Bayern Munich - Hamburger SV Result in the Bundesliga 2015 (5-0)

Bundesliga week one match between Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV. The match was played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Unless something dramatic happens tomorrow, it looks as if Bayern will top the standings after week one then on goal difference!

Costa was simply outstanding, as were Lewandowski and Müller, in a lovely attacking performance from the reigning champions.

Hamburg started well but conceded a poor first goal. From there, they were extremely negative and poor with the ball, which allowed Bayern to easily take control and rarely even step foot in their own half.

Full time! 5-0 to Bayern. Dominant performance.

90 - Boateng tries to net the sixth but his effort is off target.

Bizarre goal. Ostrzolek tries to play for a foul but goes to ground in his own area when there is no-one around him. Costa takes advantage and curls the ball into the far corner!

87 - GOAL! Costa finally gets his goal!

84 - Costa looks to find a deserved goal but his shot dips too late as he cuts in from the right.

Hamburg simply cannot get a hold of the ball, and when they do they are losing it cheaply. They remain pinned back in their defensive third as the game enters its final 10 minutes.

80 - Lewandowski and Müller have linked up impeccably tonight. The former is called offside this time though as Bayern search for a fifth.

78 - Alaba has another effort on goal and is again denied by Adler. Thiago wastes the resulting corner.

In and amongst all that, Hamburg made two changes, with Ilicevic off for Diaz as Schipplock was replaced by Lasogga. Thiago also replaced Lahm for Bayern.

73 - Müller makes it four just moments later though! Lewandowski plays him in and the German takes it around the desperate dive of Adler before finding the back of the net.

72 - Vidal should have made it four! However, he misses the target from 10 yards somehow.

70 - Gregortisch fires just a yard over the bar down the other end, quickly after the restart.

Benatia's super tackle starts things off before Costa races onto an overhit pass by Götze, using his pace brilliantly to keep it in, and bends a cross into Müller with the outside of his boot, which the striker heads home. Swift and incisive move.

69 - Spectacular goal for Bayern makes it 3-0. Muller the scorer!

66 - Götze replaces Robben.

65 - Rafinha and Costa link up well and the former dorces a good save from Adler, but the shot was too close to the 'keeper. Appeals for handball against Djourou are waved away seconds later before Costa blazes over the bar.

64 - Great last ditch tackle by Spahic to deny Müller as he was about to pull the trigger.

61 - Olic replaces Ekdal.

60 - Former Bayern man Ivica Olic ready to come on for Hamburg. Visitors in need of some inspiration going forward if they are to get back into this game.

58 - Lewandowski and Müller try to combine for a third but Hamburg defend well and concede a corner. Set piece comes to nothing.

Lahm now moves into central midfield to take over from Alonso, with Rafinha on the right of defence.

56 - Alonso goes for goal from the halfway line but just misses the target. Substituted for Rafinha seconds later whilst Adler prepares to take his goal-kick.

Alonso tries to pick out Müller in the area, but Ostrzolek wins the ball, only to head it down for Lewandowski to finish coolly first time from 10 yards out.

53 - GOAL! Lewandowski gets Bayern's second of the night, his effort taking a slight deflection on the way in.

51 - Alaba takes the resulting free-kick and strikes it well from 25 yards, but Adler makes a strong save to push it away from danger.

49 - Nasty tackle on Lewandowski by Spahic, who is already on a booking, sees the Pole go down requiring treatment.

46 - We're back underway at the Allianz Arena, with Hamburg quickly on the attack only to be thwarted by a good interception from Boateng.

HALF TIME. That's all for the first half. Bayern constantly on the attack as Hamburg sit back to resist and look to break away. They've defended well, but let themselves down by conceding sloppily from a set piece. 1-0 to Bayern.

45 - Alaba almosts doubles the lead. Müller's cross finds Lewandowski who tees up the Austrian to strike from the edge of the box, but he blasts the ball over the bar.

42 - Djourou somehow escapes a booking for a clumsy foul on Lewandowski.

35 - And another booking! Spahic gets a yellow for a foul on Lewandowski. It's been coming.

