Preview Palermo - Genoa: Genoa out to make amends for last meeting defeat

Giuseppe Iachini's Palermo host Gian Piero Gasperini's Genoa at the Stadio Renzo Barbera on match day one on Serie A without last season's catalyst Paulo Dybala, who departed for Juventus over the summer.

Palermo come into game on good note

Over pre-season, the Rosanero played a handful of friendlies and came out on top on all but one occasion against Sporting Gijon. An 11-0 thrashing of FC Schulz was their biggest result of pre-season.

They were 2-1 victors over Serie B side Avellino in their first competitive match of the season in the Coppa Italia last weekend, with a goal either side of Marcelo Trotta's 60th minute equaliser giving them the victory. Luca Rigoni opened the scoring just after the 50 minute mark, while Robin Quaison put the Aquile back ahead a minute after Trotta's equaliser.

Genoa, on the other hand, are yet to play a competitive fixture this term and will be relying on their preparation from their five pre-season friendlies to help them to a victory.

Two defeats and a draw against lesser opposition massively overshadow the impressive 1-0 victory over Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and 1-0 victory over league rivals Empoli, who they'll play away to on matchday nine.

Genoa will be missing a star player

Team news:

Giuseppe Iachini has all but one player in Francesco Bolzoni - who is recovering from achilles tendon surgery - at his disposal alongside all 10 new arrivals.

Palermo Possible lineup: Sorrentino - Lazaar, El Kaoutari, Vitiello, Gonzalez, Rispoli - Rigoni, Jajalo, Chochev - Vazquez - Trajkovski.

Star player Mattia Perin won't feature for the visiting Rossoblu as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery and coveted Diego Perotti is a doubt having left the pitch prematurely in the clubs final pre-season fixture, but the injury doesn't appear as bad as first feared. Samir Ujkani and Ezequiel Mūnoz may feature against their old club too following their summer moves.

Genoa Possible lineup: Lamanna - De Maio, Burdisso, Izzo, Cissokho - Kucka, Tino Costa, Rincon, Perotti, Capel - Pandev.

Palermo the better side historically

Sunday's meeting will be the 21st between the sides. Palermo are the better side historically with six wins to Genoa's five and were 2-1 victors the last time the pair met back in April.

Of the last six meetings, Genoa have won just one, back in May 2012, while the hosting Rosanero have two victories to their name.

Going off past meetings, a low-scoring draw in the fixture seems almost inevitable.

Key players

Palermo - Franco Vazquez - The Argentine attacking midfielder was key to the Rosanero's successes last season, alongside the departed Dybala, and Palermo will no doubt be looking at him to pull the strings for the season ahead. Vazquez can set goals up with ease and has no problem in finding the net himself either.

Genoa - Diego Perotti - A compatriot of Vazquez, who was equally as key to his side last season as him, Perotti gained many deserved plaudits for his performances last term and a move away for bigger and better things appears to be just around the corner for the 27-year-old winger-cum-attacking midfielder.