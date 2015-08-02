Karlsruher SC 1-2 St. Pauli: KSC fall short again as die Freibeuter come out on top

The Wildparkstadion was bouncing and both fans were brilliant throughout the match, as St. Pauli came out as winners to deepen the woeful start to Karlsruher SC's season.

Early lead for the visitors

Despite having the better of possession, Karlsruhe found themselves behind just before the ten minute mark. Enis Alushi delivered a free-kick into the area and although Lasse Sobiech was surrounded by four defenders, he still managed to get to the ball first and head across goal into the top corner.

The hosts thought they found an equaliser in the 14th minute. A corner was swung in and Daniel Gordon peeled away to the back post unmarked, only for his header to be hooked off the line by Alushi.

St. Pauli were causing the most problems between the two sides and a second goal came close when Sebastian Maier tried his luck from range. Dirk Orlishausen managed to get across and palm the ball down before Gordon cleared.

Karlsruhe hit back but fall behind before the break

Karlsruhe got themselves level just before the half hour mark, somewhat against the run of play. Dimitrij Nazarov put in a lovely cross from a free-kick out wide and Gordon once again lost his marker and brilliantly bulleted home with a diving header.

St. Pauli responded well and almost grabbed the lead back straight away. Daniel Buballa flew down the right and after being played through by Maier, he cut inside. The winger played the ball across the area and, unfortunately for the away side, Jannik Dehm was alert and rushed across to clear.

They did regain the lead five minutes from the break, as a cross was headed away but only as far as Marcel Halstenberg. His curling effort went over Orlishausen and in after striking the underside of the bar - an early contender for goal of the season.

Halstenberg was in the mood for another goal and a long range effort at that. This was a great shot as it swerved and forced Orlishausen into action once more, the 'keeper made a fine save to knock the ball out for a corner.

St. Pauli put in a great first half and even though they didn't have the ball as much as Karlsruhe, the visitors made it count when they did.

Second half fails to spark

Early into the second half Karlsruhe came close to levelling things again, as Erwin Hoffer spun past Sobiech and charged towards goal. Robin Himmelmann came out to close the angle and was helped as Hoffer's effort was straight at him. Himmelmann did show off some good reactions to save with his feet, however.

This sadly proved the only real chance in the second half as the quality on show quickly deteriorated. There was still a bit of tempo but neither 'keeper was tested as shots flew off target or were quickly cleared away from danger.

Karlsruhe couldn't use the ball as well as they are capable of and lacked ideas to break down St. Pauli. It was certainly a game of two halves as the first was packed with chances and high quality, the second was hard to watch and not as enjoyable.

All that matters now is the result, and St. Pauli fans were delighted at the final whistle as they celebrated the club's first win of the season to go up into fourth place. Karlsruhe, on the other hand, have started the campaign slowly and suffered their second defeat of the season.

Up next for these two clubs is the DFB-Pokal. St. Pauli will be hoping to continue their good start, however they have the tough ask of defeating Borussia Mönchengladbach. Karlsruhe are keen to kick start their season with a win away to Oberliga Baden-Wurttemberg side SSV Reutlingen.