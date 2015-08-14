Score Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach in Bundesliga 2015 (4-0)

18:23. I've been your host, Daniel Pinder, this evening for Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach. I do hope you're enjoyed the commentary and that you'll join us again. Tomorrow's Bundesliga games sees Wolfsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart - Cologne. Stay tuned for news, previews, interviews and reports from all the top leagues.

18:20. Borussia Mönchengladbach just didn't turn up today. From the first whistle, Borussia Dortmund were on top for the full 90 minutes. Brilliant counter-attacking football from Dortmund was just too quick for the Gladbach defence. It could have been more for Dortmund too, a goal ruled out for offside in the opening stages whilst Kagawa almost netted late on for Dortmund. There's one thing for sure, Tuchel won't be disappointed.

FT in Dortmund. Goals from Reus, Aubameyang and a brace from Mkhitaryan caps off a fine performance from Borussia Dortmund.

87' Ilkay Gündogan almost heaps more misery on Gladbach late on as his effort from range is saved down low by Yann Sommer.

84' Thomas Tuchel makes his final substitution of the game. Sven Bender replaces the impressive Shinji Kagawa.

78' Having being booked, Lucien Favre replaces Granit Xhaka with Mahmoud Dahoud. Marco Reus with an ice pack around his ankle from an earlier blow.

76' Granit Xhaka is the first player to go in the referee's notebook as both Adrian Ramos and Kevin Kampl make an appearance in place of goalscorer Aubameyang and Marco Reus. Both players go off to a standing ovation.

74' Borussia Dortmund seem content with keeping the score as it is for the minute. Not over commiting bodies going forward, Thomas Tuchel would like to keep a clean sheet alongside the four goals scored this evening.

65' Superb football from Borussia Dortmund! Shinji Kagawa should have capped off his fine display with a goal. A one-two with Aubameyang is met on the volley from Kagawa, but the Japanese international shinned it wide - Thomas Tuchel with a slight grin on his face. Something we don't see often.

64' Borussia Mönchengadbach make the first chance. Ibrahima Traore is replaced by Patrick Herrmann. A like-for-like change.

56' First good play from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Traore and Raffael combine on the edge of the area, but it's Mats Hummels who boots the ball into row Z.

GOAL! Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes it four! Absolutely game over for Gladbach now, no way back. Amrenian international drops off the defender - Aubameyang gets the call to leave it and before you know it, it's in the back of the net.

48' Borussia Dortmund sloppy in possession. Josip Drmic had more time than he though - blazes his effort well over.

46' We're back underway here at Signal Iduna Park

18:23. So, what do Borussia Mönchengladbach need to do to get back in the game? Lars Stindl is playing far too deep for Gladbach, we saw his best football last season for Hannover 96 further up the pitch. Patrick Herrmann needs to make an appearance for Gladbach, they've looked short going forward. Are we likely to see Borussia Dortmund stick at 3-0? Unlikely. Second half just moments away.

18:18. Three great goals from Borussia Dortmund, and they certainly should have had more! Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks a different player this season under Thomas Tuchel, and Aubameyang has definitely improved on his finishing. Are we going to see more goals in the second half? Likely!

HT: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

38' It's all Dortmund at the minute! What an unbelievable game this is! Mkhitaryan on his weaker left foot take the ball on the bounce just outside the area, seeing his effort sail just wide. What. A. Game. This is what the Bundesliga is all about.

35' Aubameyang almost scores Dortmund's fourth! Resulting corner is met by Hummels who sees his effort cleared off the line. Signal Iduna is bouncing at the minute!

GOAL! Mkhitaryan makes it three! Thomas Tuchel surely starting his Bundesliga campaign with a win. This could get worse for Gladbach! Gündogan with a through ball to Aubameyang who races through on goal before squaring the ball to Mkhitaryan - who had the easiest of finishes he'll get this season.

29' Mkhitaryan shoots from distance as he's full on confidence, but the Armenian international drags his effort wide. Marco Reus perhaps the better option.

26' Marco Reus almost adds another to Borussia Dortmund's tally. Borussia Mönchengladbach really struggling at the back. German international with just Sommer to beat, fires it over from 18 yards.

GOAL! Aubameyang gets ahead of Schulz to double Borussia Dortmund's lead. The Gabon international glanced his header into the far post, great finish. It should really be 3-0, but it is all over for Borussia Mönchengladbach after 22 minutes?

GOAL! Marco Reus gives Borussia Dortmund the lead after 14 minutes. It was Shinji Kagawa again with the final ball as the Japanese international looks a big threat. Reus put his laces through it - too much for Yann Sommer who got a hand to it, but the shot was too powerful.

