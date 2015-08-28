FC Bayern Frauen 3-1 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam: Bavarians battle back to earn three points

The 2015-16 Frauen Bundesliga season kicked off with a clash between the reigning champions, FC Bayern Munich, and Turbine Potsdam.

Team news

Bayern were not at full strength just yet, as both Veronica Boquete and Mana Iwabuchi sat out. Australian Elise Kellond-Knight was making her debut for Turbine, after her stellar World Cup that earned her a place on FIFA's All-Star team.

Entertaining first-half sees both sides go close

Bayern were the brighter of the two teams in the opening few minutes, although Potsdam grew under the influence of their loud supporters that had made the trip to Munich.

The best chance of the opening stages came after Ilaurio Mauro was able to hold off three defenders at the top of the box, before eventually being fouled. Patricia Hanebeck took the free kick but blasted it well over.

Potsdam had the next good chance also as a counter attack - set up by Svenja Huth - saw the ball laid off for Kellond-Knight, who snapped her shot wide.

Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema and Melanie Leupolz all had an opportunity to score as the ball bounced around in the box and Turbine failed to clear, but they took too long to decide to shoot and the chance passed them by.

Half time approached without any real chances for either team, as neither wanted to give anything away in their first encounter.

Second-half produces plenty of goals

A goal, was what the game needed, and it got it. A cross from the left wing found Kellond-Knight totally unmarked at the top of the box and her curling effort deceived Tinja-Riikka Korpela in the Munich goal, to earn the Aussie her first strike for the team.

Potsdam's lead didn't last long, however, as Evans picked up a lay off from Miedema on the edge of the box and held off two defenders, before slipping the ball underneath the onrushing 'keeper from close range. This was another debut goal, and against her old team. Mauro had another good chance, but Korpela was alert to tip the looping header over the bar.

Bayern took the lead in the 75th minute of the game, as Leonie Maier's inch perfect cross from the right hand side found Sara Däbritz completely unmarked at the back post for a simple header.

The champions then secured the victory with a classic counter-attacking goal; Evans beating Jolanta Siwińska down the right wing and finding Däbritz again, flying in at the back post to give the home side an unassailable lead.