32 - Boateng goes for goal from distance and it's too hot to handle for Adler who poorly concedes a corner. Gregortisch comes so close to scoring an own goal from Costa's delivery from the resulting set piece, his sliced clearance just a yard wide of Adler's net as the 'keeper desperately dives to cover his near post.

30 - Müller almost doubles the lead! Great ball in by Alaba and the striker hits it first time but his effort is just inches wide of the near post. Great strike.

29 - The goal-scorer involved at the other end now as he catches Schipplock in the face with a flailing arm whilst shiedling the ball to see it run out of play. Linesman sees nothing wrong with it - Hamburg man seemed to just run into Benatia. No intention from the defender though, that much is clear.

Poor defending by Hamburg there, with no-one marking Benatia as he made a great run towards the ball and had a free header to open the scoring.

27 - GOAL! Benatia heads in Alonso's delivery from the free-kick!

26 - Costa receiving treatment as a number of players stand over the resulting free-kick, 25 yards out and in a good position.

25 - Booking for Hamburg now, Diekmeier the offender as he brings down Costa, who was on a pacey, promising run forward.

21 - Lahm delivers a fantastic cross into the area after some sharp build-up play, but Lewandowski heads just over the bar, with there perhaps too much pace on the cross.

Bayern really struggling to break Hamburg down as we near the 20 minute mark. Their opponents look deadly on the counter though, with them quick to pounce on errors by the hosts but so far thwarted by some illegal play.

18 - Another yellow card comes out, this one for Boateng. Carbon copy of the Benatia error, with a cynical foul needed in a dangerous position.

12 - Alonso booked for a tactical foul after a sloppy error by Benatia in a dangerous area. The Spaniard had to bring his opponent down.

9 - Moments later, Costa drills a ball across the face of goal but Lewandowski can't reach it on the stretch, whilst Lahm sees his shot blocked in the area by a defender.

8 - Marvellous diagonal pass from Alaba finds Robben perfectly, but he heads jut wide of the target.

Pitch looks a bit bobbly already, which isn't great for Bayern in their first league game of the season. Will work against them given their passing style of play. Not good.

4 - Holtby has the first strike on goal - Schipplock wins the ball off Lahm and then cuts it back to the former Spurs man, but his first touch is poor as he scuffs a shot straight at Neuer.

3 - Ekdal wins a foul in the defensive half for Hamburg. Bayern are dominating these early exchanges, but have failed to create anything.

We have kick-off!

Djourou fit to start for Hamburg! Kick off not far away now, with under an hour left to go.

Hamburg subs: Müller, Kacar, Lasogga, Sakai, Diaz, Olic, Hirzel.

Hamburg XI: Adler; Diekmeier, Djourou, Spahic, Ostrzolek; Ekdal, Jung, Holtby; Gregortisch, Schipplock, Ilicevic.

Bayern subs: Ulreich, Thiago, Rafinha, Bernat, Götze, Kimmich, Hojbjerg.

The line-ups are out! Bayern XI: Neuer; Lahm, Benatia, Boateng, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Costa, Müller, Robben; Lewandowski.

Still, they were enter the match as favourites to win with their superior squad and sheer quality, whilst Hamburg look to clinch an unlikely point in a bid to get their season off to a good start and prevent it from ending with a relegation play-off again, with their status as the only team not to be relegated from the Bundesliga hanging by a thread.

Bayern, however, will be without the likes of Ribery, expected to returning at the end of the month, and Javi Martinez, who just misses the game with his due to be back fit at the beginning of next week. Holger Badstuber, whose recent seasons have been plagued with injury, is also absent, though he is expected to play many more minutes this year, set to return to training before the end of the month.

Hamburg do have the upper hand in terms of injuries though, with only Johan Djourou missing for them for this game, the captain suffering from muscular problems and his return to action yet to be confirmed or revealed.

With names such as Nigel de Jong, Vincent Kompany, Jerome Boateng, now of Bayern, and a Rafael van der Vaart in his prime gracing team sheets for Hamburg back then, it's fair to say that these memories are far in the past now, with the team now happy to take a point against the reigning champions, as opposed to going out there expecting to win.