12' Borussia Dortmund attack down the right. Ball is whipped in by Mkhitaryan but Schulz did well to get ahead of Aubameyang. Both teams playing some good football here.

9' Almost instantly Josip Drmic had the ball in the net for Borussia Mönchengladbach. Raffael found the Switzerland international who lacked pace to get away from his marker. The resulting corner came to nothing.

7' Borussia Dortmund have the ball in the back of the net, but it's ruled out for offside! Shinji Kagawa in the whole, turns and finds Henrikh Mkhitaryan who curls the ball past Yann Sommer.

4' Borussia Mönchengladbach win the first corner which is cleared out for a second by Marcel Schmelzer. Dortmund fail to clear the area and the ball is out for another corner - which amounts to nothing in these opening stages. Early pressure from Gladbach.

3' Borussia Dortmund have controlled the opening minutes of this game. Borussia Mönchengladbach keeping their defensive shape means it's going to be a difficult evening for Dortmund to break them down.

1' We're undeway for Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladach!

17:23. We're just minutes away from kick-off here at the Westfalenstadion. Can Borussia Dortmund kickstart their season against Borussia Mönchengladbach? Will Marco Reus score against his former club? We'll soon find out!

17:06. There hasn't been a 0-0 draw between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach in 21 years, so fans will expect to see some goals today. Also worth noting that the last time Gladbach opened their season against Dortmund, they won 3-1. Will they triumph again? Tweet your thoughts @VAVEL.

17:03. Andreas Christensen, 19, and Marvin Schulz, 20, partner each other in the defence for Borussia Mönchengladbach today. Christensen, Lars Stindl and Josip Drmić all of course making their Bundesliga debuts for the Borussia-Park side.

16:44. Other scores in the round one of the Bundesliga included FC Ingolstadt recording their first ever Bundesliga victory, a 1-0 win over 1. FSV Mainz 05. Augsburg 0-1 Hertha Berlin; Bayer Levekusen 2-1 Hoffenheim; Darmstadt 98 2-2 Hannover 96; Werder Bremen 0-3 Schalke 04.

16:30. Borussia Mönchengladbach starting XI: (4-4-1-1) Sommer; Jantschke, Schulz, Christensen, Wendt; Traore, Stindl, Xhaka, Johnson; Raffael; Drmic.

16:25. Borussia Dortmund starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Hummels, Schmelzer; Gündogan, Weigl; Kagawa, Reus, Mkhitaryan; Aubameyang.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach will be played at the Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion), with kick-off set for 17:30BST. The first round of Bundesliga matches at this iconic stadium is expected to be a sellout, as it always is – in front of the Dortmund faithful. Westfalenstadion was one of the playing stadiums during the 2006 World Cup, which included that famous semi-final between Italy and Germany.

Borussia Mönchengladbach Key Player: Following his move to Borussia-Park last summer, Ibrahima Traore’s move seemed to be a strange one – after failing to impress in what was a poor VfB Stuttgart side. Despite starting just eight Bundesliga games last season, the Guinea international finally showed supporters just what he’s capable of doing towards the end of the 14/15 season. Having impressed during pre-season, scoring against Swansea and netting in Gladbach’s 4-1 DFB-Pokal victory against St. Pauli, Traore is expected to be a main focal point of Mönchengladbach’s attacks.

Borussia Dortmund Key Player: Steering away from the obvious Marco Reus, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the standout player in Borussia Dortmund’s squad last season. With 16 goals to his name in the Bundesliga, the Gabon international saw his role move from the right-flank, to a more central role – which suited the 26-year old. Aubameyang troubled teams with not only his pace, but also his finishing, which seemed to have improved from the first season at Dortmund. Despite being linked with a move away from the club, Aubameyang has since signed a new contract, which will say him stay at Dortmund until at least 2020.

Predicted Borussia Mönchengladbach XI: Sommer - Jantschke, Schulz, A. Christensen, Wendt - Stindl, G. Xhaka - Traoré, Herrmann - Raffael – Drmic.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: Bürki- Piszczek, Sokratis, Hummels, Schmelzer- Gündogan, Weigl, Hofmann, Reus, Mkhitaryan- Aubameyang.

Borussia Dortmund have a good omen coming into their game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Despite finishing 7th in the 2014/15 Bundesliga season, Dortmund have lost just one of their last 14 matches at home to Mönchengladbach – with the Borussia Park side collecting just five points. Saying that, the head-to-head meetings are extremely close between the two Bundesliga sides. Both Dortmund and Gladbach have 29 wins apiece whilst the other 28 matches have ended up in a draw.

