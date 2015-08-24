Simone Zaza linked with loan move to West Ham

Juventus have reshaped their team this summer transfer window, bringing in a number of quality and top-level players to replenish a team coming off a Champions League Final appearance. However, depth can sometimes mean limited playing time for others. This can be problematic for younger players looking to develop.

Zaza set to move on

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, the striker’s agent is in London to discuss a potential loan to Premier League side West Ham United.

It would make sense for Zaza to move away on loan given Juventus’ sudden abundance of attacking players.

Alvaro Morata (when healthy) is an unquestioned starter, while Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala look set to receive a significant share of appearances as well. That’s not even to mention the likes of Fernando Llorente and Kingsley Coman.

The situation is extremely different at West Ham

The London-based club is currently without Andy Carroll and Enner Valencia due to injury. The team is down to Mauro Zarate, Diafra Sakho and Modibo Maiga. The trio has combined for two goals in a cumulative eight appearances. While the trio hasn’t been awful, the club was clearly hoping to rely more on Carroll and Valencia; adding Zaza would surely improve the attack.

The Italian netted 11 goals while adding a further two assists for Sassuolo last season before being bought by Juventus. He bagged nine goals the previous season. The striker is a fully-capped international for the Azzurri and, according to Di Marzio’s website, wants to be a part of the Italy squad heading to EURO 2016. A loan move to West Ham, where more consistent playing time awaits, could help Zaza achieve that goal.

Di Marzio’s site also claims that the loan move contains an option to make the transaction permanent.

It wouldn’t be the first-time during this transfer window that the Hammers have acquired a player from the Bianconeri—central defender Angelo Ogbonna moved to London earlier in the window and has already established himself as a first-choice option at his position. Should Zaza move, he’ll likely be hoping he can nail down a similar starting berth.