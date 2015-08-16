1. FC Union Berlin 2-2 1. FC Kaiserlautern: Honors even after enthralling encounter

Bobby Wood netted his first goal of the season in front of the home fans as Union Berlin gave up a late second-half goal to Kaiserslautern as the pair played to a 2-2 draw at the Stadion An der Alten Förster.

Thiel did good work to cut back from the left and get space inside the eighteen yard box. His shot, unfortunately, missed to the right of the frame in a move that deserved a goal from the left-back. Then Kaiserslautern got an opportunity to break the deadlock in the 9th minute, but the shot from Daniel Halfar was nowhere near the target.

Halfar was involved again in the attacking play as he floated his cross towards Kacper Przybylko, but Christopher Trimmel cleared the danger away from the goal. The visitors nearly scored in the 19th minute of the match through Ruben Jenssen as his shot from six yards out somehow lands safely into the hands of Haas.

Visitors take lead as they controlled action

It felt as if Kaiserslautern were starting to dictate the play and they opened the scoring with 23 minutes gone in the opening half. Union left too much space in the midfield and Halfar made them pay for their mistake. He played an excellent ball into the path of the Norwegian who chested the ball and hit it with his left foot to give his club the early lead.

The visitors continued to control the action for the rest of the half as Union were barely able to get the ball into their own attacking third of the pitch. One of Union Berlin’s few chances in the latter stages of the came through Bobby Wood. He let the ball fly from the top of the box and just could not find the frame of the goal. The ball did not hit the frame, although it was very close.

HT: Union Berlin 0-1 Kaiserslautern

Right after the halftime interval, the guests nearly found the back of the net that would have given them all the momentum. Alexander Ring was in all alone against Haas, his technique was poor and the Union goal keeper was able to smoother the ball.

Against the run of play, the hosts equalized seven minutes after the hour mark. Thiel found himself alone inside the box and made absolutely no mistake with his effort placed it in behind Marius Müller.

Union take the lead

Five minutes after they had found the equalizing goal, Wood opened his account with his new club with a fine finish. Soren Brandy headed the ball excellently into the path of Wood who got in behind the Kaiserslautern defense and beat the shot stopper with some ease.

With just a few minutes left to go in the match, there would be a fourth and final goal by way of Luxembourg international, Maurice Deville. This result was probably the right call as both sides deserved the goals that they created.