The first competitive games in Germany is always the DFB-Pokal (barring the Supercup). Borussia Dortmund recorded a 2-0 win over Chemnitzer last weekend, whilst Thomas Tuchel discussed the goalkeeping situation, saying: “We’re discussing it with the coaching staff, with the goalkeeping coach and of course with the keepers themselves.” Tuchel heaped praise on his goalkeepers, saying he has “two excellent goalkeepers,” at his disposal, “which we need.”

Following their third place finish in the Bundesliga last season, Borussia Mönchengladbach qualified for the Champions League. Despite being in the European competition, manager Lucian Favre insisted that the “Bundesliga is our top priority.” Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach is certainly the most talked about game in the first round of Bundesliga fixtures. The return of Thomas Tuchel to management and the success of Borussia Mönchengladbach last season makes this an eagerly anticipated matchup.

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s pre-season campaign saw them earn a draw against Premier League side, Swansea City. Midfielder Ibrahima Traore fired die Fohlen into a 14th minute lead before Matt Grimes equalised for the Swans.

The biggest test of the pre-season campaign saw Borussia Dortmund record a 2-0 win against Champions League finalists, Juventus. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus netted, although it’s worth noting that the Italian side had only returned to pre-season training earlier that week. Borussia Dortmund’s final test came against La Liga new boys, Real Betis. Last summers’ signing, Adrian Ramos scored the opening goal before Oliver Kirch doubled Dortmund’s lead five minutes from time.

Borussia Dortmund’s first loss of their pre-season campaign came against 2. Bundesliga side VfL Bochum. Dortmund looked lost in attack, perhaps showing why they’re still a forward away from really competing for the league title this year. An away trip to Switzerland then followed a couple of days later, which saw Marco Reus, Kevin Kampl, Mats Hummels and Moritz Leitner all score in a 4-1 victory over FC Luzern.

A tour of Asia then saw Dortmund put six goals past Kawasaki Frontale, with Shinji Kagawa netting twice before the match against Johor Darl Ta’zim also saw Dortmund put six goals past their opponents – again, with six different scorers.

Borussia Dortmund started their pre-season with two games in two days. A 5-0 victory over VfL Rhede saw five different scorers which included Ilkay Gündogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan finding the net, before Dortmund recorded a 17-0 win against Team Gold the following day – which included playing time from Kevin Kampl, Ciro Immobile and Marco Reus. The Italian striker has now of course left Dortmund on loan, signing for Europa League champions, Sevilla CF, after failing to fit in at the Bundesliga side.

Saturday’s visitors, Borussia Mönchengladbach saw the departure of their main striker Max Kruse to VfL Wolfsburg. That saw the arrival of Bayer Levekusen’s Josip Drmic. The Switzerland forward had a poor year in Leverkusen following an outstanding season at 1. FC Nürnburg the previous year. Gladbach also completed the permanent signing of Chelsea’s Thorgan Hazard after the youngster impressed on loan – whilst Andreas Christensen also joined from the London club. Hannover 96’s Lars Stindl was the final big name signing for die Fohlen after completing a £2.1 million move.

A number of high profile errors from the experienced Roman Weidenfeller saw the signature of SC Freiburg’s Roman Bürki. The Switzerland international joined following their side’s relegation last season. The arrival of the 24-year old goalkeeper saw the departure of Australian Mitch Langerak to VfB Stuttgart.

The arrival of Gonzalo Castro for a fee of £7.7 million adds much needed versatility in the midfield. With rumours circulating that Ilkay Gündogan was going to leave Dortmund, Tuchel needed that little bit extra on the pitch. Also with Oliver Kirch not getting any younger, the retirement of legend Sebastian Kehl and the sale of Milos Jojic to 1. FC Köln, Dortmund needed extra bodies in midfield. Alongside the signature of Castro saw the signing of 1860 München midfielder, Julian Weigl. Impressive in pre-season, this 19-year old midfielder could play a huge part for Dortmund this season, just like Nuri Sahin did during his first spell at the club.

Following a year out of management, Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Borussia Dortmund following Jürgen Klopp’s resignation at the Bundesliga side. Klopp’s successor was a given after Tuchel had taken over from Klopp at his previous job at 1.FSV Mainz 05. So, why did Klopp leave Dortmund? Did he feel as though he achieved all he could – after all, he had won the Bundesliga and guided Dortmund into a Champions League final. With a new attacking impetus now in full swing at Dortmund this season, just how will they fair?

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening’s game, Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Live. Today, Satuday 15th Augusy 2015 sees die Fohlen travel to their Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in their opening game of the 2015/16 Bundesliga season. Today’s game kicks off at 17:30BST, but until then – we’ll have plenty of pre-match build-up, coverage and analysis.