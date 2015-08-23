VfL Bochum 2-1 1. FC Nürnberg: Haberer and Terodde maintain 100% start

Goals from Simon Terodde and Janik Haberer managed to cancel out Guido Burgstaller's early opener and hand VfL Bochum their fourth win in a row, over a stubborn 1. FC Nürnberg.

Bochum's season had begun better than anyone could have imagined, and a resounding 3-0 win over title-favourites SC Freiburg stood testament to Gertjan Verbeek's work over the summer months. Unsurprisingly, the Dutchman went for the same starting eleven for the fourth consecutive 2. Bundesliga game.

The visitors were devastated to lose a 2-1 lead late on against 1860 Munich last weekend, meaning their mixed bag to begin with continued. René Weiler did keep faith in the side that turned that game around, moving Nikas Stark into midfield and replacing Ondrej Petrak with Tim Leibold.

Nürnberg lead but face a Bochum barrage

Despite the massive difference in form and confidence in the two sides, it was the Franconia outfit that started off better and made that count after just two minutes. A terrible back-pass from Patrick Fabian set the tone for the move and Danny Blum managed to latch on to it. His shot was saved by bounced kindly for Guido Burgstaller, who headed home at the back post for his second in as many games.

The hosts were keen to respond quickly and immediately boxed their opponents into their own half. However, it was a quick breakaway that gave them the best chance to get level. Janik Haberer broke through a series of challenges and found Marco Terrazzino but he was denied by a fantastic last-ditch challenge from Hanno Behrens.

Haberer himself was in fine form and only Thorsten Kirschbaum prevented him from levelling with a superb solo effort. Timo Perthel's cross-cum-shot also went close to restoring parity and finding Fabian, though there was just too much power for him to connect. Nürnberg couldn't withstand the pressure until half-time and eventually conceded the equaliser.

Bochum level and go to dominate

Simon Terodde was the man to benefit from Stefano Celozzi's wonderfully timed run and expertly executed chip, heading in on the line. Antohony Losilla was the architect, sending over a great through ball behind the visiting defence. Bochum were then desperately unlucky not to go in ahead, as Haberer and Terrazzino both had good goals disallowed by Tobias Welz.

Nürnberg started the second half rather well and Stark was close to giving them the lead again, firing into the side netting at a tight angle. However that pressure was almost lost when the troublesome Haberer went close again, with Kirschbaum making a good stop at his near post.

That was a sign of the turning tide, and Bochum soon went ahead. Young Haberer, who had been hugely impressive in his first four outings as a VfL player, got yet another crucial goal. He was on hand, unmarked, at the back post to turn home Perthel's low, driven cross and send the home faithful into a frenzy.

Tim Hoogland had a further chance to put the game beyond doubt but they weren't concerned, as the three points maintained their lead at the top of the 2. Bundesliga table. It took them a while but once in their zone, the hosts were unstoppable and deservedly picked up the three points. Weiler's men did give a good account of themselves, however.