fell just short, although it wasn't for a lack of effort. Several chances were passed up in the second period, including Mkhitaryan's magnificent headed clearance, as Jonas Hofmann's goal proved to be the difference between the side.

FT: WORLFSBERGER AC 0-1 BORUSSIA DORTMUND

90+3' Dortmund continue to come forward but Wolfsberger stand firm - one to go.

90' Hummels gets booked for a poor challenge and we are into four minutes of added time.

89' Kevin Kampl gets a visit from a pitch invader, how somehow managed to convince the security guard that Kampl had let him stay there. WAC players aren't happy and he's quickly escorted away.

87' Piszczek wins a free-kick in the corner, a welcome rest, before Sokratis heads over. Will Dortmund hold on?

84' How on earth has that not gone in?! Bürki parries back into the box and, somehow, Silvio and co. can't sort their feet and the ball smashes clear off the Swiss stopper.

81' Here comes their Spanish star! Jacobo is finally on, replacing Wernitznig - can he make the difference?

80' Final Dortmund change - Kevin Kampl on for the excellent Marco Reus.

76' How there hasn't been another goal in this game is a miracle. Aubameyang rounds Kofler, only to see his touch go too far in front of him and the opportunity wasted - fantastic game.

73' Goal.. no! Reus' delightful chipped through ball is latched on to Kagawa and eventually forced home by Aubameyang, but the Japanese international was just fractionally offside.

71' OFF THE LINE! How unlucky are Wolfsberg? Great defending from Mkhitaryan to clear Trdina's header.

70' Nearly an own goal, BVB almost deflect Wernitznig's cross into their own goal before Castro gets back to block the follow up - nevery times!

69' Kofler to the rescue again! He denies Aubameyang's cut-back that was destined for an open and free Reus.

66' Double substitution for BVB: Shinji Kagawa and Gonzalo Catro, who is making his debut, on for the impressive Jonas Hofmann and Julian Weigl.

64' Wolfsberger are giving this a real go! Seidl's free-kick is straight down the throat of Bürki.

61' THAT WAS THE CHANCE! It just needed some composure to finish off a great move with a lovely turn by Seidl to set up Zündel - he thrashes well over.

58' Concern for BVB as Hummels goes down in a heap but is quickly back up again. It looked a fairly simple challenge in the air, though the BVB captain came off worse.

56' He's known for his pace, but Aubameyang has been a real menace in the air this evening. His diving header flashes past the post - another good chance gone for BVB.

52' Reus turning on the style now. He gets in behind and almost squares for Aubameyang, only for it to be cut out at the final moment.

51' Kofler comes up big for Wolfsberger AC, sticking a foot out to block Hofmann's powerful half volley. A great pass to set him up and an equally impressive save.

48' Confusion in the box! Marco Reus' free-kick causes bedlam in the Wolfsberg area and they just manage to scramble the ball clear.

46' We're back underway in Klagenfurt!

HT: Wolfsberger can be proud of their own efforts, however. They may be yet to have an attempt on goal, but a few set-pieces could see them begin to worry the BVB back-line the longer it stays 0-0.

HT: Dortmund and Tuchel will be extremely pleased with that first 45, especially in their first competitive game. Hofmann's goal was a fantastic counter, something we haven't seen from BVB in a while.

45' No extra-time from Davide Massa and that's it for the first-half!

43' Aubameyang nearly slots in Reus but Sollbauer is there once again. Wolfsberger need to hold out until half-time.

39' Almost a chance for the hosts! Manuel Seidl's free-kick is palmed out into the danger-zone by Bürki but luckily for him it's straight to a yellow shirt.

35' BVB want this game killed off before the second half. A good cutback from Reus finds Mkhitaryan, though the Armenian has his shot brilliantly blocked by captain Sollbauer.

31' That yellow wall behind Bürki is quite incredible this evening - the colour, the songs and the noise!

28' Very nearly the second! Lovely turn from Mkhitaryan and his cross-cum-shot goes just wide of the far post and Aubameyang's depairing attempts to get on the end of it.

