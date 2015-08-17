Result Lazio - Bayer Leverkusen Champions League Play-Off (1-0)

That's all from me, Stephen Killen. I do hope you've enjoyed our live coverage of tonight's Champions League Qualifier. The report for this evening's match will be up soon - stay tuned!

And that's it from the Stadio Olimico. Lazio 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen. Lazio make a winning return to the Champions League.

93' Stefan Kießling is replaced by Robbie Kruse, the Australian makes his return following the horror injury which he suffered in Jnuary.

93' Leverkusen were caught pressing too high up the field, Candreva bursts past Papadopoulos, he had options either side, he opts to shoot but he can only shoot straight at Leno.

There will be a minimum of 5 minutes added on at the end of this match.

90' Keita nods to Candreva but the Italian couldn't get it onto his stronger foot and make space for a shot, so he passes to Keita, Keita manages to make some space for himself but he scuffs his shot into the floor and the save is easy for Leno.

87' Concerning sight for the Lazio manager and fans. Stefan De Vrij falls heavily following Stefan Kießling's challenge. The Centre-Back is being stretchered off. He will be replaced by Santiago Gentilletti. That will be their third and final subtitution and Kishna will not be coming on.

87' Ricardo Kishna is looking to come on for Lazio. The Dutchmen signed from Ajax in this summer window.

84' Julian Brandt comes on for Hakan Calhanoglu as Leverkusen look to get the away goal as the game goes into the last five minutes.

83' Free Kick to Lazio, Candreva is laid off but smashes it into the wall.

Against the run of play, you could say. You have to make chances pay in this cruel game and the hosts have done that. You can imagine what Lazio's gameplan will be now. Sit back and press high.

77' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL LAZIO. THE SUBSTITUTE KEITA WITH THE OPENING GOAL. He's made all the difference for Lazio. The forward's pace made all the difference, he breezed past Tah after Papadopoulos' mistake and coolly place the ball into the far post with a little help from the post.

We are into the last 15 minutes of this Champions League first leg. Somehow it is still 0-0. Leverkusen will be looking for the away goal.

73' Another chance for Leverkusen, Bellarabi found himself on the Lazio by-line. He had no support into the box and it was cleared. But the danger was averted. Felipe Anderson goes down injured under Kramers tackle, the 23-year old was allowed to carry on, he slipped through Mehmedi who couldn't quite get it out his feet and once again his shot was blocked, from the rebound Kramer was also blocked but won die Werkself a corner.

72' BRILLIANT CHANCE FOR LAZIO! Tah makes his first mistake of the game, Felipe Anderson, capitalises and bursts down the by-line, he cuts back to Keita who awaited on the penalty spot but Leno was alert to the danger and magnificently denied Keita. It somehow is still 0-0.

69' GOAL TO LEVERKUSEN! Oh no, it's been ruled offside. Kießing put Bellarabi through on goal. The winger burst down the wing, he cut back to Calhanoglu who took a touch and fired goalwards. Kießling managed to deflect Calhanoglu's shot into the net and the linesman ruled the attempt to being offside. Small margins, but a correct decision.

68' Mehmedi and Kießling play one-two's between each other but De Vrij was there to clear the danger, danger that was certainly looking promising for the Germans

Its the battle of the bosses. Roger Schmidt's tactics are forcing Stefano Pioli to change his plans as he rallies his side to push forward.

66' Leverkusen have another free-kick from miles out, Calhanoglu shoots.. it dips and swerves, Berisha had to make sure and tips the ball wide. Corner to Leverkusen. His delivery was poor and the first Lazio defender clears the danger.

64' Brilliant play from Leverkusen, one touch football turns the Lazio team inside out. Mehmedi gets the ball on the far side, he bursts inside and unleashes a fierce shot! Berisha had relief written all over his face as Mehmedi's shot whistled wide.

63' A Richochet puts Keita through on goal.... He balloons his effort. The striker got lucky with one or two bounces which went in his favour, he had to take the shot early with Leno steaming out to him. Keita failed to keep his shot down.

60' Calhanoglu steps up.. he fired it at goal but he could only sting the hands of Berisha who palmed the ball away.

59' Wendell wins Bayer a free kick for a high foot. Free Kick specialist Calhanoglu fancies this..

Leverkusen have started the second half off brightly after nealy conceding seconds into the second half.

58' Bellarabi to Hilbert, Hilbert's cross cannons off Mauricio and wins Leverkusen a corner.

56' Football at its best, end-to-end. Berisha thumps the ball forward looking for Keita but Jonathan Tah, again, denies the homeside with an outstrethced leg.

