Kovacic bids farewell to the Nerazzurri faithful

Mateo Kovacic has bid farewell to all connected with Inter Milan following his big money move to European giants Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old penned a six-year deal with the Bernabeú club two days after former coach Roberto Mancini confirmed he was being sold for Financial Fair Play reasons. Kovacic joined Inter in 2013 from Dinamo Zagreb whom he'd started his senior career with back in 2010 and went on to make 80 appearances in Inter colours, scoring five goals.

Thanks to everyone

The midfielder started his farewell thanking "all the fans, the club, and the team" who helped him a lot he told Inter Channel. The youngster admitted that he was "unsure about what to say" having left the club that gave him his big break. "I am sorry," he said but he went on to say that he is "very happy" having joined the 10-time European champions.

He continued thanking everyone for all the "love and affection" he was shown during his two-year stay in Italy.

Best moment of my career

Signing for Inter for the reported €11million fee was the "best moment of my career" he admitted before explaining that the move gave him bucket loads of "confidence as a young footballer."

Kovacic was quick to declare that "there were difficult days" although despite them he has vowed to keep Inter in his heart despite this. He also told Inter Channel how he was saddened to “leave (assistant coach Dejan) Stankovic."

Happy to be joining Real

“I am happy to be at Real Madrid", he stated. The Austrian-born Croatian international is excited to "be with (Luka) Modric" and he hopes he and his compatriot "can accomplish great things" with one another.

He concluded his farewell wishing Inter a "great season", sent "a kiss to everyone" before finishing with "I love you."

A move that could help a rival out

With Kovacic departed this could well help Serie A rivals Juventus out in their pursuit for an attacking midfielder. Madrid pair Isco and Illarramendi are just two of many names on an ever-growing shortlist which also includes World Cup winning duo Julian Draxler and Mario Götze.