25' BVB now more than happy to keep the ball and knock it around, seemingly trying to tire their opponents before going in for the kill again. Gündogan looking impressive at the base of midfield beside Weigl.

22' That's really settled the game now, which was shaping up to be an end-to-end affair before the goal. Dortmund look very dangerous when they can break, however.

18' Fantastic piece of play by Marco Reus to leave Aubameyang's raking through ball as he was offside. Henrikh Mkhitaryan picks it up and drives forward and, one on one with the 'keeper, squares for Hofmann to tap in to an open goal. Just what BVB wanted.

16' GOAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND! JONAS HOFMANN HAS SCORED!

13' That being said, Aubameyang looks in the mood tonight and he's had a header well blocked by Sollbauer from just a few yards out.

11' For how they were written off in the buid-up, the hosts are more than holding their own after the opening 10 minutes. It'll be interesting to see who copes best later on, as the legs get weary.

8' Now a set-piece chance and a corner for BVB to deal with. Bürki deals with the delivery brillaintly, punching it well clear.

5' Apart from that early scare Wolfsberger seem to be doing well - a very compact side to start.

2' Almost the opener! A lovely floated cross from Hofmann finds Aubameyang, and his header is inches from the top corner.

1' Kick-off! Dortmund get us underway, enjoy the game!

20:03. Pre-match handshakes and photos are done and dusted. We are moments away.

20:01. The teams are in the tunnel, it's almost time to get underway!

19:55. The lack of a number ten from Wolfsberger is even more curious given Weigl's lack of experience at this level. Could the plan be to let Jacobo loose in the second half?

19:50. Here's the proof - a yellow wall away from home!

19:44. Just 20 minutes left now, The end behind Dortmund's goal is almost completely yellow! Fantastic support.

19:36. No real surprise with the first competitive starting line-up that Thomas Tuchel has gone for. Julian Weigl has played through-out pre-season and look to be on his way to becoming a key figure this season.

19:33. Quite an odd decision too, given that Silvio looks to be playing as a lone forward - he featured as an attacking midfielder in the their outing. Could the tactical change help them stall Dortmund? Only time will tell.

19:27. Just under 40 minutes until kick-off now and it looks like WAC Have gone for a slightly mre defensive approach with Jacobo on the bench.

19:17. Ah, here it is! The Wolfsberger starting XI: Kofler; Berger, Hüttenbrenner, Sollbauer, Palla; Zündel, Putsche, Standfest, Seidl, Wernitznig; Silvio.

19:13. While Wolfsberger name their team, it was a big day for a young Dortmund player. Felix Passlack was named as the U17 winner of the Fritz Walter Medal - the most prestigious honour for a young German player.

19:09. What an appropriate time for Dortmund to name their team, eh? Here's their starting XI, Jeremy Dudziak isn't in the squad tonight either. Bürki - Piszczek, Sokratis, Hummels, Schmelzer - Gündogan, Weigl - Hofmann, Reus, Mkhitaryan - Aubameyang.

18:50. The Westphalians have just arrived and are already checking out their surroundings.

18:46. Just under 80 minutes until kick-off in Austria, and the BVB end is already beginning to fill up.

Predicted Wolfsberger AC XI: (4-2-3-1) Kofler; Berger, Standfest, Sollbauer, Palla; Putsche, Hüttenbrenner; Wernitznig, Silvio, Ynclán; Hellquist.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: (4-3-3) Bürki; Piszczek, Hummels, Sokratis, Schmelzer; Gündoğan, Weigl, Castro; Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Reus.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, speaking to bvb.de, gave his thoughts ahead of the game: "We want to continue to leave our mark in Europe. So that means that the Europa League is very important to us." He recognised that there are "some big name teams in this competition", citing last season's tie between VfL Wolfsburg and Inter Milan. He continued, "We have had a very good training camp and pre-season. However that is no reason for us to start being euphoric."

