Score Barcelona - Sevilla of UEFA Super Cup 2015 (5-4)

Well, that's it from me. If you've enjoyed this match half as much as I have then you've had a cracking night but all good things must come to an end and this commentary is no different. This has been Barca's night, I've been Sam France, and I'll see you next time. Thank you, and goodnight.

Pedro kisses the trophy for the cameras before handing it swiftly on to Ivan Rakitic. He gets it back, though, and is positively beaming when Jordi Alba makes his way over to greet him with the cup. Much better.

One man who doesn't look too happy is Pedro, stood at the edge of the group with a face like thunder. He looks to be on his way out, but he looked happy enough when he scored the winner - go on Pedro, give us a smile...

The trophy is lifted! Not quite Barca colours but amid a sea of red and turquiose confetti, Iniesta lifts his first trophy as Barcelona captain. Strangely, Dani Alves sticks his tongue out as he gets his feel of the trophy and his tongue is a similar shade of blue.

Messi gets Man of the Match, you can't really argue with that. Image via @FCBarcelona.

Here come the Barca players, led by Luis Enrique. High-fives all round for anyone lucky enough to get near to the players.

After missing that chance right at the death, Adil Rami looks like the saddest man in the world as he lines up for his medal, though he manages to force a smile for his handshake with Platini.

The referees are getting their medals from Michel Platini, and Sevilla are about to make their way up the same steps. They don't look all that pleased about it.

Andres Iniesta went off some time ago with the game seemingly in the bag and though things didn't go exactly to plan, he'll be lifting the trophy.

And that's your lot, I'm afraid. Barca are absolutely delighted as dozens of players and staff run onto the pitch, Rami has tears in his eyes and one of the most absorbing games of football you're ever likely to see has come to an end.

FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 5-4 SEVILLA (AET)

120+2' How are we not level?! Immobile does forge one last chance, putting a great ball across the six-yard box from the right but it comes to Rami who can't quite react quickly enough and the ball deflects just wide off the inside of the defender's thigh. He can't believe it.

120' Sevilla almost forge one last chance as Mariano breaks down the right but Mathieu does brilliantly, stopping the cross, stopping the corner and eventually winning a throw-in.

119' Things get just a little bit tetchy as both sides clash near the halfway line, Busquets just managing to keep the peace by holding onto Vitolo as he tries to get involved. Krohn-Dehli and Alves both see yellow.

118' It should be all square! Banega delivers an absolutely superb ball in from a free kick and Coke is somehow allowed to rise completely unchallenged some eight yards from goal, but he directs his header wide when it was probably easier to score. With that, any hopes of a penalty shootout might just have begun to slip away...

117' This is absolutely absurd. Konoplyanka breaks down the left straight away and his ball in is only just cleared away from danger.

115' Messi's free kick is straight into the wall from very close range but it comes back to him and he pings a half-volley towards the bottom corner. Beto gets down well to save but he doesn't remove the danger and Pedro sprints in to wallop it into the open net. What. A. Game.

115' GOAL! It's not Messi but Pedro who reacts fastest to a save, it's 5-4! Will that be it at last?!

114' Mariano fouls Messi right on the edge of the area, and Barca have another free kick. Remember the first few we had tonight?

113' Barca combine to find Pedro in space on the left this time but again the cross is headed clear by one of a sea of bodies patrolling the penalty area. They've worked hard to get this far, and they aren't going to let it slip without a fight.

111' Barca have a corner after Rami is penalised for getting the ball with a tackle but following through into the player with both feet and the resulting free kick is nodded behind by Coke. Their corners haven't matched their free kicks tonight, though, and it's easily dealt with.

110' Nobody wants to be playing 120 minutes at this stage of pre-season, and some players are starting to look a little worse for wear. Vitolo now goes off for some treatment, with Sevilla down to ten.

109' That would have done it. Alves delivers a cute ball from the edge of the area and Messi attempts a bicycle kick which I'm pretty sure I saw performed in House of Flying Daggers. He doesn't connect with the ball, unfortunately, and it trickles wide.

