Score Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich in DFL Supercup 2015 (2-1)

Nicklas Bendtner's the hero of the night, Xabi Alonso's the villain, and Kevin de Bruyne is the star of the show.

Both sides came close on a number of occasions, but Wolfsburg come out on top! Tonight marks the fourth time that the Supercup has been decided in a penalty shoot-out, Bayern have lost their last three consecutive finals!

FT: VfL Wolfsburg* 1-1 Bayern Munich, after penalties (5-4).

Bendtner to seal things, up against Neuer.... GOAL! Into the roof of the net, and Wolfsburg have won this year's DFB-SuperCup!

Costa now, WHAT A BULLET! Fired low into the corner, try and save that one.

Kruse steps up to take one., GOAL! Neuer guesses, but Wolfsburg's summer signing takes his chance brilliantly and makes no mistake. Neuer senses it's all but over now.

Lahm..... GOAL! The captain, Mr.Reliable - you'd be pulling your hair out if he did anything but score really.

Schürrle..... GOAL! The substitute does his job, calmly and with seeming ease although it was a high-pressure moment then.

Robben to strike, oooh that was close! The Dutchman fires low and hard into the corner of the net, and the ball sneaks underneath Casteels - who dived the right way but was unable to stop the powerful effort from evading his grasp.

de Bruyne.... GOAL! Almost identical to Rodriguez, back of the net and Wolfsburg have a comfortable penalty cushion.

Alonso now.... SAVED! It wasn't particularly powerful, but Casteels flicked it away with his trailing leg having dived the right way initially. Wolfsburg have the advantage, albeit a slight one.

Rodriguez, the set-piece specialist, up next. Oooh.... neatly tucked away! Sending Neuer the wrong way in the process.

Vidal steps up.... what a finish! He punches the air with relief, the Chilean opens the scoring in the shootout.

PENALTIES!

FT: They've deserved to score, Wolfsburg have. But to do so in the dying moments of the match, it'll make it painful if Bayern do not win this now.

FT: Guardiola cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline as his side were within touching distance of the finishing line and yet, penalties will decide the fate of this exciting fixture.

90+2: Two minutes of time have flown by, and that's it! Full-time, the scores are level, and we're going to penalties shortly. Wow.

90: Meanwhile, two minutes of stoppage time have been added on amidst the chaos.

90: At the death, Bendtner scores. Of all players, it just had to be him, didn't it? de Bruyne with the assist, he's undoubtedly been Wolfsburg's best player tonight - he swings in a low ball towards the near post and the former Arsenal man slots past Neuer into the bottom corner before wheeling away to celebrate. Unbelievable.

89: GOAL! YOU COULD NOT MAKE THIS UP! WOLFSBURG EQUALISE AT THE DEATH!

84: Speaking of cameo appearances, Mario Götze is coming on... Thomas Müller comes off in his place.

82: Vidal booked! A firm, robust but overall clean challenge by the Chilean midfielder on Arnold - and you can tell he's confused as the referee brandishes the card. Vidal gesticulates that he went for the ball, and replays showed it was a fair tackle!

80: OOOOH! Good save by Neuer, who makes Vierinha's powerful drive from range look comfortable despite swerving goalwards. The German 'keeper gets down low and rather quickly to keep the scores in Bayern's favour, with time ticking down.

77: Another yellow card being shown, with a twist. This time it's for Perisic, who has already been substituted - for dissent after he threw the ball angrily in response to a decision being given in the opposing favour to the Wolves.

74: Vidal has been seen intensifying his runs on the sidelines, and now he'll get a fifteen-minute cameo appearance for the Bavarians. He replaces Thiago Alcàntara in midfield, and is greeted with a warm round of applause from his new supporters.

72: Tactical alteration incoming, this time for Guardiola as Wolfsburg have used up all three of their subs. Robert Lewandowski, met by a warm reception from the visitors, is being replaced by Rafinha. Phillip Lahm to move into a midfield role, Rafinha dropping off as an extra defender now.

71: Naldo is booked for deliberately holding back Lewandowski, as he was bursting through towards goal. Although the Brazilian centre-back is actually complaining, it was cynical from him and he knew exactly what he was doing.

70: Twenty minutes left to play, a double alteration now... Ivan Perisic and Bas Dost OFF, Nicklas Bendtner and Max Kruse ON.

Daniel Caliguiri OFF, Andre Schürrle ON.