55' Terrible pass from Felipe Anderson was pounced on by Bellarabi,, the winger pulls back but he overhit his pass evading Stefan Kießling, Mehmedi picked up the loose ball he had players queuing for him but Lazio got enough numbers back

53' The atmosphere has been cranked up a notch. No thanks to handbags by Lulic and Bellarabi as the German dragged dowm the Bosnian, to the anger of the Full-Back who has to be restrained by the linesman.

52' Substitution for Lazio, Summer signing Savic replaces Onazi. The former Genk attacker endured a successful season for the Belgian side.

50' Leverkusen full-back Wendell will need to be careful along with two other team mates (Kießling and Papadopoulos) who were both cautioned in that first half.

48' Heart stopping moment following Tah's tackle, Mauricio challenges high with Bellarabi clattering the German with his boot. The Brazilian is yellow carded for the challenge, despite the Leverkusen protests for a red. Was almost like a wrestling move from the centre-baack.

47' CHANCE: Lulic sets through the substitute Keita, as he was about to pull the trigger Jonathan Tah denied the Spaniard with a superb tackle and the loose ball was clawed away by Leno, taking out Keita in the process but the referee waved away the protests.

46' Klose often recieved the ball to his feet in that first 45. Keita will give the hosts new avenues to explore.

46' Lazio get us underway, kicking from right to left. Sit tight, strap yourself in and get ready for an exciting second half.

Substitution for both sides: Mirsolav Klose is replaced by Keita and for Bayer Leverkusen Admir Mehmedi makes his Champions League debut, replacing Heung-Min Son.

Half Time, Lazio 0 -0 Bayer Leverkusen. The two sides go of to whistles. Plenty to get our teeth into in that match, not to mention Bender and Candreva hitting the woodwork.

There will break one minute added time, here at the Stadio Olympico.

45' Lulic loses the ball giving it straight to Calhanoglu, Calhanoglu senses Berisha off his line?! What an audacious attempt from the Turk, Berisha was scrambling back but he was spared his blushes.

44' Wendell cynically brings down Felipe Anderson. The full back has already been booked and the players, fans and Lazio manager call for the referee to take action and send the Leverkusen man for an early shower.

43' The Lazio fans are becoming restless as their side are giving the ball away far too easily. They currently have a 61% pass accuracy.

42' Both teams are battling it out in both final thirds but neither side has managed to make pressure the count.

40' Kießling has gone down injured and is currently receieving treatment.

36' Wendell has been yellow carded.

33' Felipe Anderson's shot was well blocked. Another promising chance has been thwarted.

32' Bernd Leno has been yellow carded. Shortly after Papadopoulos fouled Felipe Anderson.

30' Lazio playing a very risky high line, their back four is playing right on the centre circle. Bellarabi's pace could beat their backline all ends up.

26' DOUBLE WOODWORK! Firstly, Leverkusen were denied by the woodwork, Calhanoglu laid it back to the Captain Lars Bender who unleashed a rocket of a strike only to be rattle the post. Then, a fast counter attack from the hosts, Candreva was set through on goal by Marco Parolo, The Italian took it round Bernd Leno but his touch took it too far past the 'keeper but he still managed to get a shot off only to be denied by the Leverkusen post. Time to catch our breathe back.

24' Another chance for Leverkusen, a half chance as such. Son was looking to latch onto a through ball but he couldn't quite manage to get a toe on it and de Vrij cleared the danger and colliding with his keeper in the process.

23' CHANCE: Karim Bellarabi cuts inside onto his right foot, fakes once leaving Basta on the floor before taking another touch inside, he fired his shot goalwards but he got too much height on his chance and Berisha could only see the ball go over his bar.

20' Stefan Kießling has been booked for unfairly challenging Lucas Biglia as they went up for an aerial duel.

20' Neither side yet to register a shot on target. But Lazio have tested the Leverkusen defence on three occasions already

15' Leverkusen's attacking quartet are pushing the Lazio defence deep into their own half and closing down in doubles and triples. A real game plan has been introduced tonight by Roger Schmidt

10' Tackles flying in at this early stage.

7' Candreva's cross was deflected but no futher than Felipe Anderson's deflected shot whistled past the post and for a corner.

6' Candreva to take the free kick for Lazio after Miroslav Klose was brought down by Kyriakos Papadopoulos. But the free-kick was cleared by the first defender.

3' The visitors with the early pressure. Neither keep has been tested yet.

1' The teams are out, Bayer Leverkusen to kick us off.

In case you missed it, Bayer Leverkusen are unchanged from the team that beat Hoffenheim, last weekend.

Captain Lars Bender will be leading out Roger Schmidt's side tonight.

Bayer Leverkusen Starting Line up: Leno; Hilbert, Tah, Papadopoulos, Wendell; Bender, Kramer; Bellarabi, Son; Calhanoglu, Kießling.

