1860 Munich 0-0 1. FC Union Berlin: Adlung's penalty miss costs the Lions three points

Even though they were the better team throughout the game, 1860 Munich's penalty miss and profligacy in front of goal cost them three vital points against 10-man 1. FC Union Berlin.

Despite putting in a quite fantastic performance away at 1. FC Nürnberg, they could only muster a draw. Torsten Fröhling would have been disappointed given their dominance, but the side had seemingly clicked and he opted for an unchanged starting eleven.

Like their opponents, a two-all draw was the result that Union walked away with last time out. A share of the spoils against 1. FC Kaiserslautern represented an improvement on their opening two results, so Norbert Düwel opted to give the same line-up another chance to impress.

Strong start for both sides

The hosts looked much more promising in the opening few exchanges and were unlucky not to take the lead in the first five minutes. Stephan Hain rattled the post from Maximilian Wittek's cross and the left-back had a shot of his own moments later, only for it to be comfortably saved by Daniel Haas.

Damir Kreilach almost shocked the home support by giving his side the lead against the run of play but he shot wildly over the bar. Union were slowly beginning to get a foothold and Steven Skrzybski's long-range drive whistled just past the past, with Vitus Eicher livid that his defence had backed so far off. The home side were dealt a blow when the busy Hain had to go off injured, although it did give Stefan Mugosa the chance to make his debut.

The two teams traded chances late on in the half, and new-boy Mugosa almost got his time in Munich off to the perfect start. His header from Daniel Adlung's free-kick had Haas hurrying across to dig it away at the near post. A 30 yard volley nearly caught Eicher by surprise, but Kreilach's shot didn't trouble the 1860 stopper.

Crucial missed opportunities

The Lions started the second half with a verve and determination to try and get the opening goal. Despite being camped in the opposition half for a solid 10 minutes, the breakthrough was not forthcoming. That all changed, however, after Rubin Okotie was fouled by Benjamin Kessel in front of goal. The defender was sent off and Adlung was handed the chance to open the scoring. He struck it well but found the post, much to his dismay.

Knowing that they had the man advantage and Bobby Wood was now off to bring on Toni Leistner, they went for the win. Korbinian Vollmann and Valdet Rama both entered the fray with 20 minutes left, in a bid to try and secure a vital three points. Adlung was the man the looked most like securing a winner, though his powerful drive was well stopped by Haas.

Another brave block by Michael Parensen and a steady save from the Berlin side's goalkeeper continued to thwart the impressive hosts. That was how the game finished, too, with neither side able to find a way through. Union will be more than happy with a point, given how poor they were, although 1860 will know the three points were there for the taking.