Tah, Passlack and Bremer announced as Fritz Walter Medal winners

The DFB have announced the winners of the Fritz Walter Medal today, and honoured Bayer Leverskusen's Jonathan Tah, Borussia Dortmund's Felix Passlack and Olympique Lyon's Pauline Bremer. The trio won the gold medal in each of their respective categories - the U19's, U17's and women's respectively.

The players will receive their awards on 4th September in Frankfurt. Clubs, who are responsible for the training of the honoured players, will get €20,000 for a gold medal, €15,000 for silver and €10,000 for bronze.

The Fritz Walter Medal was normally given to three age groups in men's area, U19's, U18's and U17's, and then the women's section. However, this year, there is no more accolade for the under-18's.

Tah and Passlack deserved winners

This year's winners in the U19's are Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen (gold), VFB Stuttgart's Timo Werner (silver) and Lukas Klostermann from RB Leipzig (bronze).

The top three under-17 players were: right-winger Felix Passlack from Borussia Dortmund (gold), Bayern Munich's starlet Niklas Dorsch (silver) and SC Freiburg's youth goalkeeper, Constantin Frommann, won the bronze medal.

DFB's sporting director, Hansi Flick, spoke about Jonathan Tah, a new signing of Bayer Leverkusen, "Jonathan Tah is one of the best German talents in defensive area. He is fantastic with the calmness and serenity which he plays with for his age."

Hansi Flick also gave his views on U17's winner Felix Passlack: "Passlack has his football skills but also leadership qualities, which he showed in the U17 European Championships in Bulgaria. We also hope that this award will give him a push for the upcoming U17 World Cup in Chile."

"Bremer is a player with a class personality"

19-year-old Pauline Bremer, who joined Olympique Lyon this season, won the silver medal last year and went one better this season.

In April 2014 she made her debut in Germany's senior women's national team and, only four months later, she won the U20 World Cup in Canada as the captain of the team. Nearly one year later, she was a key player for the senior squad during the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada. After a 0-1 loss against England in the third-place play-off, she finished fourth with Germany.

German national coach, Silvia Neid, said that "Bremer is a talented player with a class personality. She was one of the most consistent players during the U20 Wolrd Cup in Canada and claimed a place in the A-team." In conclusion, Silvia Neid wished Bremer good luck for her future and especially for her new challenge in France.

Moreover, Nina Ehegötz from 1. FC Köln and Laura Freigang from TSV Schott Mainz were honoured with silver and bronze, respectively, in the women's section.