Lafferty return a massive boost for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has been handed a huge boost ahead of his side's crucial EURO 2016 qualifiers. Kyle Lafferty seems back to full fitness after being named in Norwich City's Capital One Cup squad against Rotherham United.

The 27-year-old striker had been suffering from a knee injury which has kept him out of the Canaries first three game of their Barclays Premier League return. It comes at the perfect time for O'Neill, who is set to name his squad for the crucial games against the Faroe Islands and Hungary on Wednesday. If the Northern Irish pick up maximum points from the two games, it should see them through to next year's finals.

A dramatic turnaround in fortunes

The Green and White Army has never qualified for a European Championship and the last major tournament the participated was back at the 1986 World Cup. However that looks set to change this year with the team sitting second in Group F, a mere point behind leaders Romania. Lafferty has been the key to their success, netting five times in six games - only Danny Welbeck and Robert Lewandowski have scored more.

After travelling to the Faroes and then welcoming Hungary to Windsor Park, they take on Greece and Finland in their final two group games. The Norwich forward will need to be on top form if his country are to earn a decent points haul from the remaining four matches but he seems a man reborn under O'Neill's tutelage.

Lafferty was sent off against Portugal in September 2013 and the Northern Ireland boss didn't select him again for a full calendar year, but it was a decision that paid dividends. The striker responded by netting the last-minute winner against Hungary before continuing his good goalscoring form throughout the rest of the qualifying campaign.