Jirácek set to join Sparta Prague

After Jonathan Tah, Valon Behrami, Jacques Zoua, Lasse Sobiech, Rafael van der Vaart, Maximillian Beister, Slobodan Rajkovic, Heiko Westermann and Marcell Jansen, Hamburger SV want to continue to save wages. The next candidate on the hit list is Petr Jirácek. There are clubs that are interested in the Czech; Sparta Prague, Viktoria Plzen, Akhisar Belediyespor to name but a few.

On Tuesday evening, Jirácek and his agent will have a discussion with HSV bosses about the future of the player. "Next year I will be a 30-year-old and still want to play football. There are some options for me," Jirácek said.

Opportunities few and far between

At HSV, Jirácek will definitely not get a chance to play. With Gojko Kacar, who renewed his contract this summer, Marcelo Diaz, the relegation battle hero, new summer signing Albin Ekdal from Cagliari Calcio, Lewis Holtby, Kerem Demirbay and youth player Gideon Jung, there is no more place in central midfield for the Czech.

A move is still looming as the midfielder wasn't in the squad against Carl Zeiss Jena in DFB-Pokal, or against Bayern Munich in Bundesliga's opening match. Jirácek was also not in the list for the abandoned friendly against Cagliari on Tuesday.

Tough time in Hamburg

Petr Jirácek joined HSV in August 2012 for €4m transfer fee from rivals VfL Wolfsburg. In his first season he was severely hindered by injuries and a lack of game time, which seemed to be a theme during his time in Hamburg.

In following year he made 21 appearances, where he proved his variability on the left side. Jirácek often switched between left-back, left-midfield and left-wing and also in central midfield.

In the previous season he played 19 matches and also wasn't able to convince the club enough about his qualities as a footballer. Therefore, HSV have made the decision to sell the veteran Czech international.