As for the last time Hamburg beat Bayern, one has to go back to 2009, when Mladen Petric's 72nd minute effort separated the two at the Volksparkstadion. This was the final game of a seven game unbeaten streak Hamburg were on against Bayern, which included six Bundesliga games and one friendly in the summer of 2009.

The other two results last season were a 3-1 defeat for Hamburg at home in the DFB-Pokal, whilst the other league game was a goalless draw in September. That point gained by Hamburg was the first they had taken off of Bayern since Feburary 2012, when they drew 1-1 at home having lead through Jacopo Sala. Olic, who now wears the colours of HSV, scored Bayern's equaliser that day with less than 20 minutes to go.

On that day back in Febuary, Thomas Müller got the scoring underway with a accurate spot-kick on 21 minutes, which opened the floodgates. Götze followed this up with a second for the team two minutes later, whilst Arjen Robben also got on the scoresheet before half time. After the break, Robben quickly netted another, whilst Müller bagged his brace and Robert Lewandowski hit the back of the net. Franck Ribery was another scorer on the day, before Götze rounded things off with the eighth goal of the day in the 88th minute.

These two have played each other 104 times in the past, and Bayern dominate the head-to-head having won 62 of these meetings, whilst Hamburg have emerged victorious on just 20 occasions, with 22 draws also occuring. Last season, Bayern won two of their three encounters, with the latter a particularly emphatic one as they ran out 8-0 winners at the Allianz Arena, something Hamburg will hope does not occur again in the same fixture today.

Hamburg will be hoping to find these winning ways again tonight, whilst Bayern look to continue theirs after that win over Nöttingen.

Hamburg, on the other hand, played six friendlies, winning five and losing one. That sole defeat was a disappointing one, coming against newly-promoted Arminia Bielefeld of the 2. Bundesliga, who went on a magnificent cup run to the semi-finals last year. Still, victories over Hellas Verona, Aalborg BK and a win on penalties against Borussia Monchengladbach brought with them plenty of positives, amongst a couple of other emphatic wins too.

However, both sides will not have expected losing starts to their season after successful summer preparations. Though they did lose on penalties to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande after a goalless draw, Bayern were victorious in all four of their other pre-season friendlies, beating Valencia 4-1, Internazionale 1-0, AC Milan 3-0 and Real Madrid 1-0.

As for Hamburg, their DFB-Pokal match ended in defeat on the same day, with fourth tier side Carl Zeiss Jena winning 3-2 after extra time. Justin Gerlach gave Jena the lead after 15 minutes and, although Ivica Olic equalised four minutes after half time, Jena restored their lead less than 10 minutes later through Velimir Jovanovic. Michael Gregoritsch brought it back to 2-2 in the final minute of the 90 for Hamburg to take it to extra time, but his side were unable to use this to their advantage as Johannes Pieles' 106th minute goal proved to be enough for Jena to win 3-2.

Still, the Bundesliga champions bounced back in the DFB-Pokal last weekend, recording a victory on Sunday away to FC Nöttingen 1957, winning 3-1 and all four goals coming in the first half. New signing Arturo Vidal put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot, but his side were surprisingly pegged back 11 minutes later when Niklas Hecht-Zirpel equalised. However, an immediate reply through Mario Götze and a strike from Robert Lewandowski nine minutes later ultimately secured victory for Bayern.

Bayern kicked things off in German Super Cup, facing DFB-Pokal winners VfL Wolfsburg for a chance to secure a piece of silverware early on in the season. However, they were defeated by the Wolves on penalties after letting a 1-0 lead, gained in the second half, slip.

Though this is both side's first league game of the campaign, they each kicked off their seasons earlier this cup games - each suffering defeats in their first competitive matches of the new campaign.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV. My name is Ameé Ruszkai and I'll be taking you through today's game at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match is the first of the new Bundesliga season, with the reigning champions, Bayern, getting things underway on home soil. Kick off is scheduled for 19:30BST.