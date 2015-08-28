VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 FC Schalke 04: Efficient Wolves dispatch Schalke with ease

Whilst attention was firmly set on Kevin De Bruyne's impending exit, die Wölfe set about earning an efficient 3-0 win over André Breitenreiter's FC Schalke 04. VfL Wolfsburg showed what life may be like without De Bruyne.

After dominating the early proceedings Bas Dost broke the deadlock just after the quarter of an hour mark; Schalke had late half pressure but the half time score saw Wolfsburg lead one goal to nil.

In a frantic start to the second period both sides had chances but after two minutes of madness for Sead Kolasinac, which saw the Bosnian concede a penalty, die Wölfe scored twice rounding off what had been a great performance by Dieter Hecking's side.

More attention off the pitch than on it

It'd be safe to say that for die Wölfe attention was firmly fixed on Kevin De Bruyne, who looks set to join Manchester City in a multi million pound deal, rather than proceedings at the Volkswagen Arena. The Belgians transfer saga has been the main talking point for Dieter Hecking's side over the transfer window, but a end now looks in sight.

However with that aside, Hecking named a much changed starting eleven to the one that drew at the RheinEnergie Stadion last weekend against FC Köln. Christian Träsch came in at Right back, whilst Vieirinha moved to his more orthodox right midfield spot. Aaron Hunt, who as of yet has been disappointing with die Wölfe, was replaced by Joshua Guilavogui; whilst De Bruyne and Ivan Perisic, who could also leave the Volkswagen Arena were absent.

After a 1-1 draw on his home debut, André Breitenreiter made only a few tactical changes to the side that failed to defeat newly promoted SV Darmstadt 98 at the Veltins Arena. Another full back moved into a midfield berth, this time it was Dennis Aogo for die Königsblauen replacing Marco Höger with Sead Kolasinac coming in at left back. Sascha Riether and Leroy Sané the other additions to the starting eleven.

Die Königsblauen have their own transfer saga of their own; with Julian Draxler linked with a late summer switch to Juventus, or even a controversial move to the evenings opponents to replace the impending outbound De Bruyne. However, the Germany international still plays for Schalke in the meanwhile.

Wolves dominant early on

Straight from the get go die Wölfe dominated large swathes of possession employing their normal high octane style giving FC Schalke 04 no moments peace.

With the ball they tailored two early chances, the first courtesy of Luis Gustavo, however the Brazilians long range effort wasn't too much trouble for Ralph Fährmann in the end. The second however did trouble the Schalke 'keeper; a trademark set piece delivery from Ricardo Rodriguez was deflected twice, penultimately by Johannes Geis but Fährmann reacted superbly to keep the scores level inside ten minutes.

André Breitenreiter's side were happy to sit back inside their own half with eleven men behind the ball. However, when Naldo employed one of his usual surging runs forward die Wölfe found a lot of space down their right hand flank. Christian Träsch delivered brilliantly to an unmarked Bas Dost who from no more than six yards out beat the helpless Fährmann. The hosts rewarded for their early dominance.

Schalke grow into the game

Despite Wolfsburgs dominance, die Königsblauen were a constant threat on the counter-attack and this would be the source of their best chance in the opening twenty five minutes. Leroy Sané, archetypal in all things good for Schalke so far, cleverly reversed the play to the onrushing Sead Kolasinac who pulled back for the German youth international. However after a questionable first touch Sané was met by the colossus of Tim Klose, who through his body on the line to deny what would have been a sure equaliser for Schalke.

The tide of the game had turned and it was now FC Schalke 04 who were penning the opposition in their own half and with the chances that were to follow, die Königsblauen surely would've felt they should've been level; Sané wasting another good opportunity and Klaas Jan Huntelaar with an uncharacteristic miss from a similar distance that Bas Dost broke the deadlock from.

However unlike their opponents die Wölfe were able to weather the storm and would go into the break a goal to the good.

Frantic start to the second period

The start of the second half was a frantic one, with the ball switching hands on numerous occasions and chances were at a plenty for both sides.

In almost an identical move to their first goal, Christian Träsch would find Bas Dost once more but the Dutchman's header this time was wide of the mark; saving Fährmann who had been stranded at his near post. die Königsblauen went almost directly down the opposite end, where Julian Draxler played in Klaas Jan Huntelaar who lofted the ball over Koen Casteels which required a last ditch clearance by Naldo to prevent Eric Maxim Choupo Moting from levelling the scores.

With the way the second period had started you would've thought that die Wölfe would require a second goal in order to earn the three points on the night, and only minutes after the Huntelaar chance they'd be afforded a chance to do this.

Despite reading Wolfsburg's improvised corner kick routine, Sead Kolasinac was late in the tackle on Luiz Gustavo and a penalty was swiftly awarded a penalty. Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up and with a slight stutter, he dispatched it past Ralph Fährmann.

The goal seemed to knock the wind out of Schalke's sails and after losing the ball straight from kick off, Dieter Hecking's Wolves had another corner. This time die Wölfe opted for a typical corner into the near post, which landed straight on to the boot of Tim Klose who emphatically shot home; effectively ending the game as a contest. A great finish from the most unexpected of sources.

Quiet end to the game

After the minutes of madness from Kolasinac and Schalke the game seemingly ebbed to an end with neither side exerting much pressure on a game that was well beyond die Königsblauen and the three points were already won for die Wölfe.

There were a few sparing chances, especially for Klaas Jan Huntelaar but it was clearly not his night and the Dutch centre forward let them go a begging. Niklas Bendtner and also wasted a few seemingly good positions.