108' Mathieu is allowed space to cross on the left, but his delivery is far from a dangerous one and Beto leaps to claim it towards the back post.

107' Pedro goes for goal at the other end, cutting in from the left and firing one at goal with his right foot, but it's blocked.

106' Mariano is allowed some space and he finds Immobile in the area but he doesn't have the composure to get his head up and shoot when he looked well-placed to do so - he's forced wide and the danger is extinguished.

Half-time in extra-time: That's it for now, we've got just fifteen more minutes to go before a penalty shoot-out. No goals in that first period - yawn.

105+1' The ball comes to Mariano inside the area over on the right and he does well to cut back inside and shoot, but his effort is a fairly tame one straight at Ter Stegen.

104' First Konoplyanka, then Immobile, charge down successive balls forward and the Italian is left with a footrace with Alves to reach the ball. If he'd have gotten there first he'd have been through on goal, but the defender's head start was enough to overcome Immobile's fresh legs.

101' We're past the hundred-minute mark, but no closer to finding out who will be taking the trophy home. Messi curls a cross in from deep towards Suarez, but it's headed away and they have to start all over again. I wouldn't bet against penalties but then I also wouldn't have bet against a Barcelona rout 52 minutes in, so I'm predicting 7-4 Sevilla.

99' Barca have had most of the ball in this first period but Sevilla look potent on the counter, Mariano playing Immobile down the right this time. Bartra deals with the danger well, but it's a warning sign for Barca.

97' Immobile and Pique collide unintentionally as they challenge for the ball, with the defender needing some attention to stem the blood for his nose. He's furious, loudly proclaiming that even with "six refs" an alleged foul wasn't seen, before shouting something else that I'm not allowed to tell you despite it being past the watershed.

94' Pedro's first contribution is to be booked as he pulls Vitolo down. Not quite what Enrique had in mind perhaps, but the whole team is going to need to pick up Mascherano's defensive mantle now.

93' He looks to be on his way to Manchester one way or another, but Pedro comes on for Mascherano. Barcelona are going for it, but the Argentine has been one of the better defenders in this game so far - but with eight goals in it, that isn't saying much.

92' Alves delivers a ball from the right which is dealt with by Coke, who places the ball behind with a header. Bartra comes up for the corner, but puts the ball over. Pedro is warming up.

91' Barca get us back underway (again), immediately winning a free kick after a minor foul just outside the centre circle.

While we wait, special thanks to VAVEL's own Mosope Ominiyi for seamlessly taking over the commentary during some minor technical problems part-way through that second half.

Sevilla couldn't have looked more out of this one at 4-1, lazy in their passing and non-existent in defence. But here we are, it's 4-4 - what a game!

FULL-TIME: And that's it, we're going to extra time! Marvellous effort from Sevilla, they were down and out!

90+3' No. It's straight into the wall for the first time and although the ball is played back in, it's cleared away.

90+2' No. Ter Stegen comes out to punch and Barca break through Suarez down their right flank, leading a three-on-three counter attack before Banega is forced to bring him down, accepting the eventual yellow card. Messi stands over the free kick. He couldn't, could he?

90+1' Now Sevilla have a free kick as Busquets commits a foul over on the right. They couldn't, could they?

89' So, so close! Messi powers it towards the top corner, but his left-footed effort just looks to clip the outside of the post as it flies into the side-netting.

88' Messi has a freekick over on the right. It's a long way out, but so was his second...

86' With the game back level, Sevilla are able to leave men behind the ball in more numbers than they had been and are defending stoicly. They look to break away down the right as a Barca attack is quashed at the edge of the area, but Bartra gets the better of Immobile this time and knocks the ball back to Ter Stegen.

84' Sevilla are walking on air now, they think they can do anything. Krohn-Dehli goes for goal from 30 yards but it goes into orbit - let's hope his penalties are better than that, the way this looks to be heading.

