Real Betis 1-1 Villarreal: Soldado off the mark but Betis earn a controversial point

Real Betis fought back to earn a point at home to Villarreal on Sunday night, drawing 1-1 after Ruben Castro's 87th minute equaliser.

Roberto Soldado looked set to be the match winner, the recently-signed striker finding the back of the net in the first half after some poor defending by the hosts, but this would have been a harsh result on the dominant hosts.

Betis should have been awarded a penalty only minutes later, but the referee was not convinced, whilst they failed to carve out little but a few half chances all evening, despite them dominating possession throughout the game.

Villarreal should have wrapped things up late on when they saw three big, clear-cut chances, but they were punished for their misses as Ruben Castro levelled three minutes from time, despite Xavi Torres, his header provided the loose ball converted by his teammate, being offside by several yards.

Scrapping for the point, Bruno Soriano was also sent off in stoppage time for the visitors, the captain pushing over Torres after the frustration of conceding late on.

Team news

Villarreal were unfortunately without a couple of key players for their opening fixture of La Liga, both through injuries. Goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has been ruled out for a number of months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, not expected to return until after the winter break at the very least, meaning the goalkeeping situation was up for debate in the build-up to this match.

However, Marcelino's opinion was the only one that mattered in this, and he elected 22-year-old Paris Saint Germain loanee Alphonse Aréola to deputise for his number one, with Mariano Barbosa, signed on a free from Sevilla this summer, on the bench.

As well as Asenjo, star defender Mateo Musacchio was absent having fractured his tibula, with him not due to return until mid-September, meaning the back line was looking especially fragile on paper with two big absences in terms of both talent and presence. Eric Bailly lined up alongside summer signing Victor Ruiz as a result in the centre of defence.

Going forward, having let all four of their strikers from last season go in the summer window, Villarreal started with Atletico Madrid loanee Leo Baptistao and new signing Soldado.

Betis had just one player missing for this fixture, albeit a key one in Rafael van der Vaart, who joined from Hamburger SV this summer. Despite his downfall in recent years, the Dutch international brings an important character to the dressing room of the newly-promoted side, but was absent for their curtain-raiser with a ligament problem.

Four players prepared to make their competitive debuts for the hosts tonight, with Francisco Portillo, Juan Vargas, Cristiano Piccini and Germán Pezzella all in the starting line-up. With three of these four making up the back line, it would certainly be interesting to see if they had managed to gel in time to deal with the threats posed in La Liga too.

Add to this the starting berths of Areola, Víctor Ruiz, Samu Castillejo, Baptiastao and Soldado for the visitors, and there were to be at least nine debutants on show tonight.

Betis on top early on, but Villarreal take the lead

Villarreal started well, Samu crossing for Baptistao to head over the bar with less than two minutes on the clock, but Betis were the better side early on, with their players certainly keen to make an impact in the league, and new signing Piccini looking to impress individually with some positive and direct play down the right wing.

Whilst the Yellow Submarine had a number of new players looking to make a good impact too, it was the youngster Matias Nahuel stealing the show, the teenager drilling a ball across the face of goal at the half's midway point, but his teammates failing to anticipate as he continued to sprinkle great creativity on the game.

New boy Soldado almost had a crucial say in the match on the half hour mark, however, his bursting run being met with a perfect diagonal ball from Mario Gaspar, and his half volley forcing an acrobatic save out of Antonio Adán in the home goal - the first shot on target of the match.

Moments after this, the striker broke the deadlock, breaking his duck after 32 minutes in a Villarreal shirt to put the memories of a dismal spell at Tottenham Hotspur behind him after some appalling defending from Betis that let him in behind with all the time in the world to pick out the bottom corner.

This was completely against the run of play, with the hosts on top, but the Yellow Subarmine had shown glimpses on the counter, looking to exploit all the space left by the Betis full-backs, who were so committed on the attack.

Yellow Submarine lead at break, despite hosts' appeals for a penalty

Looking to respond before the break, the home side will feel as if they deserved a penalty with 37 minutes on the clock, Alfred N'Diaye completely bundled over by Villarreal's loanee 'keeper Areola in the box, with him jumping to punch a cross clear only to see his defender get there first and him instead make contact, and heavy contact at that, with N'Diaye.

The fans were furious, as were the Betis players, but the referee, somehow, saw nothing wrong with the challenge that left the Senagalese midfielder on the floor.

