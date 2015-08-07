2015-16 AC Milan season preview- Can the Rossoneri find their way back to European football?

If the 2013-14 season was bad for AC Milan, the following season was a nightmare.

The Rossoneri finished 10th in Serie A which is by far their worst finish in any recent memory. The team is no more the European footballing giant it once was. It now is more like a depressing story of once was the Roman Empire of Italian football crumbling before our very own eyes.

A new year, a new Milan. The team no longer has manager Filippo Inzaghi and now has Sinisa Mihajlovic at the helm for them. Many new faces have joined the club while some familiar faces have left the San Siro for either greener pastures. Can Milan fire themselves back to European football?

Last season

As it was previously mentioned, AC Milan finished in 10th place last season, nowhere near the target goals of European football. The team finished just three points ahead of Palermo and Sassuolo, and finished three points behind city rivals Inter Milan.

They were an astounding 11 points off Europa League football, and an even more astounding 17 points behind Champions League football. For your information, they were 35 points behind league champion Juventus. Mid-table was not the location many Milan fans thought they would be after the 2013-14 season.

The team was looking to make strides forward toward getting back to Europe but instead of two steps forward, it was more like they took five steps back. Two different stretches of five fixtures defined Milan’s season.

From October 26 to November 23rd, the team picked up four points in five games with all four points coming from draws. In three of those games, the Rossoneri were in the lead and failed to hold on.

The second run of fixtures would be around Christmas time from December 20th to January 25th. A worse five game stretch hit here as Milan picked up two points in five games. In all three games which they scored, they once again failed to hold the lead.

The team made it to the quarterfinals in the Coppa Italia falling to Lazio in the quarterfinals.

Transfers In/Out

Milan made some big noise in the transfer window with two marquee signings. On July 2nd, they captured two forwards, Luiz Adriano and Carlos Bacca, to everyone’s surprise. They signed them both for a combined total of £30million, and it looks to be a brilliant piece of business by them for those prices. Notable departures are Sulley Muntari, Robinho, Michael Essien, and Adil Rami. Also, Stephan El Shaarawy was loaned out to Monaco.

Looking back on previous windows, Milan have done a fantastic job so far when getting what they needed for next year and that is goals. The team could not score goals when they needed to score goals, and it’s as simple as that. The signings of Luiz Adriano and Bacca solve that problem.

Despite that, they finished 10th in scoring defense, which is not spectacular at all. The lack of any defensive signings is a bit of a worry and hopefully they get one patched up by the end of the window.

Manager

Sinisa Mihajlovic is at his first year at the helm for AC Milan. The Serbian last managed Inter Milan from 2004-2006. He’s only had the preseason so far to be assessed at the club so there is not really much to garner from there other than the fact he’s 3-1-3. The three losses came from teams who were in the top half of their league last year such as Lyon, Bayern Munich, and Spurs.

First six

Fiorentina-Milan Milan-Empoli Inter-Milan Milan-Palermo Udinese-Milan Genoa-Milan

These first six fixtures aren’t the most straightforward seeing as they have the Milan Derby in week three and open up the season in Florence. A major success to them if they can earn 10-12 points out of these first six games. A loss in weeks one and three won’t be the end of the world as long as the team can pick up double digit points through six gameweeks.

Derby days

September 13, 2015: Inter Milan - AC Milan

January 31, 2016: AC Milan - Inter Milan

The second time the Rossoneri meet Inter could be a decisive point in the season. In three of the four weeks, they meet Roma, Fiorentina, and Inter. Not the easiest run for them. Picking up victories in two of three matchups will be vital if they want to qualify for Europe.

Stadium

AC Milan currently play in the San Siro which holds up to a capacity crowd of 80,018 people. However this summer, the team was given a green light to build a new stadium which will be solely theirs and not shared. They hope to be playing in their new stadium by 2018-19, and it will bring from up to 50-80 million Euros per year which will be used on players.

Most important player

Carlos Bacca is the team’s most important player. The Colombian needs to take the pressure of leading goalscorer of last year, Jeremy Menez. The Frenchman had 16 goals in the league last season, so it will be up to Bacca to get the pressure off of him and score plenty of goals to fire Milan back into Europe.

Prediction

Serie A- Third

Coppa Italia- Semifinals

The defense is still suspect with the Rossoneri not having signed any defenders yet. However, this frontline of Menez, Adriano, and Bacca will be lethal and will find a way to fire Milan back to Europe by outscoring their opponents and getting goals when they need it.