81' When I said three, the first was Bartra. He tamely gives the ball up to Immobile and he does begin to put Dortmund behind him, playing a perfect ball across goal to put it on a plate for Konoplyanka. What a comeback this has been!

81' GOAL! It's 4-4! Three substitutes combine to score, Konoplyanka with the finish! What a game!

80' Barca make one save so Sevilla make two, introducing Mariano and Immobile for Iborra and Gameiro. What a chance for Immobile to put his Dortmund nightmare behind him.

78' Bartra comes on, replacing the goalscorer Rafinha. A sensible move from Enrique, if not the most exciting one.

77' Really nice idea from Sevilla as Banega plays the ball over the defence and down the right for Coke to volley across goal, but Gameiro can't quite latch on to it. Mascherano promptly goes absolutely mental at his teammates for allowing the ball to come across.

76' Barca look to be trying to shore things up now, Marc Bartra getting ready to come on for an exasperated Luis Enrique. He needs his defenders to defend for the next quarter of an hour, but Banega has a free kick to take from some range.

75' Sevilla look to have angered Messi by coming back into it, and that's not something anybody wants. He lets fly with an absolute piledriver from the edge of the area but it's straight at Beto and he parries the ball to safety.

74' When I said 20 minutes ago that the game was over, I was merely tempting the footballing gods to ensure an interesting end to the game. And you'd have to say it's worked, Sevilla again coming forward down the left but Tremoulinas not being able to make anything of it.

72' GOAL! Gameiro slams it in down the left and though Ter Stegen goes the right way, he can't reach it! This game is right back on!

70' Penalty! Sevilla can get right back into this right now, Mathieu penalised for dragging Vitolo down as he has a free header at the edge of the six-yard box.

67' Another substitution! Reyes, who scored Sevilla's second, is to be replaced by exciting forward Yevhen Konoplyanka.

63' Confirmation of an alteration for the Champions League winners now - Iniesta is indeed coming off, precautionary measure no doubt... He's to be replaced by Sergi Roberto, to a warm round of applause from the crowd in attendance this evening.

61' Replays show as he was edging closer towards goal, a sliding challenge caught his foot and although he's able to continue, he's limping.

60' Oof. Painful scenes as Iniesta goes down, clutching his Achilles in pain..

58' It was a nicely taken strike by the former Arsenal man, and we have a game on our hands again!

57' GOAL! Sevilla do their best to make me eat my words by pulling a goal back, captain Reyes with it!

54' Sevilla look to respond and Coke sees a shot deflected behind after good work down the right, before Krohn-Dehli blasts just wide from the resulting corner. We've got more than half an hour to go and that is already too little, too late.

52' Tremoulinas kind of, sort of, attempts to play a square pass at the edge of his own area and Busquets doesn't even have to stretch to intercept it. He stands and pokes it through for Suarez to finish under the keeper, with no pressure whatsoever. Tie the Barca players' legs together and they'd have scored that.

52' GOAL! Suarez adds a fourth and it's disgracefully easy. This game is over.

51' Iniesta, Rakitic, Messi and Alves combine to make a half-chance at the edge of the area but the latter's pass is a poor one and it runs through to the goalkeeper.

49' Krohn-Dehli does well to keep the ball as he runs into the area, sees a wall of red and blue ahead of him and promptly turns back and starts to run the other way. He eventually turns back and shoots, but it is blocked by one of five or six Barca defenders inside the area.

47' There's something about the left-back area in that half of the pitch. As Tremoulinas did a couple of times in the first half, Mathieu bends his run inside from the left towards the edge of the area in space and despite the entire footballing world urging the towering Frenchman to swing a boot at it, he opts to pass inside and the move breaks down.

46' Barca get us going once again and just as Sevilla did in the first half, lose the ball almost immediately. A final score of 6-2 is on the cards, then.

Back to more pressing matters, though. The second half is about to get underway.

