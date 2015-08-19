Maximilian Beister will be out for between two to three weeks

The 24-year old new signing of Mainz 05, Maximilian Beister, has suffered a knee injury and "needs to cut back on training for two or three weeks", as coach Martin Schmidt said.

Beister only joined this summer

As a youth player for Hamburger SV at that time he reached the debut against VfL Bochum, where he got subbed on for Guy Demel in 88th minute, because the Ivorian was injured.

After his debut season, where he also got one eight-minute appereance against his later club Mainz 05, Beister was loan out to Fortuna Düsseldorf for two years and blowed there.

He scored seven goals and assisted six goals during his first season and had big say as to why Düsseldorf reached the promotion to the 1. Bundesliga in Beister's second season for Fortuna. With a fantastic 12 goals and 13 assists in 38 matches, he shot Düsseldorf almost single-handedly to the relegation battle against Hertha BSC Berlin, where he scored the very important go-ahead goal after one minute in the second leg.

After his loan he couldn't establis himself at the Bundesliga level, and after a horrific injury during a preseason match against Vitesse Arnheim in Abu Dhabi, It was not possible for the player to come back and this is why they parted company.

De Blasis made good progression

Next to the bad news about Maximilian Beister, there are still good news about Pablo de Blasis, who has been back in training for even a week. The Argentine suffered a medial collateral ligament tear and was out for almost one month.

Unluckily for him that it just happend in the pre season and he couldn't take part in important training sessions, which provided a basis for the upcoming season. Coach Martin Schmidt is also not unwilled to call up the 27-year old for next Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach and said "De Blasis is a bold player so bringing him on is always an option". In addition the coach is happy about his "good progress after five or six sessions with the team, and that’s a good signal."