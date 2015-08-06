Supercoppa Italiana Preview - Juventus - Lazio: Lazio hoping to avenge Coppa Italia defeat

Defending Serie A champions Juventus will go into the Supercoppa Italiana final fancying their chances after an impressive season last time out. However, they face a stern test in an ever-improving Lazio side.

How they made it

Massimiliano Allegri's side secured their fourth successive Serie A title last term as well as claiming their tenth Coppa Italia trophy, at the hands of Lazio.

They also head into this fixture on the back of a successful UEFA Champions League campaign during which they reached the final, only to fall to a 3-1 defeat to Spanish giants FC Barcelona in June.

Lazio qualified for this fixture after finishing runners-up to Juve in the Coppa Italia final back in May, losing 2-1 thanks to an added-time goal from Alessandro Matri.

How will they line-up?

Both sides come into this game on the back of busy transfer periods so far this summer.

Juventus have seen a number of notable players depart the club including the likes of Andrea Pirlo to New York City, Carlos Tevez (pictured) to Boca Juniors and Arturo Vidal, who has joined German side Bayern Munich in a €40 million deal.

The Torino-side have however bolstered their squad with the additions of Mario Mandzukic from Atletico Madrid, Italian striker Simone Zaza and Argentine forward Paulo Dybala who has joined from fellow Serie A side Palermo.

However, new Juve signing Sami Khedira will not be available after being carried off on a stretcher in the side's 2-0 defeat to Marseille on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is a favourite to keep his place from last season, despite the addition of Brazillian 'keeper Neto, meanwhile Stephan Lichtsteiner, Leonardo Bonucci, Martin Caceres and Patrice Evra are likely to form a back four.

French international Paul Pogba and Claudio Marchisio are likely to form a midfield duo, with Roberto ereyra and Paulo Dybala acting on the wings while Alvaro Morata and Mario Mandzukic will form a front pairing.

As for Lazio, they are likely to retain Federico Marchetti (pictured) as their first choice goalkeeper with Dusan Basta, Stefan de Vrij, Lorik Cana and Stefan Radu creating a defensive unit.

Ahead of them, Antonio Candreva, Marco Parolo, Senad Lulic and Felipe Anderson forming a midfield four with German legend Miroslav Klose and Filip Dordevic leading the line of attack.

Prediction

Juventus 3-1 S.S. Lazio

Despite an impressive campaign from Lazio, they have struggled during their pre-season fixtures, losing their last four.

Even though Juve have been inconsistent themselves during their pre-season preparations, they still possess the quality to outwit their Italian rivals.

The longer Lazio can keep this one scoreless, the better chance they'll have of lifting the Supercoppa Italiana trophy; however should Juve break the deadlock, one can only help but feel that they will go onto control the game.