63: The first substitution of the match, is going to be for Wolfsburg now.

de Bruyne is at the heart of proceedings once more (what a surprise), splitting the Bayern backline with an inviting pass to the Dutch forward. Instead of striking the ball away from Neuer into one of the corners, he manages to strike straight at him. A really big chance, wasted.

58: WHAT A CHANCE! WOW! Bas Dost, who has really come into his own over the past few months in terms of goal-scoring prowess, should have scored there.

53: de Bruyne's delivery into the box is flicked on goalwards by Klose - but Neuer is equal to the danger and makes a good reaction save to stop the Wolves from equalising.

The ball was swung into the box, low and hard towards Casteel's feet. He struggled to handle it properly, instead fumbling it straight into the path of Lewandowski. The ball flicked off the Pole and Arjen Robben, who was just a yard or two away, instinctively buried the opportunity with some power into the back of the net.

50: Just a few minutes after the restart, Guardiola's men find themselves ahead! The goal itself was a scrappy one, but ultimately every one counts.

49: GOAL! Bayern in-front, what a time to score!

48: Wolfsburg happy for the visitors to keep hold of possession, as long as they do not utilise it effectively enough. A shrewd tactic, but calculated - they do not want to waste all of their energy reserves with plenty of time still to burn.

KICK-OFF! The second-half is now underway, with the scores still somehow goal-less. That probably will not be the case much longer though.

HT: Wolfsburg are out early in full force and eager to get the second-half underway. Bayern playing a few mind-games here, keeping them waiting...

HT: Manchester City, who have been heavily linked with the Belgian star for a few months now, will be excited by what they've seen thus far tonight. However, Hecking and his staff have vehemently denied Kevin will be sold - unless the right offer does come in for him, and it'd have to be a very hefty one at that.

HT: de Bruyne has been exceptional going forward for Wolfsburg, but really should have buried the chance he had late before the interval. He'll be thinking about that one in the dressing room, I'm sure.

HT: Arturo Vidal was expected to start tonight, but has been left on the substitutes' bench. He will add bite in midfield, so expect him to be introduced at some point in the second 45.

45+1: HT. VfL Wolfsburg 0-0 Bayern Munich - It's been a pulsating, non-stop affair at the Volkswagen Arena, which makes it all the more interesting as a spectacle. Neither side has scored as the two teams go into the break, and there have been plenty of chances to open the scoring.

45: The fourth official signals for just a minute of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first-half now.

44: The referee isn't enjoying this, you can tell. Wolfsburg are increasingly getting frustrated every time the official blows his whistle, and although he's been justified in doing so, the hosts are not happy.

43: What an unpredictable match this is turning out to be!

42: WHAT A CHANCE! HOW DID HE MISS?! If Wolfsburg do not somehow manage to win this game now, their players will be feeling much more than just disappointed. Neuer is caught in no man's land as he rushes off his line after spotting a long through ball by Naldo towards the path of de Bruyne. The former Chelsea midfielder spots Neuer coming towards him, flicks it past him and manages to somehow dink the ball so it trickles goalwads, with the goal gaping. However, it trickles inches wide of the far post - with de Bruyne reacting angrily in the referee's direction as he feels he was being held back whilst taking the effort on-goal in the first place.

40: Bayern have dominated proceedings, at least in terms of passing and possession overall. As a whole though, they have not got much to show for it, which is definitely frustrating their fans with Wolfsburg coming closer to breaking the deadlock every time they gallop forward on the counter.

36: It seems fitting then, that the chance wasn't taken well at all. Poor delivery by Alonso in the end, trying to clip the ball towards the far post but de Bruyne gets his body in the way of it.

35: Guilavogui is the second player in the referee's book now, after his first challenge of the match - on Müller as the German was advancing towards goal. Bayern with a set-piece in a dangerous position now!

32: Neuer to the rescue! Benatia almost scores an own goal, and thankfully for the visitors, Neuer is equal to the danger and parries it to safety after Perisic's cross is fizzed into the box.

27: Bayern go on the counter attack, with Lewandowski spinning Naldo inside out on the edge of the area. Instead of shooting though, he unselfishly finds the run of Costa, who plays it back towards the Polish forward. The momentum is well and truly gone now, and when the eventual opportunity needs to be taken, Costa is in an offside position when he receives the ball.

