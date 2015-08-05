Result Borussia Dortmund - Wolfsberger in Europa League 2015 (5-0)

21:27. That's all from me, Jonathan Walsh. I do hope you've enjoyed our live coverage of tonight's qualifier and will join us for a weekend of DFB-Pokal action. The report from this evening's game will be up soon - stay tuned!

21:25. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is showing just why Europe's top clubs were chasing after his signature a few summers ago and looks set to have a great season. That result puts BVB into tomorrow's draw for the next round.

90+3' Full-time! Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Wolfsberger AC (6-0 on aggregate. 1-0, Reus 47'. 2-0, Aubameyang 64'. 3-0, Mkhitaryan 73'. 4-0, Mkhitaryan 82'. 5-0, Mkhitaryan 86'.)

90' Three minutes added on at the Westfalenstadion.

87' All to easy for the Westphalians now. Mkhitaryan strikes it from the edge of the box through a sea of bodies and Kofler can't react quickly enough - perfect performance.

86' Mkhitaryan has his hat-trick! 5-0!

83' He collects on the edge of the box and spins around Berger before lacing a shot just inside the near post. Impossible to blame Kofler there, that was a fantastic goal with the added element of surprise.

82' Mkhitaryan adds a fourth, Dortmund have been excellent in this second half!

80' This is exactly what the hosts deserve although it seems harsh on Wolfsberg given their incredible effort. Hüttenbrenner is down injured now just to make things worse.

77' Double change for BVB - Hofmann on for Reus, while Bender replaces Gündogan.

76' Aubameyang could have had a hat-trick! He produces another stunning miss from a Reus cut-back, only for the offside flag to spare his blushes.

74' Kofler won't want to see that again, as the Armenian midfielder grabs a deserved goal. He strikes it low and hard towards the near post from 25 yards, only for the 'keeper to show a week pair of hands and parry it into the side netting.

73' Mkhitaryan makes it three-nil!

68' What a miss! Reus gets in behind again and feeds Aubameyang, but he somehow manages to misjudge the ball and puts it over the open goal.

67' Wolfsberg sub: Trdina on for Putsche.

64' Fantastic finish from the Gabonese forward! He collects Gündogan's slick through ball and chips over Kofler. Castro also on for BVB.

63' Aubameyang makes it two! Dortmund have sealed the win.

60' The long-ball over the top to Aubameyang is starting to look more dangerous as Wolfsberg tire. He's yet to get the ball under control, however.

57' Just like the first tie, Dortmund are more than happy to play keep-ball. Unless Wolfsberg come up with a quick goal, this tie may be over - they need to score twice now.

53' The hosts have continued to press since that goal but to no avail. Kagawa came close only to have a header blocked.

48' Not too dissimilar to their opening goal last week, BVB notch their first on the counter. After winning it back on their own box, Mkhitaryan feeds Aubameyang before the forward fed him again. He made no mistake in finding Reus with a raking through-ball. Dortmund's star man showed all the composure in the world to steady himself and slot past Kofler.

47' GOAL FOR DORTMUND! REUS OPENS THE SCORING!

46' The teams are out again and Wolfsberg have started the second half. BVB still lead 1-0 on aggregate.

HT: That's it for a thrilling first period, BVB will be scratching their heads as to why they aren't ahead and why they didn't have a penalty.

45' One minute added on at the Westfalenstadion.

43' The hosts continue to dominate! Schmelzer gets free in the box and strikes at goal, but Hüttenbrenner is there to throw a last ditch block in the way.

42' Avram will be thankful when he blows the half-time whistle. That's all he can hear at the moment as he disallows Kagawa's goal after a smart run and finish. It's been chalked off for Aubameyang's supposed infrigement on Sollbauer - hard to tell whether he would have made the tackle or not.

40' BVB are furious! Avram refuses to award Reus a penalty despite being taken down Kofler - he is fuming - it's hard to see why the referee didn't give them the spot-kick.