This isn't the only football going on tonight, of course. Keep an eye out for our League Cup round-up later on - as it stands the Championship sides are struggling. Statistical revolutionaries Brentford are 3-0 down at home to Oxford United at half-time, while their fellow play-off semi-finalists Ipswich Town are losing at home to Stevenage. The magic of the (Capital One) Cup.

While this has been going on, Barca have been hard at work releasing transfer statements in the background. The news? They might just allow Manchester United target Pedro to leave, but not for a euro cent under €30million.

So, perhaps not the most competitive affair, but an entertaining one - watching this Barcelona team always is. Four wonderful goals and but for the alertness of Alves at the end of the half, we could have been at two-all.

Correction: I've been reliably informed that it was in fact Barcelona who won the toss, picking their end before putting Sevilla into bat (kick the game off). I pride myself on my accuracy, even with regards to hastily-assembled Ashes-bandwagoning kick-off metaphors. Either way, as Jonathan Agnew might say, it's looking like an excellent toss for Barca to have won.

45+1' Iborra lashes wildly off target from range and the first half comes to an end. Barca well on top here, Unai Emery is going to need one heck of a Plan B if he's to get his side back into this one.

44' Suarez is played through on goal from the halfway line and though he knocks the ball wide and his shot is saved by the legs of Beto, he doesn't give up. Does he ever? He picks the ball back up on the right and waits, before bursting inside and knocking the ball through Krohn-Dehli's legs for Rafinha to slam home at the back post. Delicious. I'm led to believe he could do that to a mermaid, you know.

44' GOAL! Rafinha makes it three but it's a piece of absolute magic from Luis Suarez to make it!

43' Vitolo doesn't quite have the pace to latch onto a flick from Gameiro which Alves manages to knock back to Ter Stegen. If that had been Gameiro coming through, he could have had a goal.

41' Close! Sevilla are almost back into it as Vitolo's low ball from the right is missed by almost everyone, but Alves is on hand to hack the ball away with an attacker lurking at the back post to stab it into what would've been an open goal.

40' A blue moon passes briefly over the stadium as Sevilla attack again and though Coke does well to keep the chance alive down the right after his original cross was blocked, Pique clears up as the ball is moved dangerously towards Gameiro.

38' Beautiful touch from Suarez to knock a looping ball from the right back to Messi, but the Greatest Player of All Time (argue in the comments if you must) can't find space to shoot. Barca get a corner from the chance eventually, but again Beto claims Messi's delivery.

35' Sevilla, wake up! Messi is allowed acres of space to run across the penalty area from the right and though his eventual pass to Rafinha forces the Brazilian slightly wide, the Andalucians are almost made to pay as he cuts back for Iniesta to shoot. The effort is blocked, but that's three times in three minutes Sevilla have just let one of the best players on the planet run free in their half.

34' Rakitic is allowed to shoot from range this time, but he slices his right-footed shot with the outside of his boot and it swerves wide. Sevilla go up the other end and Banega looks to equal Messi's tally for the night, but his low shot from outside the area is saved fairly easily by Ter Stegen.

32' Really naive defending from Sevilla there as they fail to get men back after an attack and allow Alves about 80 yards of space to run into. Eventually the Brazilian gets bored of jogging unchallenged through the middle of the park and unleashes a shot at goal, but Beto parries the ball into the ground and picks it up.

30' The ball is put out of play as Sevilla have a man down, who instantly gets to his feet as the ball drifts out. Against modern football. And after another look at that offside call a couple of minutes ago, it's looking a little bit dodgy. Barca have cause to be annoyed that they don't have a bigger lead.

28' GOAL - or not. Suarez is flagged offside as he stabs home Mathieu's pass across the six-yard box. A marginal decision but a reasonable-looking one, though Barca's approach play was absolutely sublime.

27' Lovely little turn from Rakitic as he receives the ball with his back to goal some 30-35 yards out and knocks the ball on - as one would - to Messi, but the Argentine's attempted wedge over the defence towards Suarez is claimed by Beto.

