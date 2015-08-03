RB Leipzig 2-2 SpVgg Greuther Fürth: Forsberg makes wasteful Shamrocks pay

The Red Bull Arena was treated to a fantastic game to round off matchday two of the 2. Bundesliga, as RB Leipzig and Greuther Fürth played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Ralf Rangnick made just one change from the side that triumphed over FSV Frankfurt on the opening day, bringing in Lukas Klostermann for Stefan Hierländer. As for Stefan Ruthenbeck, he opted for two alterations after starting their season with a 1-0 victory against Karlsruher SC. Zhi-Gin Lam picked up an injury and was replaced by Johannes Wurtz, while Marcel Franke took the place of Marco Caligiuri.

An exciting opening sees two quick goals

Both teams had early chances to get in behind their opponents defence, though neither were able to take them. Davie Selke and Sebastian Freis both beat the defensive line only to fire the resulting crosses into the stands and 'keeper's arms, respectively. Freis was causing a lot of trouble with his ability in the channels and that was the source of the opener - after his cross was turned behind by Dominik Kaiser.

Nico Gießelmann took the corner quickly and Robert Zulj put a fantastic cross right on Freis' head. The former SC Freiburg forward was totally unmarked and with Willi Orban and Antic Nukan not yet organised, gleefully put the ball past the helpless Fabio Coltorti to give his side the lead. The Swiss stopper was furious, although they weren't behind for long.

After Klostermann was unleashed along the right flank, he bombed towards the Fürth with real verve. He managed to find the feet of Selke and their record signing made absolutely no mistake. The young forward got the ball into his stride immediately, before gliding past the defenders and rocketing a shot through Sebastian Mielitz's legs to restore parity.

Leipzig waste crucial chances

Immediately after, Selke was perhaps lucky to be shown just a yellow card following a rather forceful coming together with Marco Stiepermann. It resembled more of a wrestling move than jostling for the ball, although Daniel Siebert opted to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Another Freiburg man who'd made the journey to the Shamrocks, Mielitz was called into action again soon after. A poor clearance allowed the ball to drop kindly for Anthony Jung - who was waiting patiently on the edge of the box. He struck a powerful half volley low to his left, but the Fürth stopper did well to parry the first effort and smother it at the second attempt.

Selke soon had another opportunity to get his and Leipzig's second goal, only to slide the ball a few inches past the far post. A beautiful long ball caught Gießelmann napping but the finish couldn't match the control - and the hosts were soon made to pay for their missed chances.

Shamrocks regain the lead

Some snappy passing in midfield soon had the Bulls' defence on their heels with Jurgen Gjasula driving towards them. One of the players that Ruthenbeck brought with him to Fürth played an inch perfect pass into Veton Berisha path. The Norwegian kept cool as Coltorti charged him down, slotting in at the near post to score his first goal in Germany.

That lead was, once again, almost instantly wiped out once more. Yussuf Poulsen, who had been quite quiet during the first-half, played a clever one-two with Selke before curling an fantastic effort just wide of the post from 25 yards. Berisha could have extended their advantage with the last kick of the half, only to put his free header wide from just a few feet out.

Second half continue to be open

The break seemed to rejuvenate Leipzig, as well as giving Rangnick a chance to spur them on, as they looked to attack from the off. Poulsen and Emil Forsberg looked dangerous down the left, though it was the visitors who had the best chance of the early second half exchanges. Freis went close twice in quick succession, first being denied by Coltorti after some marvelous play to set himself up before firing wildly off target moments later.

Leipzig, despite their debatably high line, continued to push forward for an equaliser. Marcel Sabitzer had pushed across onto the opposite wing but could only shoot into the arms of Mielitz. The Austrian, who nabbed the winner in their opening outing, soon moved into a striking role after Massimo Bruno replaced Poulsen. The Dane was visibly angry with the decision to take him off.

That attack effort was all backed up by their reliable goalkeeper, as Coltorti was called into action again to deny Stiepermann by flicking out his left boot. Leipzig were beginning to get more and more frustrated by the staunch defensive effort from their opponents and Rangnick really threw caution to the wind when he took off Stefan Ilsanker for Nils Quascher.

Even without a naturally defensive midfielder, the home side continued to play a high line and were almost punished when Berisha ran clear. He should have had another goal in the game, and a lack of composure cost him and his side dearly, as he shot and Leipzig equalised almost instantly.

Leipzig find the late leveller

Nukan started the move with a ball in the feet of Quaschner and he, without thinking, instinctively flicked the ball through to Forsberg, who ran into the box and finished with aplomb. The Swede struck powerfully across Mielitz, who had no chance to prevent Leipzig from getting back on terms.

There was one final chance in the game, as Berisha fired a half volley - which caught the side netting in a way that the ball looked like it had crept in. However, it was not to be. The visitors will feel like it is a point dropped heading into the Pokal first round, though Leipzig know there is room to improve after a lacklustre display.