There is one major worry for tonight's hosts, who are without talismanic centre-back Daniel Drescher. He picked up the injury in the weekend defeat to Austria Wien, and it is not yet clear when he'll return - Drescher does seem to be a major doubt for the return leg next week.

BVB have introduced plenty of their young starlets into this season's European squad, with midfielder Dzenis Burnic and forward Janni-Luca Serra even having the honour of making it into their A squad. Hendrik Bonmann, Dominik Reimann, Pascal Stenzel, David Sauerland and golden boy Felix Passlack have also been included. Kevin Großkreutz and Oliver Kirch have been omitted due to fitness reasons. This is something that Han-Joachim-Watzke confirmed on Wednesday, "It is plainly obvious that those players who weren’t named were not completely fit yet. Kevin was out injured for months. He only just returned to training with the team a few days ago."

Ilkay Gündoğan was speaking to the UEFA.com site before the tie and eluded to Thomas Tuchel's desire to get the basics right: "Tuchel started with the simple things: Which foot do I control the ball with? Which foot does my team-mate like to receive the ball with?" He added, "These details seem small but can make our game a bit faster; I think our progress is clear. Defending so bravely and being so brave in possession feels good."

Wolfsberger their Austrian Bundesliga campaign up and running last weekend, although they didn't have the best of starts. Goals from Alexander Gorgon and Alexander Grünwald meant that Austria Wien ran out 2-0 winners at the Lavanttal-Arena, leaving the hosts sitting second bottom. On the other hand, Dortmund don't start their domestic season until they face Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Westfalenstadion on August 15th.

These two sides have never played each other before, and this will be only the second time Borussia Dortmund have taken on opposition from Austria. They took on Austria Wien back in 2003, winning 3-1 on aggregate. Lars Ricken netted the winner in both legs, with Otto Addo scoring to cancel out Vladimír Janočko's opener.

Dietmar Riegler spoke to bvb.de before the Austrians' biggest "game of the year": “The whole Wolfsberg family has been rewarded for their hard work,” he explained. The chairman admitted he was pleased with how well they'd done so far, “I hadn’t dreamt of anything like this, it was never even on my horizon!” Riegler added, “Wolfsberger AC is a small club who must take small steps. We’re happy that we are here; it’s an incentive for the players.”

Davide Massa will take charge of this Europa League tie, with the Italian having handed out 10 red cards and 97 yellows last season - showing that he is not afraid to punish players for even the slightest misdemeanour. He has already overseen APOEL's game against Vardar in this year's competition.

The Austrians only managed to achieve promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga for the first time in the 2011-12 season. Despite it being their debut year, Nenad Bjelica helped guide them to a fifth place finish. He then moved on to Austria Wien, while Slobodan Grubor was quickly replaced by Dietmar Kühbauer after a poor run of form. Since then, he's helped them consolidate and, now, make it on to the European stage.

For Wolfsberger AC, this will be one of the biggest days in their history. After overcoming Belarusian side FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk 3-0 on aggregate, the Austrian side have already shown promise in their very first season in Europe. However, facing one of the world's biggest clubs will prove a much more stern test.

Borussia Dortmund will be entering European competition a little earlier than they would have liked at the beginning of last season, although to be here after the previous campaign is nothing short of a miracle. Bottom of the Bundesliga at Christmas and with things looking bleak, Jürgen Klopp managed to rally his troops to claim 7th place and the subsequent entry into Europe.

Tonight's game will be played at the Wörthersee Stadion, in Klagenfurt. Built in 2006 through to 2007, the stadium had a 32,000 capacity for the UEFA EURO 2008 championships. What was known as the Hypo-Arena for the tournament held three Group B games, including two of Germany's games - against Poland and Croatia. This isn't Wolfsberger's usual ground, however, as they play their games at the Lavanttal-Arena.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of Wolfsberger AC vs Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Europa League, hosted in Austria. Tonight’s game will take place at the Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt. Kick off will be at 20:05BST.