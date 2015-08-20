1. FC Köln - VfL Wolfsburg Preview: Hecking wary of Köln's home form

1. FC Köln welcome VfL Wolfsburg to the RheinEnergie Stadion on Saturday after both sides opened up their Bundesliga campaign with three points.

Kevin de Bruyne will feature

Klaus Allofs confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that Manchester City target, Kevin de Bruyne will play on Saturday afternoon.

The Belgian international has been a target for the Premier League side all summer, with talks regarding a potential move to the Etihad reaching advanced stages.

A local Wolfsburg newspaper reported on Thursday that the player had expressed his desire to leave the Bundesliga club privately in a move that would see the 24-year-old net €14 million per year.

“Of course he’ll be there [in Cologne],” stated Allofs in his press conference. Wolfsburg’s sporting director dismissed speculation that the midfielder would leave before the weekend, saying: “It looks like everyone has lost the plot,” and that Wolfsburg are “trying to keep a clear head.”

De Bruyne was recently awarded ‘Germany’s Footballer of the Year’, but Allofs insisted that the Wolves will “make every effort so that Kevin stays for another year.”

Cologne put three past Stuttgart

Matchday one of the Bundesliga involved 28 goals whilst Köln’s visit to VfB Stuttgart certainly provided excitement for a Sunday afternoon.

Despite Stuttgart dominating possession and chances, Köln somehow managed to pull off a remarkable win in the closing stages.

Anthony Modeste put die Geißböcke in the lead with 15 minutes remaining before Simon Zoller doubled the visitors’ lead just two minutes later. Stuttgart’s Daniel Didavi then pulled a goal back in the 80th minute, setting up for a nervy final 10 minutes.

Köln’s counter-attacking had been magnificent all game, and it was no different when Yuya Osako got his Bundesliga tally up and running 85 days after scoring against Wolfsburg, on the final day of last season.

The win over Stuttgart “gives us a lot of confidence,” said Köln manager Peter Stöger. The Austrian is wary of the threat that Saturday’s visitors provide, telling media Köln “have to keep them away from dangerous positions.”

Unbeaten in 10 home matches, Stöger and Co “want to sustain” their strong home record, where 46,000 fans are expected on Saturday afternoon.

Following the transfer of Kevin Wimmer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Köln weren’t expected to be as good defensively, but the opening game proved otherwise.

Frederik Sörensen and Domenique Heintz both arrived in Cologne during summer, providing an impeccable partnership at the heart of defence. “They have been playing together for a short time,” said Stöger, “but I think they did their job against Stuttgart tremendously.”

Three points for Wolfsburg

The Wolves welcomed improved Eintracht Frankfurt to the Volkswagon Arena on the same Sunday as their opponents on Saturday.

Wolfsburg fans saw their side take a 2-0 lead inside the first 16 minutes through Ivan Perisic and Bas Dost. An equaliser from Stefan Reinartz two minutes later was all the action fans would see that day as Wolfsburg dominated.

Vfl coach, Dieter Hecking praised the performance of Köln against Stuttgart, but insisted he doesn’t think the home side’s “style of play will really change,” despite the creative arrivals of Leonardo Bittencourt, Milos Jojic and Philipp Hosiner. “The atmosphere will be good and the stadium will be packed to capacity,” said Hecking. “They will want to make effective use of that euphoria.”

Wolfsburg without captain for Cologne trip

The Wolves will be without captain Diego Benaglio once again, whilst Andre Schürrle remains doubtful after missing the opening game. Both Daniel Caligirui and Perisic trained behind closed doors on Thursday and will face a late fitness test.

Luis Gustavo could return for Wolfsburg, but Hecking will wait feedback from medical staff, “Once he gives us the green light, he will be back in the starting eleven.”

The last meeting between the two sides saw an impressive display from Köln in their debut season back in the Bundesliga. Osako gave Köln the lead inside three minutes on the final day of last season, before Gustavo equalised moments later, with Perisic putting Wolfsburg in the lead. Slawomir Peszko earned his side a draw on the closing matchday, which saw the North Rhine-Westphalia side finish in 12th.