Juve lead the pack for Donsah signature

Oliver Arthur, agent of Cagliari midfielder Gonfred Donsah, has told FirenzeViola that Juventus are pole position to land his client's signature.

The 19-year-old is seeking a move away from the Sardinian side after they suffered relegation last term.

Arthur also revealed that Serie A new-boys Bologna have shown interest in the midfielder, as well as Fiorentina, who will feature in next season's Uefa Europa League campaign.

Donsah featured for Ghana at the U20 World Cup this past summer.

Juve seeking a midfielder

The news that summer recruit Sami Khedira will face up to two months on the sidelines has prompted rumours that Max Allegri is seeking an addition to his midfield before the window slams shut at the end of August.

There has been the ongoing links with Zenit midfielder Axel Witsel, but nothing has yet to materialise. Allegri, however, may be forced to turn to internal options to accommodate the absence of Khedira.

Donsah featured 20 times for Cagliari last campaign, netting twice and laying on one assist. He's most definitiely not the finished article just yet, but he could represent something of a coup considering his age.

Arthur spoke about the possibility of remaining at Cagliari, but went onto comment that their "intention is to leave Sardinia."

Other admirers

"Juventus are in pole position, as we've had contact with them for months," noted Arthur. "Then there's [Pantaleo] Corvino's Bologna, and also Fiorentina whom we've been in contact for a few weeks through an intermediary."

Donsah, should his move to Juve fail to materialise, may be tempted by the allure of European football at Fiorentina. Bologna, however, represent an enticing option, with Roma forward Mattia Destro and Inter midfielder Saphir Taider set to join the Rossoblu.

Arthur added that he'll "try and find the best solution over the next 20 days."