25: ANOTHER ONE! Alonso plays an uncharacteristically poor pass backwards, which de Bruyne happily scoops up. The 24-year-old has an audacious effort deflected wide, out for a corner-kick. The resulting set-piece is drilled into the box by Ricardo Rodriguez, who found Perisic unmarked - but he headed wide of the far corner with Neuer static.

22: OOOH! de Bruyne accelerates through midfield, beating his marker with ease before looking up and finding Perisic in space. The Croatia international's first touch sets him up for a half-volley, which he slams goalwards from 25 yards out. Neuer is not too troubled though, as he watches it all the way and smothers the danger in its traps.

20: Costa gets the game's first booking, for a cynical tug back on Maximilian Arnold. - who tries to weave through a tricky situation and is eventually brought down on the flank. The referee brandishes the card, and the Brazilian can have no complaints really.

18: A succession of corners in quick succession for Bayern now, they're piling on the pressure.

13: CLOSE, AGAIN! de Bruyne is at the heart of the counter attacking move, as the Wolves narrowly miss the target. The tricky Belgian unleashes Vierinha, who strikes goalwards, but watches on with agony as it flashes wide of Neuer's far post.

10: Ten minutes in, and 'sweeper keeper' Manuel Neuer races off his line for the first time tonight. You get the feeling it will not be the last, either.

8: OFF THE CROSSBAR! Corner-kick is floated into the box and Thiago dives low to meet the delivery. His effort is off-target, but instead, the ball trickles into the path of Jerome Boateng. The centre-back takes one touch before striking goalwards - which hits the crossbar as Wolfsburg breathe a sigh of relief.

5: Perisic opts to take too much on at once, drifting past two challenges and bursting forwards on the flank. He dribbles towards the edge of the area, but he fails at the last hurdle with Lahm looming, losing the ball. Bayern lucky there to get away with the score still goal-less.

2: CHANCE! Two minutes in, and we've already had the first goal-scoring opportunity of the match! Douglas Costa speeds past Vieirinha on the left-hand side, but his cutback in the area is intercepted well by Naldo - before the ball finds Xabi Alonso, whose effort fires wide of the mark.

KICK-OFF! Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich, and it's live!

Just ten minutes remain until kick-off, now! Who will prevail in this curtain-raiser, Wolfsburg or Bayern?

Kevin de Bruyne will, obviously, be the main focal point going forward for the Wolves in the spotlight. However a surprise, is the fact that Andre Schürrle has been left on the substitutes' bench. Considering the season is edging ever closer to kicking off, you'd expect players' performance to impress their respective managers - establishing their first-team credentials in the process.

Wolfsburg meanwhile, are without number one goalkeeper Diego Benaglio for tonight's fixture. The 31-year-old Swiss international is reportedly struggling with fitness, and as a result, Dieter Hecking has opted with summer signing Kevin Casteels in-between the sticks this evening.

Joshua Kimmich, Arturo Vidal and Mario Götze are amongst Bayern's substitutes - a strong bench on paper if they need it!

Interesting line-ups from both, in fairness. Bayern start with David Alaba in a three-at-the-back formation, so he'll be a makeshift centre-back. The talented young Austrian boasts plenty of versatility, and he'll be hoping to impress - having missed fourteen matches in the latter stages of last season for Pep's side.

BAYERN: Neuer, Benatia, Boateng, Alaba, Alonso, Lahm, Costa, Thiago, Robben, Müller and Lewandowski. Subs - Ulreich, Rafinha, Bernat, Rode, Kimmich, Vidal and Götze.

WOLFSBURG: Casteels, Vierinha, Naldo, Klose, Rodriguez, Guilavogui, Arnold, Caligiuri, Perisic, de Bruyne and Dost. Subs - Grün, Knoche, Schäfer, Kruse, Träsch, Schürrle, Bendtner.

Just an hour until kick-off now.... you know what that means. Confirmed team line-ups, as follows!

Bayern Munich predicted XI: (4-3-3) Neuer; Rafinha, Boateng, Benatia, Alaba; Thiago, Kimmich, Rode; Müller, Lewandowski, Götze.

VfL Wolfsburg predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Benaglio; Vieirinha, Naldo, Klose, Rodriguez; Guilavogui, Schäfer; Schürrle, Arnold, Caligiuri; Kruse.

The Bavarians began their preparations for the new season in less than convincing fashion - finishing fourth in the Telekom Cup after losing 2-1 to FC Augsburg and 4-3 on penalties to Borussia Mönchengladbach. The squad then travelled to China for their summer tour, beating Valencia 4-1 and Inter Milan 1-0 before being defeated by Guangzhou Evergrande. They still have their own Audi Cup to play in next week.

