Preview: Lazio v Bayer Leverkusen - die Werkself looking for strong start to European campaign

Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen face off on Tuesday evening, with a crucial advantage on the line heading into next week's tie on the line.

Lazio finished third in the Serie A last season, finishing a point just behind fierce rivals Roma. Their final position meant that they qualified for the Champions League play-off. The Germans, on the other hand, finished fourth after a surge late in the season; pipping FC Augsburg and Schalke 04 to the final Champions League place.

A win for either side will put them in a good position to make it to the group stages of the competition, which starts on September 15th.

Lazio return to the European elite for the first time in eight years. They failed to make it out of the group stage after they faced Spanish giants Real Madrid, as well as Werder Bremen and Greek side Olympiakos.

Leverkusen made it to the round of 16 last season and will be looking to emulate that run or possibly exceed it. Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid knocked the Germans out on penalties, in what was an impressive showing from the BayArena side.

The two sides last locked horns in the 1999/2000 Champions League group stage, drawing both games 1-1.

Team news

Lazio will set to start the game without Ravel Morrison; the former West Ham United midfielder is suffering from an ankle problem and is likely to miss out. Federico Marchetti is also a doubt after the goalkeeper sustained a rib injury, Etrit Berisha will replace him if needed. The 6 ft 4 Albanian has been at the Stadio Olympico since 2013, and has made 23 appearances for I Biancocelesti.

Leverkusen will travel to Italy with their new signing Charles Aránguiz, who returns following his extended break after Chile’s successful Copa America campaign. The only notable absentees are Ömer Toprak and Tin Jedvaj. Both defenders will miss the match through a torn tendon and thigh problems, respectively.

Pre-match comments

Miroslav Klose: “I am going to enjoy the game,” he told reporters ahead of the game. "We all worked really hard to qualify for the Champions League last season so we have to enjoy it.”

The veteran forward was keen to "take advantage of being at home first". Klose continued, "I am sure the atmosphere will be amazing and the support will be in full voice." He added, "The two teams are equal so we have to be clinical in what will be a close tie.”

Klose returns to face his former opponents after playing in the Bundesliga for eleven years. In that time he played 23 matches against die Werkself, winning eleven times. The German also praised their opponents' defence, but remained bullish about Lazio's chances, “Bayer Leverkusen are a very compact side so it will be hard to score against them. We have to start well and get into the match quickly. We have nothing to fear, we are Lazio.”

Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt: “We will face a very tough Lazio side,” Schmidt told reporters in his pre match press conference. "We will have to be humble and respect our opponent. It is clear that the game will be a huge test for my side. It is a very difficult match to qualify for the Champions League group stage. But I am sure we will be fine.”

Schmidt also singled out a certain legendary German striker as one player to keep a close eye on, “Klose is a superb player and we will have to make sure he does not have the opportunity to hurt us.”

Stadium

The Stadio Olimpico is the largest sporting venue in Rome. The ground holds a capacity crowd of 72,698. It is shared primarily between the two Rome-based sides, Lazio and AS Roma. The pair have been tenants the stadium since 1953.

As well as Lazio and Roma, the Italian Football Team have used the stadium and, more recently, the Italian Rugby Team. The Stadio Olimpico saw Italy beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in the 1968 European Championship, as well as Liverpool’s two European Cup triumphs; firstly in 1977 over Borussia Mönchengladbach and the penalty shoot-out win in 1984 over Roma.

Other notable games include 1990 World Cup final which Germany won 1-0, scraping past Argentina. The last Champions League game at the Stadio Olimpico came in 2009, as Barcelona beat Manchester United 2-0 to win their – at the time – third Champions League crown.