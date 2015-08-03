Iniesta a doubt for Super Cup

Barcelona's talismanic midfielder and captain, Andres Iniesta, is a doubt for the UEFA Super Cup match with Sevilla after picking up a knock in a friendly with Fiorentina.

The Spaniard was forced off in the first half of the match on Sunday when he collided with a Fiorentina player while battling for possession of the ball. This subsequently saw him replaced by Munir, as Rafinha moved into Spaniard's position while Iniesta underwent further tests in the dressing room.

Manager Luis Enrique had revealed after the match that the 31-year-old had indeed suffered an injury, however, it isn’t believed to be serious but was expected to undergo further testing on Monday morning.

The results of those further tests could result in Iniesta sitting out of Wednesday’s Gamper Trophy match against Serie A side Roma, in order to be fit for next Tuesday’s Super Cup match but that could still prove to be a slight stretch.

Sevilla hoping to make up for last year's disappointment

This will be the second consecutive season that Sevilla will appear in the Super Cup, which is been held at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tibilisi, Georgia. Last year it was another all-Spanish affair with the UEFA Europa League winners coming up against Real Madrid, as the Galacticos eventually ran out 2-0 winners at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Barcelona earned their spot in the final defeating Italian side Juventus 3-1 in the Champions League final, with Sevilla edging out Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 3-2 in the Europa League.

The sides have previous in the competition

The two sides have met in the competition previously way back in 2006 with Sevilla, managed then by Juande Ramos, coming out 3-0 winners.

Enrique will be looking to get his side back on track having performed below their incredibly high standards so far in their pre-season campaign. They started off well with a 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy but followed that up with a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United and then lost 4-2 on penalties with Premier League champions Chelsea, after the game finished 2-2 in normal time.