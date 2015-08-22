Atletico Madrid 2015-16 Season Preview: Colchoneros set for better season

Atleti manager Diego Simeone with the help as always of Enrique Cerezo, has sculpted one of the squads with the most depth in Spanish football football ahead of the 2015/16 season with a host of new additions, but also some notable departures.

Last Season

Atletico Madrid came into last season on cloud nine having won their first league title in 18 years after beating FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou in a 1-0 victory from a Diego Godin header and were also seconds away from winning their first ever UEFA Champions League. Sadly, a last minute goal by Sergio Ramos to level the match and put in into extra time and then eventually losing 4-1 after 120 minutes to Real Madrid was not something that should be looked down upon on.

However, going into the 2014-15 season with various new additions and departures, one would know that this was a sign that Atletico were looking to mount a surprise yet again to challenge for the title unlike the powerhouses of Real and Barcelona. Having the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Mario Manduzkic and the return of Fernando Torres to his boyhood club saw Atletico Madrid win the Supercopa de España against their bitter rivals of the city.

During the end of the season, they went to finish third in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid and ended up eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and Copa Del Rey by who else? Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Transfers In and Out

In (7): Jackson Martínez (Porto), Luciano Vietto (Villarreal), Stefan Savic (Fiorentina), Yannick Ferreira Carrasco (Mónaco), Filipe Luis (Chelsea FC), Óliver Torres (Porto), Thomas (Almería)

Out (14): Arda Turan (Barcelona), Joao Miranda (Inter), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus),Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Mario Suárez (Fiorentina), Cristian Ansaldi (Zenit), Cani (Deportivo), Insúa (Stuttgart), Leo Baptistao (Villarreal), Sílvio (Benfica), Rubén Pérez (Granada), Manquillo (Olympique Marsella), Borja Bastón (Éibar), Bono (Zaragoza)

The most important in has to be Jackson Martinez. As he is the replacement for the Croatian Manduzkic who went to Serie A, the Colombian will the main player to rely on goals with a side up front with various amount of depths.

Turan might be the most notable out, as he's still a great midfielder, but was an important one during the success of Atletico.

Manager

This will be Diego Simeone's fifth season in charge. His resume is great as a player and a manager during his stints at various clubs around Europe and his native Argentina. He is already going down in Atletico Madrid’s history having won Europa League, Super Cup, La Liga and Copa del Rey titles.

El Cholo could go down as an all-time Spanish football great as a cult hero with his Marcelo Bielsa-esque style of managing by allowing his players to do aggressive tackling close to his side’s own box before instructing them to advance to the other end as quickly as possible, as well as to play extremely narrow from side to side and extremely compact from back to front. After having recently renewed his contract, the fans will believe yet again.

First Six

1. Atletico-Las Palmas

2. Sevilla-Atletico

3. Atletico-Barcelona

4. Eibar-Atletico

5. Atletico-Getafe

6. Villarreal-Atletico

Six important matches, six must wins and surely big tests for this Atleti side. The important one will probably be the third matchday against at home to Barcelona, who are the recent treble winning side, but the one before that against Sevilla will be a tough test and surely would be a must win to snatch all three points in Seville.

The 38th and final matchday will be against Celta Vigo at the Vicente Calderon.

Derby Days

El Derbi Madrileño against Real Madrid saw Atletico only lose one match to the side from the Bernabeu in the 2014-15 season, having beaten them twice in the league, winning and drawing in the Copa Del Rey and only drawing and losing in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

This time around, they will take on each other in which will be as feisty as ever between the two sides from the Spanish capital. The first match will be at the home of Atletico on match day seven on the 4 of October and then the return match at the Bernabeu in the 26th match day on the 28 of February.

Predicted Most Important Player

Antoine Griezmann: Ever since his move from Real Sociedad, the French international has been a revelation at the club.

25 goals in all competitions, you can’t do any wrong on his debut season. A winger with the ability to be a poacher and create, as well as score at the right moments is something of the reminder of Diego Costa ever since he left to Chelsea, but more of a Cristiano Ronaldo style playing on the wing.

Predicted finishes (All competitions)

La Liga- 2nd

Surely the big clubs in Barcelona and the other side of Madrid will look to challenge for the title yet again. That being said, while a surprise to win the league looks to be unlikely yet again, it still can be said that maybe with the side in depth and experienced compared to Rafa Benitez’s side, it would not be a surprise if this season, the side from the Calderon can beat the side from the Bernabeu.

Copa Del Rey - Semifinals

They know those sides will challenge yet again for the domestic cup, but a surprise can happen in the case of who wins the Copa Del Rey. Semifinals would be realistic but surely it would be a shock to see them in the final or even win it.

UEFA Champions League - Quarterfinals

It’s true that they may never replicate a season like they did in 2013-14, but many said that they would never win the league or make it to the final with seconds away from winning their maiden title. With most of the European clubs strengthening just like they were, making the quarterfinals of Europe’s biggest prize would be realistic, anything beyond would be a dream come true.