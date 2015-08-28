Mixed fortunes for the Bundesliga teams in Europa League draw

The Bundesliga were well represented in this afternoon's UEFA Europa League draw. The three teams who were in the draw were Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg.

FC Augsburg's draw

In Augsburg’s first ever European campaign they were in Pot 3, among clubs such as Fenerbahçe, Bordeaux, Kuban Krasnodar, Legia Warsaw St. Etienne and Monaco; they start off against Athletic Bilbao. The Spanish side make their sixteenth appearance in the Europa League and Augsburg travel to the 2012 runners-up in their opening game. Group L includes Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade.

The Bundesliga teams face a slightly easier test than those in the UEFA Champions League draw, where Wolfsburg face the tough task of overcoming former Bayern Munich manager Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund's draw

Schalke and Borussia Dortmund were both teams in Pot 1. The Ruhr sides were unfamiliar territory with the pair being accustomed to playing the Champions League. BVB return to the Europa League group stage for the first time since 2010/11 and Thomas Tuchel's side were dealt the so called smaller sides.

Their best finish in the competition was thirteen years ago in 2002. BVB were looking to make it a historic double after winning the Bundesliga that year.

However, Matthias Sammer’s side faced the impossible task of coming from 3-1 down. Although they came close thanks to Amoroso’s forty-seventh minute penalty and Koller’s lifeline two minutes before the hour mark but they unfortunately fell 3-2 to Feyenoord playing in front of their fans in Rotterdam.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will face trips to PAOK, Kuban Krasnodar and Azerbaijani side Gabala FK. Borussia Dortmund have previously never played any of these sides but they face the hostile crowd of PAOK and Kuban. The Greeks are no strangers to German opposition, and travelled to Dortmund’s rivals Schalke in the 2013-14 Champions League Qualifiers. Then manager Jens Keller narrowly made it past the Greek side, winning 2-3 in the second leg (agg: 3-4).

Schalke 04's draw

Andre Breitenreiter’s first taste of Europa League football will be away to Greek side APOEL Nicosia. The Royal Blues were thrown into Group K.

Schalke were winners of the Europa League in 1997, overcoming Italian side Inter Milan in a two legged affair in the then UEFA Cup. Both legs finished 1-0 to either home side. But the Germans prevailed winning 4-1 penalties in front of 81,000 spectators at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Among the other teams in Schalke’s group are Sparta Prague, who return to the Europa League for the first timesince 2012/13 where they fell to eventual winners Chelsea in the Round of 16.

Schalke will travel to Greece to play Asteras, who have a good record against German sides. Mainz were easily beaten 3-1 in last season's third qualifying round. The Greek side are appearing in just their second Europa League campaign. Schalke will be hoping to have secured qualification to the knockout phase by the time they travel to Greece in their final game of the group stage.