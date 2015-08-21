Sampdoria in for Dimitar Berbatov

Sampdoria are interested in signing veteran forward Dimitar Berbatov who last played for Monaco, according to Il Secolo XIX reports.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United hitman, netted 13 goals in 38 appearances last season before being released by the principality club.

The club had previously been linked with a move for Liverpool's Mario Balotelli but were priced out of the move. Giampaolo Pazzini had also been linked with a return to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris but instead he signed for Serie A rivals Hellas Verona.

Not short of options

The Bulgarian is most definitely not short of options with alleged offers coming from both Serie A and the Premier League.

Sampdoria are the only reported Italian side interested although the now striker shy Palermo may start taking a look.

Ex-club Tottenham Hotspur have been linked as well as new boys Bournemouth and Aston Villa, who are looking to replace Christian Benteke who joined Liverpool last month. Leicester City and West Ham have also shown slight interest.

Sampdoria on brink of losing striker

Despite already signing Edin Dzeko, Roma are looking at bringing Eder in to add depth to their forward line according to various reports.

The Brazilian born forward has scored 37 goals for La Samp since joining from Empoli three years ago.

Alongside Roma, the ambitious Bologna are also said to be keeping tabs on him and willing to offer €8 million for his services.

Golden oldies up top next season

Should Berbatov join, He may well partner fellow veteran Antonio Cassano, who returned to the club earlier in the month after a few years away.

Cassano penned a two-year deal which will take him near to his 36th birthday and he will no doubt be hoping to replicate the form from his first spell at the club where he scored 35 times in not far off a century of appearances.

Cassano joining was met with much scrutiny from someone you'd least expect, the manager. Walter Zenga vowed to quit the club just weeks after joining if Cassano, who infamously left on a sour note last time, joined.

Zenga has had a less than succesful start to life as Sampdoria boss having been knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers by lesser opposition in Vojvodina, who thrashed the Genoese club 4-0 in the first leg.