38' Aubameyang's flair nearly finds the breakthrough! A driven cross is flicked on at the near post by the Gabonese forward, only for Kofler to gather comfortably. A few seconds later, Reus and Kagawa combined well before the latter shot straight at the Wolfsberg stopper.

35' Similarly slick play around the BVB box almost provides Wernitznig a chance to strike a shot. However he is tackled by Hummels in the nick of time, while Marco Reus is booked for an earlier incident.

32' Some snappy passing around the area allows Gündogan to get free, though his effort is well off target.

29' First yellow of the game - Jacobo clips Reus' heels and that's one too many fouls for the referee. The Spaniard is in the book and the resulting free-kick is headed just over by Sokratis.

26' What a save! Kofler redeems himself there with a quite remarkable save, flying through the air to deny Aubameyang's header - top stop!

23' The hosts are turning up the heat and Kofler very nearly gave them the lead. Reus' powerful shot flies through a crowd of bodies and squeezes under the 'keeper, only for Kofler to recover just in time.

22' Almost the opener! Kofler's punch only goes as far as Hummels and the centre-back tries a cheeky chip that is cleared off the line.

21' BVB earn their first corner of the game and work it short. Mkhitaryan's return cross is cleared.

19' Wolfsberg's corner goes straight out for a goal-kick after their taker slips. Not one of Wernitznig's finer moments.

18' And Wolfsberg repsond! Silvio powers a header towards goal though Piszczek manages to get in the way just in time.

17' Another good chance for the hosts but Aubameyang just can't quite catch up to Piszczek's long throw-in.

15' Ambitious effort from Kagawa, although it flies well over. Confident and comfortable start for BVB.

10' First save of the evening! A lovely exchange between Mkhitaryan and Reus saw the latter break in behind the Wolfsberg defence, although a good pair of hands from Kofler meant he couldn't quite find Aubameyang.

9' A long, raking ball finds the feet of Schmelzer but he can't make the most of the chance.

6' Wolfsberg and Jacobo have the first real chance of the game, although the Spaniard's cross is well over the head of Silvio.

4' Standfest with a huge role in midfield tonight. Wolfsberg are a tad more attacking, without going for a straight five in midfield this time, meaning he has his hands full with Mkhitaryan at all times.

3' Dortmund fans aren't happy with that decision. The referee seemingly blows for a foul on Schmelzer, but then awards Berger the goal-kick.

2' Mkhitaryan tries to slide a ball into Aubameyang's feet but Sollbauer clears. The clearance falls to Silvio but he fouls Hummels - a quiet start.

1' BVB get us started, here's hoping for a great game!

19:29. Coin toss out of the way, customary pre-match photo taken care of. We're almost there.

19:27. The teams are out on the pitch, the stadium is full of colour and noise - there are not many places where you would see this before a qualifier!

19:25. Final photo before kick-off. What a view.

19:20. This is, of course, Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of the Yellow Wall. He'll be desperate to lay down a marker ahead of their Bundesliga opener, at home, next weekend.

19:15. While the second half was a bit of a struggle, a repeat performance of the first half should see Dortmund come away with a win.

19:10. The introduction of Jacobo by Dietmar Kühbauer, however, is no surprise. The Spaniard racked up the assists last season and he'll be key to unlocking the home defence this evening.

19:00. Just half an hour to go until we get underway, the players are going through their final preparations before the game gets started.

18:55. Slightly interesting that Thomas Tuchel has opted for Kagawa over Hofmann tonight, even if there is the DFB-Pokal game this weekend - Hofmann scored the winner in the first leg.

18:50. The Westfalenstadion is looking sublime tonight.

18:45. There are the two teams for this evening, but who'll come out on top? One other question is over the formation BVB line up with. They could easily swap between 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 and 4-1-4-1 - something that could be a game changer later on.