Lazio Starting Line Up: Berisha; Basta, de Vrij, Mauricio, Lulic; Onazi, Biglia, Parolo; Candreva, Klose, Felipe Anderson

Team News coming up..

Speaking ahead of Tonight's game, Christoph Kramer spoke of his excitement listening to the famous Champions League anthem, “I'm looking forward to hearing the anthem for the first time tomorrow but I'll be happier playing my first proper Champions League match in a month's time,”

Hakan Calhanoglu is set to start tonight, here he is (pictured) in training in Italy these past few days.



Full-Back Stefan Radu will miss the game through suspension.

Lazio's 18-man squad goes as follows: Goalkeepers; Berisha, Guerrieri; Defenders; de Vrij, Mauricio, Basta, Gentiletti, Patric, Hoedt, Konko, Lulic; Midfielders; Biglia, Cataldi, Parolo, Onazi, Felipe Anderson, Candreva, Milinkovic-Savic, Morrison, Oikonomidis; Strikers; Klose, Kishna, Keita.

As well as Lazio and Roma, the Italian Football Team have used the stadium and most recently the Italian Rugby Team have used the stadium. It was the venue as Italy beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in the 1968 European Championship as well as Liverpool’s two European Cup triumphs, firstly in 1977 and then in 1984 over Roma. Other notable games include 1990 World Cup final which Germany won 1-0, scraping past Argentina. The last Champions League game at the Stadio Olimpico came in 2009 as Barcelona beat Manchester United 2-0 to win their – at that time – third Champions League. Today's match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico - The ground is the largest sporting complex in Rome. The Stadium holds a capacity crowd of 72,698. The Olimpico is shared primarily between the two Rome based, sides Lazio and AS Roma. They have shared the stadium since 1953.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, they've sold more than they've bought. They have brought in some strong players including Charles Aránguiz, Admir Mehmedi, Jonathan Tah and Kyriakos Papadopoulos. However, Roger Schmidt has said goodbye to the likes of Gonzalo Castro (transferred to Borussia Dortmund), Josip Drmic (to Borussia Mönchengladbach), Philipp Wollscheid (now at Stoke City), Arakdiusz Milik (off to Ajax) and Simon Rolfes, who retired from football, to name a few.

Over the summer, Lazio have been very active in the transfer market. They have splashed out £14.5million on players such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a 20-year-old centre midfielder from Belgian side KRC Genk. Dusan Basta, the veteran full-back from Udinese, Ricardo Kishna, an exciting prospect who signed from Ajax, and Mauricio, Brazilian centre-back from Sporting Lisbon, have also joined the club. As well as Ravel Morrison, who returned to Italy following his release from West Ham.

Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Rudi Völler, may want to avoid the Lazio fans. Völler hit 45 goals in 142 Serie A games for Lazio's city rivals Roma from 1987–92, later coaching the club in 2004.

Leverkusen's previous trips in Italy have been shaky. Their record in Italy is a sight for sore eyes, having won just once in seven attempts. They have drawn 1-1 twice in Rome, however, against AS Roma (in 2004) as well as against Lazio.

Lazio are in the UEFA Champions League play-offs for the first time, yet have successfully made their way through on three different occasions in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

Bayer Leverkusen's best Champions League finish came in 2001/02, where they finished runners-up to Spanish giants Real Madrid. It was thanks to this stunning strike from none other than Zinedine Zidane:

As for the North Rhine-Westphalian side, they've made it to and past the group stage in the last four Champions League campaigns. In the last four seasons, they've made it to the Round of 32 once and the Round of 16 three times.

Lazio have only managed to make the group stage of the Champions League three times since 2001/02. They have never made it past the aforementioned round.

Leverkusen's win last weekend and their DFB-Pokal victory, the weekend before, stands them in good stead as they make the 1,454 km trip to Italy. In all competitions they're currently lost one, drawn once and won their last four games.

Lazio's form is -- and has been -- very up and down, to say the least. Their recent form is currently very average, having won once in their last six games. However that loss to Juventus cemented their third straight defeat, which could be of some concern as they look to make home advantage count.

Bayer Leverkusen started their Bundesliga campaign this past weekend. Roger Schmidt's side fell behind early to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday but they eventually came out 2-1 winners, thanks to 19-year-old Julian Brandt's winning goal.

Lazio's Serie A campaign does not kick off until August 22nd, where they play Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico. However, in the Italian Supercoppa, Lazio slumped to a 2-0 defeat to reigning Serie A champions Juventus. They return to the Champions League after an eight year absence.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening’s game, Lazio vs Bayer Leverkusen Live. Today, Tuesday 18th August 2015, sees die Werkself travel to Italy in their opening leg of the 2015/16 Champions League Play-Offs. Today’s game kicks off at 20:45BST, but until then – we’ll have plenty of pre-match build-up, coverage and analysis.