Despite all their possession though, the hosts had struggled to carve out any opportunities in the first half and went in at the interval a goal down. Villarreal had spent the majority of the game on the back foot, but they were defending well, with the duo of Víctor Ruiz and Bailly brilliantly coping with the endless supply of crosses in from the right in particular, rising highest every time to clear and deal with the danger.

However, it would only be a matter of time before one of these deliveries got the better of them, and thus Marcelino's men needed to do something to deal with the likes of Piccini out wide who were putting these balls in.

Hosts remain dominant, but Villarreal threaten on the break

Less than a minute after the restart, Bailly was in fact beaten to a cross, after Mario Gaspar failed to apply the pressure necessary to Vargas on the left, but, fortunately for him, captain Jorge Molina could not direct his header on target in the opening moments of the second half.

Villarreal could just as easily have gone down the other end and scored a few minutes later, Tomas Pina teeing up Baptistao with a cute back-heeled lay-off, but the loanee was this time thwarted by good defending from Betis, with Bruno Gonzalez using his pace and his strength to bully the striker off the ball and clear, just as he was about to burst into the box.

It was Betis on top though, Alvaro Cejudo's persistence almost paying off as they searched for an equaliser, but he was off balance when he struck the ball, lashing it wide, whereas Ruben Castro actually tested Areola moments later with a powerful curling effort that produced a strong save from the 22-year-old.

Still, they were suspect to a quick counter, which Samu nearly punished them for 10 minutes into the second half, but his effort was arrowed poorly wide of the mark by a few yards, spoiling the great work from Nahuel and Mario Gaspar.

The same quick countering tactic almost allowed Villarreal to double their lead just past the hour as well, Pina getting in behind Betis' back line this time and drilling a pacey cross in that was too hot to handle for Adán, the 'keeper spilling the catch for substitute Cédric Bakambu to try and convert at the back post, but he was not expecting such an error and thus the home side's defenders were quicker to clear the danger than he was to capitalise on it.

Villarreal pay for missed chances as Betis equalise late on

A number of changes were made by both teams as the final 20 minutes neared, Betis looking for a game-changer on the bench as Villarreal targeted game management. However, it was a starter who had the next chance to add to the scoreline, Betis' Torres seeing the ball kindly fall to him in the box following a corner, but he was leaning back as he struck it at goal, sending it high into the stands instead when he really should have tested the 'keeper.

The visitors really should have wrapped things up with 15 minutes to go, however, Adán again at fault as he raced wildly out of his goal to close down Bakambu, who was through on goal but 25 yards out. The substitute rounded the 'keeper as a result, before firing goalwards, only to find a defender in his way who blocked on the line, albeit only clearing as far as Nahuel, who struck the bar of a still empty goal before Betis finally cleared their lines after some heart-stopping moments for their fans.

The Yellow Submarine continued to waste late chances, Nahuel whipping in a wonderful corner a few minutes later that picked out Víctor Ruiz, but the defender, despite being completely unchallenged, headed a yard over the bar from six yards, to his disbelief and frustration.

They would be punished eventually, Ruben Castro the man who did so just three minutes from time. Picinni's fierce strike from 35 yards provoked the scnerio from which he equalised, producing a truly fine save from Areola and an equally good stop from the follow-up header from Torres. However, the ball fell to Ruben Castro and the 'keeper could not get up for a third time to thwart the hosts, meaning he was able to tap home with only minutes remaining.

Yet, this came in controversial fashion, as Torres was clearly offside when Picinni struck from range, the Villarreal defence moving out well as a unit to leave their opponent several yards offside as a result. However, the linesman failed to spot this and it proved to be a telling decision in the end as it meant Betis could level the scores late on.

Frustration for both in score draw

As the hosts pushed for a winner in the three added minutes, frustration boiled over as Villarreal's captain, Bruno Soriano, was dismissed in injury time for pushing over Torres. This summed up a poor day for the Yellow Submarine, who had been dominated by their newly-promoted opponents and failed to be clinical when they carved out good chances on some fast breaks.

Betis will not be content with the result, despite being the better side, however, as they will feel they should have got a penalty in the first half, even if their equaliser was offside. For all their possession, they struggled to carve out opportunities though, and thus will not be best pleased with the performance either.

Neither exactly lit the game alight or played to the best of their ability, and will be hoping for improvements next time out. Yet, it is a point on the board to kick start their seasons for both.