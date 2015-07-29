Juve planning Lamela swoop

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela this summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact with the North London side since his move from Roma.

Lamela made the move in 2013, signing a £30 million deal which made him the most expensive player in Spurs' history. But since then he has been out of touch, scoring just six goals during 59 appearances in all competitions.

However, still with bags of potential, Lamela would be a welcomed addition to Juve's squad as they look to defend their league title, which would make it the fifth consecutive time they have been crowned Serie A champions.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have already been very busy on the transfer front, in the shape of both arrivals and departures.

Notable exits include Carlos Tevez who has left to join his boyhood club Boca Juniors in a €6.5 million deal, whilst Andrea Pirlo has linked up with Frank Lampard at MLS side New York City.

Also to go through the exit door is Arturo Vidal. After long speculation over his future, Juve have pocketed €40 million for the Chilean international as he makes the move to Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna has signed a four-year deal with West Ham United for a fee believed to be around the €11 million mark.

The Italian side have been quick to act in finding their replacements

German international Sami Khedira has joined on a free from Real Madrid, Argentine forward Guido Vadala has arrived from Boca Juniors whilst Sassuolo striker Simone Zaza has joined on a €18 million deal.

The former Atletico Madrid frontman Mario Mandzukic has also joined the Serie A champions signing a four-year contract for a €19 million fee. But it will be ex-Palermo forward Paulo Dybala who Juve will class as their marquee signing. The 21-year-old has penned a €32 million deal after impressing during his time in Italy's top-flight.

Should Lamela make the return to Italy, Juventus will again be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.