18:39. Wolfsberger AC XI: Kofler; Berger, Hüttenbrenner, Sollbauer, Palla; Standfest; Jacobo, Putsche, Weber, Wernitznig; Silvio. The Austrians have opted for one alteration from the first leg, bringing in Jacobo for Zündel.

18:35. Here is the BVB starting XI! Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Hummels, Sokratis, Schmelzer; Gündogan, Weigl; Kagawa, Reus, Mkhitaryan; Aubameyang. Just two changes from last week, as Jonas Hofman is replaced by Shinji Kagawa and Weidenfeller comes in for Roman Bürki.

18:28. Just a few more minutes until team news starts rolling in, we do known that birthday boy Roman Weidenfeller will most definitely be featuring this evening. Question is, who plays in front of him?

18:23. Just around an hour to kick-off at the Westfalenstadion, can BVB hold their lead or was Wolfsberg's second-half display a sign of things to come? Not long now until we find out!

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel had his say on the incredible support in his pre-game press conference, "We're happy to be playing our first competitive match in our own stadium and we're looking forward to a special atmosphere." Adrian Ramos has finally returned from a long injury lay-off and Tuchel confirmed, "he's a candidate for the squad".

Manuel Weber, Daniel Drescher and Philip Hellquist are all big doubts for the clash, with the Swedish forward's absence becoming a growing problem - had he been on the pitch last week against BVB, they could have taken one of their many chances. Drescher is also a big miss, although the centre-back pairing of captain Michael Sollbauer and Boris Hüttenbrenner looked relatively comfortable.

Possible Borussia Dortmund XI: Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Hummels, Sokratis, Schmelzer; Gündogan, Weigl, Mkhitaryan; Kagawa, Aubameyang, Hofmann.

Possible Wolfsberger AC XI: Kofler; Berger, Sollbauer, Hüttenbrenner, Palla; Standfest; Zündel, Putsche, Seidl, Wenitzing; Silvio.

Just short of the Signal Iduna Park's 65,766 capacity will be full on Thursday, with only a few hndred tickets not taken up by home fans and around 1,000 by the Wolfsberger AC traveling support. This will set a new UEFA Europa League record for the number of fans in attendance at a qualifying fixture in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund start their domestic campaign away to Chemnitzer FC this Sunday, in the DFB-Pokal first round. The Westphalians will be hopeful of carrying their pre-season form into this game, as well as what seems like a place in the next phase of the UEFA Europa League. After that, they begin their 2015-16 Bundesliga campaign at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Wolfsberger's domestic season has already started, but hasn't started in the best possible manner. After an opening day defeat to Austria Wien, they drew 0-0 with SV Ried at the weekend. A trip to Rapid Wien after this tie won't be an easy game either, especially after the capital club managed to get past Ajax Amsterdam in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

One player who won't be playing any part on Thursday is Oliver Kirch. The veteran midfielder tore muscle fibre during their 2-0 pre-season victory over Real Betis, and had earlier scored the second goal of the game. This means Kirch will miss their opening games in both the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga, a blow BVB didn't need with Nuri Sahin still struggling for fitness.

The referee for the game, which is expected to have over 60,000 spectators present, is Marius Avram from Romania. The 35-year-old, who turns 36 this Sunday, will be assisted by Miklos Istvan Nagy, Valentin Avram and Iulian Calin. Marius Avram has previously been in charge of 31 qualifying matches in the UEFA Champions League and a further eight in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund come in to the game on the back of a 0-1 win back in the Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt. Jonas Hofmann's first-half goal was enough to give the Westphalians a vital lead and the all important away goal. They withstood an onslaught from the home side in the second period, and will hope that there will be no such nervy moments at the Signal Iduna Park. If you missed any of the action, here is the report from last week.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsberger AC in the 2015 Europa League Third Qualifying Round Second Leg, hosted in Germany. Tonight’s game will take place at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. Kick off will be at 19:30BST.