Serie A round-up: Sampdoria top after the opening round of games

The new Italian Serie A season kicked off this weekend, with 27 goals in all the games combined. How did everyone get on? We take a look, in our weekly round-up.

Lacklustre Roma draw against Verona

In a summer that saw them bring in some good summer signings, Roma dissapointed on opening weekend. They were behind at the hour mark when Bosko Jankovic hit a great volley to give Verona the lead and stunned the Roma faithful. But Roma struck back quickly as Alessandro Florenzi hit a great long range strike to level the score. It seemed the game had turned Romas way but Verona turned out to have many of the chances for the rest of the game. It took some good saves from newcomer Wojciech Szczesny to keep Roma in the game and they walked off dissapointed to only come away with one point from a game they should have won.

Ricardo Kishna scores match winner for Lazio against Bologna

It was a very controlled game by Lazio as they walked away with three points against newly promoted Bologna. Lucas Biglia, who has been linked to Manchester United, opened the scoring for Lazio as they took the lead inside the first twenty minutes. Biglia found himself on the end of a Dusan Basta cross and he slotted it into the bottom right corner for the 1-0 lead. It was the perfect start from a Lazio team that looked to be in sync with each other from the first whistle. Then new man Ricardo Kishna found himself also on the end of a good cross and a poor Bologna clearance and smashed his effort into the back of the net. Bologna grabbed a goal back when Matteo Mancosu brought a goal back just after halftime when he finished a 1 on 1 chance to cut the lead in half. But Lazio controlled the rest of the game and held on thanks to a great save by Matteo Brighi to keep the lead for Lazio.

Udinese stun Juventus on opening day

It was a lineup of new faces for Juventus as they are looking to move on after losing the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez, and Arturo Vidal this summer. The new faces of Mario Mandzukic and others were present as the faced off against Udinese in what seemed like a very winnable game for Juventus. Juve had many chances early but didn't score as Roberto Pereyra failed to finish from close range and Mandzukic has his header just go wide of the bar before halftime. But the Old Lady found themselves trailing with 12 minutes left. Cyril Thereau received a great cross and was able to finish past Gianluigi Buffon to give Udinese the lead. They almost made it 2-0 when Panagiotis Kone, who gave the assist on the goal, hit a shot that went just wide of the post. It turned out to be a great win for Udinese as Juventus were shocked on the opening weekend.

Sampdoria crush newly promoted Carpi

Sampdoria came right out of the gate and quickly put five goals past newly promoted Carpi in the first half. Eder Martins quickly got the hosts ahead with a penalty scored in the 14th minute. Seven minutes later Muriel put the hosts up 2-0 and took a stronghold on the game. Then Muriel made it 3-0 in the 31st minute and Martins scored two minutes later and the rout was on for Sampdoria. It was 5-0 when Carpi got a goal back in the 38th minute but the game was already over as the first half whistle sounded. Carpi added a late goal in the 88th minute but the result was already decided by then. Sampdoria saw out the second half to a comfortable 5-2 win and this is certainly a great opening win.

Two second halfs lead Torino over Frosinone

It was a great start to the game for newly promoted Frosinone. They took the lead in the 7th minute when Luca Paganini found Danilo Soddimo at the end of a cross and finished into the bottom left corner. Torino then desperately pushed for an equalizer, with numerous shots on goal but none found the back of the net in the first half. Then they found the equalizer from Fabio Quagliarella when his shot from the front of the box hit the bottom right corner of the goal. Then Torino took the lead when Daniele Baselli's shot hit the other corner. It turned out to be enough for Torino to see out and beat a newly promoted side in Frosinone.

Fiorentina outlast 10 man AC Milan

It turned to be a horrific start for AC Milan as they were down to 10 men before halftime. Rodrigo Ely was shown his second yellow card in the 36th minute and it seemed to handicap Milan going forward. Fiorentina then took the lead when Marcus Alonso hit a wonderful free kick. His shot curled right into the top corner and surely will one of the top goals in world football this week. Things went from bad to worse for Milan as Alessio Romagnoli brought Josip Ilicic in the box and gave away a penalty in the 56th minute. Ilicic put the penalty away and put to the sword to Milan early in the second half. Fiorentina saw out the second half and cruised to a 2-0 victory over AC Milan.

Chievo comeback to beat Empoli

Empoli had a great start when they took the lead in the 7th minute thanks to Riccardo Saponara and they held their own until halftime and were looking for a win to start the season. After finishing 15th in Serie A last year, they will be looking to improve and get some better results in the coming year. But in the second half it was all Empoli. Riccardo Meggiorini's header found the back of the net and was the key equalizer for Chievo. Minutes later, Valter Birsa's effort from outside the box found the back of the net to give Chievo the lead. Alberto Paloschi's header provided to be an insurance goal as Chievo completed the comeback against Empoli

Jovetic's stoppage time goal gives Inter Milan win over Atalanta

Inter Milan began their Serie A season with what seemed like a lifeless draw with Atalanta until the closing minutes. In stoppage time, new man Stevan Jovetic found himself on the end of a corner and slotted home the game winner for Inter Milan. The former Man City man was the new hero for Inter as they secured three points on opening weekend. It was a crushing loss for Atalanta, who held on for dear life against a better team. But after three straight corners taken by Inter, something was bound to happen and it was Jovetic who found the back of the net and won the game for Inter.

Kaoutari's late goal leads Palermo over Genoa

It was a great game between two of the smaller Serie A teams in Palermo and Genoa. A game that was even in possession and featured 23 fouls was seemed destined to be headed to a draw. But it all changed when Palermo won a free kick in stoppage time. The ball was floated in and Abdelhamid El Kaoutari found himself with the ball in front of goal. He smashed the ball into the back of the net and gave Palermo all three points in the dying moments of the game. It was another late goal in Serie A to cap off a great weekend of football.

Sassuolo complete comeback against Napoli

It was a quick start for Napoli as Marek Hamsik put them in front with a great right footed strike in the opening five minutes. He finished off a rebound from Gonzalo Higuain and put Napoli ahead. But Sassuolo leveled the score right in the 32nd minute when Antonio Flores's right footed shot hit the back of the net. The half ended 1-1 and it seemed it would stay that way until the dying moments of the game. Nicola Sansone's header found the back of the net in the 85th minute to give the hosts the lead they wouldn't give up. Jose Callejon had a great chance in the box a minute later but his effort when off target.