Juventus closing in on Siqueira

Atletico Madrid left-back Guilherme Siqueira is close to finalising a loan move to Italian champions Juventus, according to AS.

The 29-year-old will spend this season on loan in Turin, while Juventus have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the season for €18 million.

The Brazilian faced a constant battle for a starting berth alongside Christian Ansaldi in Madrid, and will aim to dislodge the ageing Patrice Evra after the Frenchman enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Juventus colours last term.

Provide competition for Evra

Though the ex-Manchester United full-back remained a mainstay in Max Allegri's XI last term, he will require significant competition if he is to preserve his impressive form in Turin.

Kwado Asamoah's best position lies in central midfield and the Ghanian is still recovering from knee surgery.

It is reported that Siqueira will pen a contract that will keep him at the Juventus Stadium until 2018, where he will earn approximately €2 million per-season.

The Brazilian has been rendered surplus to requirements at Atleti after the arrival of Filipe Luis from Chelsea last month.

An experienced head

Not only will Siqueira will bring undoubted quality to Allegri's squad, he will also bring oceans of experience after a career that began in Italy with Udinese in 2006.

The South American then joined Granada in 2010, where he featured over 104 times before being shipped out on loan to Benfica for the 2013/14 season.

His experience will prove invaluable to a dressing room that has lost seasoned figures in Carlos Tevez, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal this window.

The Brazilian will also hook up with his former Atleti teammate Mario Mandzukic, who netted on his competitive debut against Lazio in the Suppercopa on Saturday.

Juventus will kickstart their Serie A campaign with a home clash against Udinese, as the Bianconeri aim to defend their domestic double.