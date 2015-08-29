Chievo Verona - Lazio Preview: Chievo looking to build on opening week victory

Chievo Verona play host to Lazio on Sunday night as the 2015/16 Serie A season enters its second gameweek.

Both sides come into the game off the back of victories in game one and will be hoping to continue their good start.

Lazio will need to put European defeat behind them quickly

Despite a narrow 2-1 victory over newboys Bologna in week one which saw Serie A debuts for summer signings, Ricardo Kishna and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio succumbed to defeat on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

The Aquile went to Leverkusen with a one-goal-to-nil aggregate lead but were undone by the marvellous Bayer Leverkusen side. Leverkusen put three past 10-man Lazio and sent them crashing out of Europe's top tier competition in the process.

Chievo on the other hand return to the Bentegodi off the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over one of last seasons surprise packages Empoli.

Despite going behind to a Ricardo Saponara goal within seven minutes, three goals within the first 15 minutes of the second half were enough to secure victory for Chievo.

Team News

It's unlikely that Rolando Maran will make any changes to the side that thrashed Empoli. Mariano Izco and Federico Mattiello will both miss the fixture through injury.

Chievo probable starting XI: Bizarri - Frey, Gamberini, Cesar, Gobbi - Birsa, Radovanovic, Hetemaj, Catro - M'Poku, Paloschi.

Changes might be plentiful for the capital club having crashed out of Europe midweek. Dismissed Mauricio may well miss out as a punishment while Ricardo Kishna will most likely be re-instated into the starting XI. A formation change could aslo be on the cards with a back four used instead of the back three used against Bayer Leverkusen.

Number one, Federico Marchetti will miss out alongside club captain Lucas Biglia, who was injured last week and striking duo Miroslav Klose and Filip Djordjevic.

Lazio probable starting XI: Berisha - Radu, Hoedt, de Vrij, Basta - Lulic, Onazi, Candreva - Felipe Anderson, Keita, Kishna.

Chievo not great in fixture historically

In 26 meetings, Chievo have just five victories to Lazio's 10. Last time the pair met back in April, a 75th minute strike from Paloschi secured Chievo a 1-1 draw having been one down at half time.

The last victory for the hosts came back in the second meeting of the 2012/2013 season, their first victory in the fixture since 2009.

Lazio have won two of the last five, 2-0 and 3-0 respecitvely while Chievo have the one victory, the aforementioned 1-0 win and the other two fixtures have ended draws.

Bizarri will be heavily relied on

Chievo key player; Albano Bizarri; The veteran could well have a long day at work against the vastly superior (to Empoli) Lazio attack. The flying donkeys will have to hope that the 37-year-old brings his best and keeps possible embarassment to a minimum.

Lazio key player; Ricardo Kishna; Kishna has gained many plaudits following his €4 million summer move from Ajax and will no doubt be hoping to carry on his fine form shown last week against Bologna, where he scored his first Lazio goal.