Wolfsburg got off to a lightning quick start in pre-season, winning 7-0 over a Veltins select XI. After their training camp in Bad Ragaz, they took on Lechia Danzig and Ajax, drawing both game 1-1. Another training camp, this time in Donaueschingen, followed and so did another victory - beating FC Zürich 4-2. Then came the only two defeats, both in the Emirates Cup, against Villarreal (1-2) and Arsenal (0-1).

Franck Ribéry, Jan Kirchhoff and Holger Badstuber will all be missing on Saturday evening, as Bayern's relentless injury problems finally seem to be letting up. Other than that, they have a fairly clean bill of health. It does, however, seem unlikely that the Bundesliga champions will rush Arjen Robben back into action and will try bring him up to speed gently to avoid any more set-backs to their star winger.

The Wolves will be without Luiz Gustavo on Saturday as the Brazilian midfielder recovers from knee surgery. Kevin de Bruyne is also a doubt after being forced to pull out of training early on Thursday with a back problem. Ivan Perisic may also be missing, as a move to Italy looms large. Doubts remain over Bas Dost and Aaron Hunt, with Dieter Hecking unlikely to risk anyone who isn't 100% fit.

Robert Lewandowski spoke to fcbayern.de ahead of their trip to Lower Saxony, and said that the team must do "everything" better than the last time they played Wolfsburg, "We had a really bad day back then. We have to make far fewer mistakes this time. We want the first trophy of the season." He added, "I think they [Wolfsburg] could be even stronger if they can keep their squad together. We can’t afford any major weaknesses this season."

Their opponents, along with bringing in Vidal, have shelled out big money on Douglas Costa - £21m to be exact. Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, Jan Kirchhoff and Julian Green have returned from loan spells, while Sven Ulreich and Joshua Kimmich have also joined the club. Claudio Pizarro, Mitchell Weiser and Pepe Reina all departed for free this summer, with Schweinsteiger the biggest name to exit the Allianz Arena.

Wolfsburg have been busy this summer, bringing in a few new faces to add depth and quality to their squad. The big name signing was that of Max Kruse, who cost almost £9m from league rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has been joined by Alexander Brunst (Hamburger SV), Carlos Ascues (Melgar) and Francisco Rodriguez (FC Zürich). Xizhe Zhang, Stefan Kutschke, Vaclav Pilar and Patrick Ochs have all left the club.

For Bayern, their biggest news of the summer was the arrival of Arturo Vidal. The Chilean midfielder signed for a fee believed to be around the £26m mark, a huge outlay for a 28-year-old. A four-year deal was signed and while there may have been questions about the move, there is absolutely no doubting his quality. He will add a new dimension to their midfield and will help fill the void left by club legend Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Both teams have had their fair share of success over the past season, and a second-placed finish along with their DFB-Pokal triumph was enough to land Dieter Hecking and Kevin de Bruyne two prestigious awards. Hecking landed the manager of the season, while de Bruyne scooped the same accolade for players. It comes after a magnificent individual year for the Belgian, as he racked up over 30 goals and assists, combined, under Hecking.

For the first time in five years, the DFL-Supercup will not be contested by Borussia Dortmund. The Westphalians, who had a below-par season last term, could have been taking part once again but were beaten 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal final by Wolfsburg. Dortmund won two of those four games, including the previous two against Bayern Munich. BVB, the current holders, are also the most successful team in the one-off game with five victories.

The referee for the Supercup will be Marco Fritz, a banker from Korb in Württemberg. The 38-year-old has been a member of the DFB refereeing setup since 2006, and was put on the list of FIFA referees in 2012. After his first 2. Bundesliga season in 2008-09, Fritz refereed a Bundesliga game for the first time a year later - taking charge of SC Freiburg's game against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Volkswagen Arena will play host to its first official DFL-Supercup on Saturday, even though it was the venue for the unofficial 2009 showpiece. That year, the Wolves lost out 2-1 to Werder Bremen and will be hoping that there is no repeat of that result this time around. Opened in 2002, the stadium was chosen as one of the stadiums for the 2011 Women's World Cup and will pack in 30,000 spectators this weekend.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of VfL Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup, hosted in Germany. Tonight’s game will take place at the Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg. Kick off will be at 19:30BST.