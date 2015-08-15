Inter close to Perotti

Inter are close to securing the signature of 27-year-old Genoa winger Diego Perotti, according to reports.

After negotiations between the Nerazzurri and Ivan Perisic stalled, Roberto Mancini is seeking another wide-men as he attempts to bolster his squad ahead of his side's season opener against Atalanta next weekend.

The source also reports that Inter sporting director Piero Ausillo has met with Genoa president Enrico Preziosi and have agreed a fee of €12 million for the South American.

€2 million is reported to have been paid upfront, while the remaining €10 million will be paid in installments.

Perotti was the subject of a bid from English side Watford earlier in the summer -- with Genoa reported to have accepted the offer -- but the Argentine rejected a move to London.

Mancini seeking to strengthen his squad

Inter head into the new campaign bouyed by the arrivals of several marquee names.

Geoffrey Kondogbia has joined from AS Monaco, while Joao Miranda, Jeison Murillo and Martin Montoya have arrived from Spain. In attack, Stefan Jovetic was acquired from Manchester City, while Fabio Coentrao is said to be high on Mancini's wish-list.

Inter ended the campaign strongly last time out and, with Capocannoniere winner Mauro Icardi within the ranks, supporters must feel optimistic about the side's chances of staging a return to the Champions League.

Genoa exodus continues

With Iago Falque and Facundo Roncaglia having sought pastures new, Perotti will follow in the footsteps of Andrea Bertolacci, who has made a similar journey from Genoa to Milan this summer.

Genoa finished in a commendable sixth place last term, but their failure to obtain a UEFA license has meant many of Gian Piero Gasperini's star figures have exited.

Should the club give in to Inter's demands, they will make a healthy profit of €11.7 million on the Argentine, having acquired him for a mere €300,000 last summer.