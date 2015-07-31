Arminia Bielefeld 0:0 FSV Frankfurt: Lackluster game at the Schüco Arena

Despite dominating the possession, Norbert Meier's side didn't create many clear cut chances and were frustrated by a plucky FSV Frankfurt side, who settled for a point. Tom Schütz came closest to breaking the deadlock - his effort only stopped by the woodwork.

The hosts, Arminia Bielefeld fielded an unchanged starting eleven bar one from the side that drew 0-0 at the newly refurbished Millerntor stadion against St. Pauli last weekend; Brian Behrendt made way for Christoph Hemlein. Meier's side were still looking for their first goal and victory following their return to the 2. Bundesliga after a one year absence.

Tomas Oral made two changes to the side that was defeated on the opening game of the season against RB Leipzig, courtesy of a Marcel Sabitzer strike at the Frankfurter Volksbank stadion. In came Edmond Kapllani for Zlatko Dedic, as well as summer signing, Lukas Gugganig who made his first start for FSV following Florian Ballas' injury.

Lacklustre first half

It was the much fancied hosts with the Schüco Arena faithful at their backs, who started the game the brighter of the two sides. Meier's side were moving the ball fluidly from left to right and vise versa, but apart from a tame Fabian Klos header and a long range Christoph Heimlein effort that sailed wide, they had nothing to show for it.

The visitors game plan was evident straight from the off; to take no risks and keep the clean sheet. A point was clearly the objective for Oral's men.

The longer the half went on the more pressure die Arminen exerted on the visitors. Heimlein with the first major chance of the game, but Andre Weis superbly parried from the former VfB Stuttgart man's volley. Weis, who was signed from nouveau Bundesliga side, FC Ingolstadt 04 in the off season was still looking for his first clean-sheet in the colours of FSV Frankfurt but was showing that Meier's side would have a task to beat him this evening.

Sebastian Schuppan and Michael Görlitz were having a lot of joy down the Arminia left flank and thus Oral thought it necessary to make a tactical change to stem the pressure; Mario Engles making way for David Epstein.

With one of their rare excursions into the Arminia half FSV Frankfurt would have their first and only chance of the first half. Edmond Kapllani rising well to meet a lofted ball, but the Albanian's header did not trouble Wolfgang Hesl. Die Bornheimer growing in confidence towards the end of the half.

In what concluded to be a rather lackluster first 45, neither side deserved anymore than they got; die Arminen just shading the proceedings.

Improved second period

The second period started much more livelier than the first had been played. Arminia, fresh from Meier's team talk attacked with more impetus and pushed for an early goal. Their first chance fell to Tom Schütz, who's effort rattled against the crossbar.

They had another chance only moments later after Manuel Junglas' through ball to Christian Müller was stopped in the nick of time before he could break the deadlock. Müller had a plethora of chances at the start of the second half, but all harmlessly sailed into the stands.

It was all die Arminen and for the first time in the half Weis was called into action, as substitute Dennis Mast forced the 'keeper into an improvised save. However the hosts didn't take advantage of their spell of dominance.

FSV Frankfurt, although much improved from the first half didn't offer much threat to Hesl and all meaningful chances were at the odds of the hosts. Klos, looking for his first 2. Bundesliga goal since a double in a 3-2 victory at Dynamo Dresden in 2014, had the next effort but once again just like at St. Pauli last weekend couldn't beat the goalkeeper.

Just as in the first period, die Bornheimer would be presented with their first meaningful opportunity of the half within the last 10 minutes. This time it fell to Epstein who connected well with the ball and forced Hesl into a great save to keep the scores level.

That turned out to be the last chance of the game and despite the hosts dominating large swathes of possession, they didn't create enough clear chances to win and still await their first goal this campaign - Oral likely to be the happier of the two managers.

Arminia have a trip to fellow promoted side, MSV Duisburg next time out in the 2. Bundesliga; whilst FSV Frankfurt entertain Karlsruher at the Frankfurter Volksbank Stadion.