25' Tremoulinas is allowed space to bend a run infield from the left but his speculative effort from range is immediately charged down by Pique and cleared. The French left-back looks a reasonable outlet tonight for Sevilla, but he's going to need more support than he's getting right now if they're to claw their way back into this.

24' Messi bends a corner in from the right but Beto doesn't have to move to clutch the ball into his chest. Given how this game has gone so far, he might well have been going for goal.

22' Action stations at the back for Sevilla as Messi threads the ball through to Rafinha in the penalty area. He looks to cut the ball back towards Suarez, but Krychowiak manages to stretch a leg and hack the ball clear.

20' Sevilla break for the first real time since their goal, Tremoulinas released down the left but seeing Pique deflect the ball behind for a corner. The block was quite clearly with his hand but at very close quarters with his eyes closed so there's no penalty, but the resulting corner is easily claimed by Ter Stegen.

18' So Stoke are signing Shaqiris, Bojans and Afellays and Barca are scoring exclusively from set-piece situations. The world has gone mad.

17' Between Banega's foul and Messi's goal. Krychowiak was booked for complaining to Scottish referee William Collum. By the looks of it, it won't be the last yellow of the game - Alves is down now after a barge from Tremoulinas.

15' GOAL! It's not even a surprise this time but it's another stunning free kick from Messi, a powerful one over the wall and in off the right post.

14' Banega fouls Rakitic and Barca have another free kick, this time further out but almost perfectly central. Leo already has his eye in.

13' Sevilla are going to have to find a way to stop the ball coming to Suarez and Messi at the edge of the area, as it has done a few times already. This time Suarez is beaten to the ball with his back to goal, but sooner or later the Sevilla defenders are going to get turned.

10' With Sevilla's early advantage blown away, Barca come forward again down the right and Alves' low cross is just out of the reach of Rafinha at the far post. Moments later, Suarez wins a corner but Pique loops his header a long way wide of the target.

7' Is the whole match going to be like this? Messi steps up to take the free kick and rolls his left foot languidly around the ball, bringing it high up and back down into the top-right corner. That's what you call 'top bins'.

7' GOAL! Anything you can do, Lionel Messi can probably do it better and he just has, dinking the free kick impudently into the top corner!

5' Fairly predictably, as Barca come forward the leaders now have ten men behind the ball. Suarez wins a free kick attempting to slip past the last man, in almost an identical position to Banega's at the other end but on the right side of the area.

3' Ter Stegen looks a long way towards the far post and the midfielder takes the free kick ahead of captain Reyes, curling it up and over the wall with his right foot and just inside the left post. Not quite 'top bins', but it's a lovely free kick.

3' GOAL! Ever Banega steps up, and sticks it into the back of the net! Incredible start!

2' Action from the off here, with Sevilla almost passing there way through and Ter Stegen now down in a heap after colliding with Vitolo. Sevilla have the free-kick though, for an earlier Mascherano foul on Reyes to the left of centre, just outside the penalty area.

1' We're off! The underdogs do indeed get us underway, almost immediately losing the ball.

Looks to me like Sevilla have won the toss, and they'll bat first. By which I mean, they've got kick-off.

Bizarre as it may appear, you can't fault the "Football United For Peace" message they're attempting to put across. Best behaviour, Luis...

There's a cracking pre-match display going on here, with four small Georgian children singing John Lennon's "Imagine" and what looks like a group of brides in full wedding dress stood around the Super Cup logo holding hands. The way all football matches should start.

The teams are on their way out of the tunnel, and it's five minutes until kick-off. Don't go anywhere.

Lionel Messi may not have a World Cup or a Copa America to his name, but then neither Pele nor Diego Maradona ever won a UEFA Super Cup. Messi could have his third by the end of tonight, taking him two ahead of Liverpool legend Stephen Warnock.

Rumours are circulating that Pedro's non-inclusion in the squad today is a sign that he's on the way out of Barcelona for Manchester United, but Blaugrana legend Hristo Stoichkov has pulled no punches in letting him know why he shouldn't, telling Onda Cero that Louis Van Gaal is "a bad person" and a "mediocre" manager, currently in the process of "destroying Manchester United". Ouch.

