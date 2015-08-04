Genoa Season Preview 2015/16: Gasperini faces considerable task to solidify top six finish

Last time out

Last term's admirable sixth place finish marked the culmination of several years of shrewd investment. The decision to reappoint Gianpiero Gasperini after a dismal spell on the Inter touchline has bore fruit, with the Genoese side playing an irresistible brand of scintillating, high-octane football, rivalled only by Stefano Pioli at Lazio.

Gasperini's deadly attacking trio -- comprised Iago Falque, M'Baye Niang and Diego Perotti -- were acquired for a measly €2.3 million and were responsible for 32% of Genoa's goals last term. Falque, a hitherto flop before arriving in Genoa under 12 months ago, burgeoned into a nimble wideman with a penchant for the spectacular. Perotti often occupied the left and, aided by Niang, was central to Genoa's relentless pressing system.

Undeterred by the departures of Luca Antonelli (Milan) and Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) midway through the campaign, the Genoese side continued in their dogged pursuit of European football and owed much to the dynamic midfield duo of Tomas Rincon and Andrea Bertolacci. The former, who, like many of Genoa's starting XI, arrived last summer, equipped the side with the required defensive cover and allowed his midfield partner license to roam. The Italian laid on eight assists while finding the net on six separate occasions, with his most memorable performance arriving during Genoa's late-season desecration of Atalanta.

Manager

Gasperini enters his third season at the helm and will, despite the slew of exits, look to consolidate Genoa's top six finish. Expectations are admittedly lower -- a bottom half finish remains the projection from many of the Genoa fraternity -- but Gasperini has garnered quite the reputation for his tactical acumen since he returned to Serie A in 2013.

His much-maligned 3-4-3 has became the totem of Genoa's resurgence and his ability to construct an attacking trio capable of wreaking havoc cannot be questioned. Last term, he utilised the front three of Niang, Falque and Perotti to great effect while tasking Andrea Bertolacci to provide further support. Genoa scored more goals (62) than runners-up Roma last time out but, Napoli aside, shipped the most number of goals (47) in the top seven. The departure of Facundo Roncaglia, whose influence on the right hand side of the back three grew exceedingly, may exacerbate that problem.

Regardless, Gasperini is faced with a thankless task. The board can be held accountable for the summer exodus but the Italian's job now is to help bed the new arrivals into the squad and find consistency in performances. It's easy to forget that Genoa were relegation fodder at the turn of the decade.

Transfers

Genoa now lay in a perilous position thanks to the club's failure to obtain a Uefa license ahead of next season's Europa League. Not only will the side be unable to reap the rewards of their impressive campaign last time out, but they have been forced to watch the stars of last season depart for greener pastures.

Facundo Roncaglia (Fiorentina) and Iago Falque (Roma) have both sought European football while Andrea Bertolacci, who was initially bought outright by Roma, has joined the Sinisa Mihajlovic project in Milan. In the meantime, M'Baye Niang has returned to his parent club, while Edenílson (Udinese) and Maxime Lestienne (Al-Arabii) have exited.

To their credit, the Rossoblu have acted swiftly to offset the departures, luring Goran Pandev back to the peninsula after his nightmare spell in Turkey. The club have also secured the services of Issa Cissokho, a seasoned full-back who was a mainstay in the Nantes squad last term, for €500,000.

However, the most notable addition has arrived in the form of Diogo Figueiras, paramount to Gasperini's famed 3-4-3 system. The 24-year-old has arrived from Sevilla carrying quite the reputation, and should add undoubted quality to a side recently looted by the behemoths who reside in the upper reaches of the table.

Derby della Lanterna

The Derby della Lanterna -- as it is affectionally known in Italy -- remains one of the most prestigious rivalries in world football and it's lustre has only served to intensify over the years with both clubs now established European contenders.

Samp hold the superior head-to-record over their neighbours (22 to 16) and Genoa, despite their remarkable surge up the table in recent seasons, last tasted victory over their arch-rivals in 2011.

The Blucerchiati find themselves in quite the predicament themselves, with the departure of Mihajlović, as well as Samuel Eto'o and Alessio Romagnoli's exits, proving difficult to stomach.

Both sides were locked on the same number of points when they clashed in February, but they will be forced to wait until after the winter break to get their hands on each other. Fireworks are promised when both meet on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Opening six

Gasperini's men kick start their season with a tricky trip to Sicily to take on Palermo, a side the Rossoblu failed to register a victory over last term. The Sicilians were forced to wave farewell to attacking fulcrum Paulo Dybala this summer, though will take solace knowing that Franco Vazquez and Robin Quaison are capable of burgeoning in his absence.

Genoa then welcome a Luca Toni inspired Verona to the Marassi in week two. The Gialloblu have recruited smartly this window, securing the services of both Giampaolo Pazzini and Federico Viviani from Milan and Roma respectively.

Next up for Genoa are two crucial ties against Fiorentina and champions Juventus. The former may still be adjusting to live under Paulo Sousa, but welcoming the Champions League finalists to the Marassi is a completely different proposition. Gasperini's side may use their commendable performance against Allegri's men last season as inspiration, but they did owe much to the indefatigable work-rate of their now dismantled front three.

The Rossoblu conclude their mammoth three game stretch with a trip to the capital to face Lazio. Pioli has worked miracles in the Lazio dugout and there is little evidence to suggest that he won't consolidate upon his side's third place finish last time out.

And lastly, Genoa host Mihajlovic's new-look Milan outfit on matchday six. Gasperini's side completed the double over the Rossoneri last term, but should face a more sturdier test with the ex-Sampdoria coach at the helm.

One to watch

For the myriad departures at the club this summer, the hierarchy should be credited for managing to have retained the services of star goalkeeper Mattia Perin. The Italian had been a target of Manchester United's for much of the season, but will begin this campaign as Genoa's most talented player.

Still only 22, Perin yielded his most impressive campaign to date between the sticks last season, keeping seven clean sheets and earning himself his first Italy cap against Albania in November in the process.

With cat-like reflexes and an enviable level of assurance, the youngster was instrumental to Genoa's success, with a string of several heroic performances during the beginning of the season alerting several clubs to his talents.

Despite his covetable shot-stopping skills, however, Perin remains only 6ft2 and scarcely exudes composure when tasked with collecting crosses.

Further, when Perin pledged his future to the Rossoblu in May, he pleaded to the club for it to retain its "stars". With three of Genoa's most valuable assets having recently departed, the Italian may be more open to a move in the not so distant future.

Predicted finish

Serie A - 9th - Gasperini has worked miracles at the club since he assumed control in 2013 and in spite of the exodus this summer, the Italian can ensure that he will extract the absolute maximum from his squad, albeit a much weaker one, this season. His side may find goals hard to come by, however, but do wield a safe pair of hands between the sticks in Mattia Perin. Ironically, they have the added benefit of having no European football to contend with and that should work in their favour during the latter stages of the season.

Coppa Italia - Quarter Finals - Likewise, Genoa's drought in the Coppa Italia will continue but they should fare better than in previous years. Sadly, the club are less-equipped than last term to mount a serious charge for domestic glory, though another prompt exit may shock the club into realisation of the merits which come with Coppa Italia glory.