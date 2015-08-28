Jeremy Dudziak switches to St. Pauli on three-year deal

Jeremy Duziak has joined 2. Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli from Borussia Dortmund.

He signs for the Hamburg-based side on a three-year deal. However, BVB have the option to repurchase the 20-year old.

Dudziak will meet his old side on September 8 as Dortmund travel to St. Pauli for a friendly match.

In the yellow of the Westfalen side, Dudziak made three appearances in the Bundesliga since joining in 2009 from Schalke’s youth team.

Coincidentally, the German winger joins St. Pauli on his 20th birthday. The fee agreed is yet to be announced but he is currently worth €400k, according to transfermarkt.

From one in-form side to another

He joins from one high flying team to the other. He arrives at the Buccaneers of the second division, a team who have gone from narrowly avoiding relegation to the 3. Liga to being second in the 2. Bundesliga, all be it after four games. However, St. Pauli are currently two points behind unbeaten leaders VfL Bochum, a team who have conceded the least goals in the league.

Dudziak joins from Borussia Dortmund, who quickly found their feet under new manager Thomas Tuchel. They started the Bundesliga season off very strongly, beating Borussia Mönchengladbach comfortably 4-0. Last weekend they eased past newly-promoted FC Ingolstadt 04 by the same score-line to see them rise to the top of the Bundesliga.

Dudziak may make his debut this weekend for Ewald Lienen’s side as they travel to FSV Frankfurt on Sunday. He played throughout the age groups at Borussia Dortmund and through from under-15 to under-20 of the German youth team. He was a part of the under-19 European Championship triumph in 2014.

Speaking to the club website, the new signing spoke of his delight of joining: "I want to develop here and help the team with good performances. My first game at the Millerntor will be against my former team, it is of course, is something special.”