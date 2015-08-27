Borussia Dortmund (11) 7-2 (5) Odds BK: Reus' hat-trick helps BVB into the group stage

An incredibly performance from Borussia Dortmund saw them run out 7-2 winners over Odds BK at the Westfalenstadion. Marco Reus and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both put in strong shifts, as they advance to the UEFA Europa League group stages with a 11-5 aggregate triumph.

Borussia Dortmund, who were looking in imperious form after their incredible start to the season. Odd had given them their toughest test of the new term and Thomas Tuchel fielded a strong side, paying respect to their opponents after last week's tie. Sokratis, Julian Weigl, Marco Reus and Jonas Hofmann all started, as Gonzalo Castro, Sven Bender, Kevin Kampl and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped out.

The Norwegian club shocked the footballing world with their incredible 20 minute showing against BVB, but they just couldn't hold out for a result. However, they would have taken great confidence from that result and kept a largely similar starting line-up to that which started the first leg. Espen Ruud, Jone Samuelsen and Bentley were the men to miss out, meaning Jarkko Hurme, Oliver Berg and Ole Jorgen Halvorsen started the game.

BVB's stellar start cut short by set-piece

Dortmund started strongly and Sondre Rossbach was forced into a strong save early on by Marco Reus; the 19-year-old stopper stood form to deny his powerful shot from 12 yards. Henrikh Mkhitaryan also had a strong start of the game, and was expertly denied a clear run to goal by Vegard Bergan's superb slide tackle.

While his opening save may have been a test of his wrists, Rossbach had to rely on his cat-like reactions to keep out BVB's relentless attack. Matthias Ginter had two shots well saved by the young custodian, before he produced an incredible save to claw Hofmann's effort off the line and over the bar. Shinji Kagawa also saw his drive parried and then he put the rebound wide, in what was a busy opening 20 minutes for Rossbach.

For all the Westfalen side's dominance, they were caught out by a set piece. Thomas Grøgaard's corner was curled into the six yard box and Ole Halvorsen escaped the attentions of the packed area in front of Roman Weidenfeller to head home. Kagawa was powerless to prevent it from finding the top corner, and suddenly the tie was level and Odd were just one goal from an historic win.

Mkhitaryan and Reus lead the BVB revival

The hosts didn't have to wait long until they found a way back into the game, and it was through their most impressive player through pre-season and into the start of competitive action. Kagawa broke from midfield and fed Mkhitaryan, who cut in from the left and rifled a screaming shot straight into the top corner. There was nothing Rossbach could do but stand and admire the Armenian attacker's fantastic finish.

As quickly has they had responded, BVB went in front on the night for the first time. Ilkay Gündogan picked up on a mistake from the Odd defence and dribbled past Bergan before cutting the ball back for Reus. He made no mistake from a matter of yards out, tapping past the helpless 'keeper to turn the game on its head.

A third goal was to follow and cap off a devastating six minute spell. Gündogan started the move once more, clipping a ball over the defence and into the path of Mkhitaryan. He then put a pin-point first-time cross into the path of Reus, who put the ball into the roof of the net to essentially kill the tie.

BVB were relentless in their pressing and passing play and used that to great effect to net a fourth before half-time. Weigl picked up the ball in the middle of the park and moved forward with his usual calmness. He found Ginter racing down the right and the former Freiburg man seen Kagawa making a late run into the box. The Japanese connected with the cross ahead of his defender, capping a fantastic first-half.

Similar showing in the second half

The second period continued where the first left off and Dortmund's football was simply electric. Hofmann held up the ball excellently with his back facing towards Rossbach and eventually laid it off to Gündogan, who struck a powerful shot into the top corner. The young stopper got a hand to his effort but just couldn't get enough purchase to keep it out.

Just like in the first 45, BVB scored twice in quick succession. A wonderful long-ball forward from Gündogan found Mkhitaryan bursting past the defence and he caught up with the pass just before it went out of play. He steadied himself and played a brilliant cross into the path of Reus, and the forward tapped in at the back post to seal his hat-trick.

However, it was not to be all plain sailing for the hosts and Odd responded with a well-worked goal of their own. Oliver Berg was the man to benefit from Rafik Zekhnini's poorly cleared cross, guiding the ball past Weidenfeller and into the bottom corner was a fantastic calmness. Hofmann and Weigl both had chances to get BVB their five-goal cushion back, only to be denied by Rossbach.

The young attacking midfielder tried in vain to get a deserved goal but just couldn't find it. Lukas Piszczek rattled the post with 10 minutes to play and Kagawa was on hand to add a seventh with the final kick off the game, tapping into an open net after Aubameyang squared to him. Dortmund advanced in spectacular fashion although credit must go to the vistiors who put up a more than credible fight across the two legs.