Meanwhile, here's a picture (via fcbarcelona.com, again) of Luis Enrique looking like a kindly Georgian groundsman as he leaves the Tbilisi pitch. Heartwarming.

Unai Emery may be a football hipsters' favourite around the world already, but a victory over Barcelona in a European cup final would thrust him firmly into the mainstream. Here's what he had to say in the pre-match press conference:

“The final is only for the few and we want to take advantage of the chance to play against a great side. Barça are favourites but we have a chance and we will work hard to overcome them. When they have the ball we have to be able to work hard and take advantage of the moments when we are on top, which won’t be much, but we have the players to do that.”

The most significant part of Iniesta taking over the captaincy is probably not the armband itself, but the man no longer wearing it. For the first time since 1998, Barcelona don't have Xavi to call upon tonight, and it feels a little bit weird.

Dani Alves is no stranger to the big stage, and he is another player to have assured fans that the team will be giving everything to take home the trophy tonight despite it being - well, not the Champions League.

He told the club's website: “We have the chance of winning another trophy, which would be a great start. It would be the best way for Andrés [Iniesta] to start his captaincy.”

Sevilla captain Jose Antonio Reyes - formerly of Arsenal - is looking forward to the final, but is under no illusions as to how difficult a task is ahead of his sided.

"Although we didn’t win this trophy last year, we’re not looking for revenge but we want to enjoy the final," he told the press in the pre-match conference. "We want to play well and enjoy it with our fans.



"The match is extremely important, we’re only thinking about winning and have been training for a month and a half. We are facing Barcelona but of course we’ll do everything possible to win."

On the subject of strikers, with Neymar out with the mumps and Lionel Messi potentially still recovering from an arduous summer at the Copa America, this man may need to pick up the goalscoring mantle for Barcelona tonight...

Meanwhile, there's to be no first competitive start for new Sevilla signing Ciro Immobile, with Kevin Gameiro starting ahead of him. He scored against Barcelona last season and going by this picture from Fox Sports, he rather enjoyed it.

As expected then, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen takes his place in the Barcelona goal as he did throughout their Champions League campaign last season. Here he is in training on the Tbilisi pitch, courtesy of fcbarcelona.com.

Sevilla starting XI for UEFA Super Cup: Beto; Coke, Ramí, Krychowiak; Tremoulinas; Banega, Krohn-Dehli; Reyes, Iborra, Vitolo; Gameiro.

Barcelona starting XI for UEFA Super Cup: Ter Stegen, Alves, Piqué, Mascherano, Mathieu; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suárez, Rafinha.

We have some team news out nice and early - Barcelona and Sevilla starting elevens coming your way...

Meanwhile, Barcelona's former Sevilla midfielder IR assures fans that his allegiances lay totally with the Blaugrana. “This is not any old game for me," he admitted. "There is a lot of Sevilla in me, but not for this game. As I have always done, I’ll be giving everything I have to Barça”.

Denmark international Michael Krohn-Dehli is hoping to make an impact with his new club having joined Sevilla this summer. "I have been training for a few weeks, I’m feeling good and happy with my new teammates," he told the club's website. "The squad is very good and maybe some things are a little different here as the squad is a lot bigger than at some of clubs I have played at previously. We have to play in more competitions and I am working hard."

The match Barcelona - Sevilla will be held in the snappily-named Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia. Built in 1976 and formerly known as the Lenin Dinamo Stadium, it has a capacity of 54,549 but was reported to have held over 100,000 when Dinamo Tbilisi beat Liverpool in 1979 and Germany rolled over Georgia in 1995.

Ciro Immobile should make his competitive bow for Sevilla after recovering from a broken nose but central defender Nicolás Pareja remains out after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury last season. Mariano and Adil Rami could also be in line to make their debuts, but the club reports that Stephen N'Zonzi will miss out due to a case of gastroenteritis. Rami was suffering from the same illness, but could recover in time to start.

