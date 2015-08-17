VAVEL Exclusive interview with Serie A and Inter expert Nima Tavallaey

VAVEL Calcio's editor, Cammy Anderson caught up with Serie A expert, SempreInter founder and DiMarzio journalist Nima Tavallaey and spoke all things Inter.

"It's a risk that must be taken"

1. What is your take on the Milan clubs mercato and what do you think their plans are for this season despite not playing in Europe?

Both teams plan on finishing top 3 in order to qualify to next seasons Champions League, there's no doubt about that. Both teams have also strengthened their squads by bringing in new young talent who don't command high wages when compared to established big name stars.

It's a risk because there are no guarantees for success but either way it's a risk that must be taken and a process that in all honesty should have begun at least 2-4 years ago at both clubs.



2. How do you think Inter should line up formation wise next year? Any drastic changes from last year?

Inter have completely revamped the squad and have to date signed 7 new players, with 1-2 further players expected to join. Mancini wants to play 4-2-3-1 but I'm not entirely convinced that's the ideal formation. Given how Inter's midfield look I'd prefer a 4-3-1-2 as follows: Handanovic; Montoya, Murillo, Miranda, Santon; Medel, Kondogbia, Brozovic; Kovacic/Hernanes; Icardi, Jovetic where Jovetic functions as a "seconda punta" or second striker/forward and where Kovacic or Hernanes are given a more free roaming role.

3. Can Inter realistically make it into the top 3 after their signings? Will they finish above Milan in the end or not?

It's certainly a realistic goal but I seriously doubt it. The top 2 positions are definitely going to be Juventus and Roma, then we have Napoli, Milan, Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio who will all be fighting to snatch that 3rd spot. Milan and Inter have strengthened a lot which has allowed Napoli to become somewhat of a dark horse in this race. personally I think Napoli will finish 3rd with both Milano-clubs coming in 4th and 5th.

"I expect at least 15-20 goals"

4. After an impressive season last year, can Mauro Icardi carry that form into this year and do you think he can score more than he did last year?

No matter how you look at it, Icardi's surrounded by better players this year than he was last season and although they will need time to gel I expect at least 15-20 goals in the Serie A from him, that is if he can stay injury free. However, I don't think he will become the league's top goalscorer, instead I think Domenico Berardi will become "capocannoniere" with 24 goals.

5. How do you think Jovetic will fare after 2 years away from the land of Calcio? Will he flop like Podolski did last season?

There's no doubt to what Stevan Jovetic is capable of when injury free, however signing him is a huge risk because he hasn't had a full season since leaving Fiorentina. If he can stay healthy then I would be very surprised if he turned out to be a flop.

6. Can Jovetic and Icardi form a formidable partnership with one another?

Again, it all depends on Stevan Jovetic's health. If he's injury free then he and Icardi will put the fear of God into most defenses this season.

"I think he will have an amazing season"

7. Which Inter youngsters should we be looking out for this season?

(Assame Demoya) Gnoukouri. Although he kind of had his breakthrough last season, personally I think he will have an amazing season even if he's loaned out.

8. If Kovacic continues to develop at the rate he is, and Inter fail to live up to expectations this season is it almost inevitable that he'll leave next summer?

There is no discussion about the ability and talent that Kovacic possesses. However, this season really is make or break for the little genius. Personally, I think selling Shaqiri and retaining Kovacic was a little bit premature, I would have hung on to both and sold whoever of them failed this season in the summer transfer window of 2016.

"The talks of a crisis will begin"

9. What do you make of Inter's opening six?

Inter should have at least 16 points after the first 6 matches, 4 wins (Atalanta home, Carpi away, Chievo away, Hellas home) and a minimum of 2 draws against Milan & Fiorentina at home. Inter can afford to lose the derby or the fixture against Fiorentina but certainly not both. If Inter don't have 16 points after 6 matches the talks of a crisis will begin and who knows how that will end.

10. How many more years do you think it'll be until we see the Milan sides back to where they were 5/10 years ago? What do they need to do in your opinion?

I think it will take 2-3 years before we will see Inter or Milan fight for the "Scudetto" and another 2 -3 years to see them fighting for the Champions League title. Both clubs need to own and run their own stadium, which will give both clubs the financial power that Juventus currently have as it will allow them to tap into markets and income which both clubs are nowehere near right now.

11. What do you want/hope to see from Inter this year that we never saw last year?

I want to see the team display a solid defence instead of the headless chickens we've been treated to these past few years. I want to see the entire team work as a unit in all aspects of the game. Too many times it's been 11 individuals, this season Inter need to start playing like a team.

"I really hope Inter retain Andreolli"

12. How do you think Mancini will set up his defence? Will Murillo and Miranda partner up and provide defensive stability?

I can't imagine any other pairing other than Murillo and Miranda, especially now that Vidic is out for a couple of months. Hopefully Inter will sell Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio and Nagatomo and replace them with Criscito and bring in Ljajic or Perisic so that Mancini has at least one natural attacking winger in the team. Also, I really hope Inter retain Andreolli because he's a very solid defender who does have a role to play in the Inter squad.

VAVEL would like to thank Nima for his time in answering the questions in such detail and wish him all the best. Find Nima and his work on Twitter, @NimaTav1981.