Pedro could take his place despite his long-running transfer saga with Manchester United, potentially making his last appearance for the club. Jérémy Mathieu is expected to start ahead of Jordi Alba while the latter continues to struggle with a thigh problem, while young German Marc-André ter Stegen is likely to beat Claudio Bravo to a starting place in goal.

In terms of team news, there is one major blow to Barcelona with the knowledge that their famous attacking trident will be missing one of its prongs. Neymar is expected to miss two weeks of football with the mumps, putting him out of contention for the Spanish Super Cup with Athletic Club and possibly the start of the new season.

"First of all, we're starting the season knowing we have the chance to win a trophy in our first match," Emery noted. "Barcelona are favourites but we will go there with the dream we can spring a surprise. If we beat them, it will boost our confidence and our profile, and give us much-needed impetus for the campaign ahead."

In the other camp, the enigmatic Unai Emery has rubbished any suggestions that the UEFA Super Cup is nothing more than a glamourised Community Shield-style pre-season friendly.

But enough about history, let's hear from the managers. Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has had chilling words for anybody with aspirations of winning... well, anything, this season. "The treble is the past, now I'm interested in the sextuple," he challenged. Can they do it? Time will tell.

The Catalans, on the other hand, have four wins to their illustrious name, most recently in 2011. That match finished as a 2-0 win over FC Porto, with Andrés Iniesta and Cesc Fábregas getting the goals.

There is, perhaps, one omen which suggests fortune could be on Sevilla's side tonight. They have only one UEFA Super Cup win to their name in the club's history, in 2006. Back then, they were the holders of what was the UEFA Cup, and their opponents were Barcelona. Sevilla wing-back Dani Alves was named Man of the Match in a distinctly one-sided 3-0 win for the underdogs.

One thing is certain - tonight's game will see the sixth Spanish champion in seven years. Bayern Munich's penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea two years ago is the only exception in recent times, with last year's match also having a distincly Iberian flavour as a Cristiano Ronaldo brace saw Real Madrid to a 2-0 win over Sevilla.

To an extent, the same can be said of the UEFA Super Cup in general. There hasn't been a goalless draw since 1994, when the final was a two-legged affair. Arsenal and AC Milan played out a 0-0 draw at Highbury, before a 2-0 second-leg win for the Italians at the San Siro.

However, there is a real bonus there for the many neutrals watching this game. Games between these two sides always seem to bring goals; the last time either side failed to find the net was in a 2-0 La Liga win for Barcelona back in the 2011/12 season.

In terms of a head-to-head record, it should hardly come as news that Barcelona have the superior record, though a late goal from Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro was enough to salvage a 2-2 draw in the last encounter between the sides. Before that game, though, it makes for grim reading for any Sevilla fans out there - six straight Barcelona wins with 19 goals scored. Ouch.

Sevilla's pre-season tale has been a similar one, with two wins, two losses and most recently a one-all draw with AEK Athens. Things could have been worse, but one of those losses came at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion, tipped by some to be relegated from the Championship this season.

Neither side has had an especially productive pre-season campaign in terms of results. Barça lost three successive friendlies, including defeats to Manchester United and Chelsea, but picked up with a 3-0 drubbing of AS Roma in their most recent encounter. They just love Italian opposition.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have a monopoly over the Europa League unlike almost anything seen on the European stage before. Their victory in last season's final against Dnipro meant they have won the competition four times in the last decade, but will need to suffer an early Champions League exit this time around if they are to do so again. Southampton, take note.

Today's Barcelona - Sevilla sides should need no introduction - but here's a short one just in case. Barcelona, of course, are in today's final by virtue of winning last season's Champions League, with a convincing 3-1 win against Italian underdogs Juventus in the Berlin final.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Barcelona vs Sevilla score updates in the 2015 edition of the UEFA Super Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia. I'm Sam France and I'll be taking you through all the day's buildup, team news and minute-by-minute action - kickoff is set for 19:45BST, so don't go anywhere.