Werder Bremen 2-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Lucien Favre's side remain pointless

Goals from Aron Jóhannsson and Jannik Vestergaard earned Werder Bremen their first three points of the season as Borussia Mönchengladbach remain pointless.

Jóhannsson opened his account for Werder Bremen from the spot in the first-half after Marvin Schulz’ Bundesliga career hadn’t got off to the best of starts. A poor performance in the opening game against Borussia Dortmund continued on Sunday evening as the youngster brought down Anthony Ujah in the area, allowing the American to slot the ball beyond Yann Sommer.

Raffael, Thorgan Hazard and Lars Stindl all linked up to provide Borussia Mönchengladbach with the equaliser minutes later. The latter started off the move, before drifting into the penalty area, picking the ball up and beating Felix Wiedwald at his near post.

Vestergaard regained the lead for Bremen just six minutes into the second-half as the 23-year-old found himself on the end of Zlatko Junuzović's corner, sending the Weserstadion into raputres.

Granit Xhaka was sent off in the closing stages, conceding a penalty which gave Felix Kroos the chance to heap more misery on Favre and Gladbach. However, the 24-year-old failed to find the target from 12-yards.

Santiago Garcia replaced Maximilian Eggestein who dropped to the bench for the hosts in what was Viktor Skrypnyk’s only change as his side looked to add to their point against Hertha Berlin on week two, which saw summer signing Ujah get off the mark.

Lucien Favre opted for two changes to the side that lost 2-1 against 1. FSV Mainz 05, as his side went in search of their first league win of the season. Roel Brouwers returned to the starting lineup in place of Ibrahima Traore, whilst Havard Nordtveit returned from suspension in place of Julian Korb.

Despite conceding six and scoring just once in two games, this is only Gladbach’s second-worst start to a Bundesliga campaign – their worst coming in the 1993/14 season where they were without a point despite scoring twice, but conceding eight in two games.

Almost a perfect start for Gladbach

Xhaka almost capped off a wonderful Mönchengladbach move in the opening stages to kick-start their 2015/16 campaign. The ball fell to the Switzerland international, who struck the ball on the bounce which ultimately stung the palms of Wiedwald - Patrick Herrmann looked a threat in the early stages, but the German was unable to wrap his foot around the rebound.

Having been in charge of Gladbach since 2011, Favre managed a Champions League position last season, but whilst his side were starting to dominate possession, it was Skrypnyk’s Bremen who almost took the lead through an effort from Danish defender, Vestergaard.

As time went on, Ujah became more involved in the build-up and attacking play. The former 1. FC Köln forward almost opened up the scoring moments later, who headed just over the bar midway through the first half, before the Nigerian troubled the Gladbach defence just minutes later, seeing his effort blocked.

Persistence finally paid off for Ujah who won his side a penalty seven minutes from the break. United States international Johannsson took the responsibility and calmly slotted the ball beyond Sommer.

After going a goal down, Gladbach looked to be a lot sharper as they went in search for the equaliser, which came in due course. Bremen’s lead lasted just six minutes when former Hannover 96 midfielder, Stindl slotted the ball past 25-year-old Wiedwald at his near post after being put through by Hazard as the teams went into the break.

Werder Bremen attack straight from the restart

Favre’s side couldn’t have got off to a worst start following the break. Vestergaard pulled away from his marker at a corner, heading Bremen back in the lead as the former-Hoffenheim defender scored his first of the season.

Full of confidence, Ujah came close to giving Bremen a two-goal cushion, pulling his shot just a fraction wide of Sommer’s post, who was sent scrambling as the hosts started to dominate. The Nigerian had been causing problems all game and the forward nearly added to his Bundesliga tally, seeing his effort sail just over the crossbar.

Chances go begging for Borussia Mönchengladbach

Herrmann had the chance to equalise for Gladbach on the hour mark, pulling his effort wide after being through on goal with the Bremen defence missing – which ended up in the players surrounding the referee after Oscar Wendt appeared to have brought down a Bremen player.

Xhaka then troubled Wiedwald with another effort from distance, which the Bremen stopper gathered on his second attempt.

Andre Hahn almost scored with his first touch with 15 minutes remaining. Attacking down the right-flank, the young German found himself in acres of space, forcing a fine save from Wiedwald.

Frustration crept in for Gladbach and Xhaka in the closing stages as the Swiss midfielder cynically brought down Junuzovic with 10 minutes remaining, as Favre's side headed to their third defeat.

Fin Bartels had the chance to put the game to bed with seven mintues left on the clock. With half of the pitch to run in, Bartels ought to have found the net, but credit to Sommer who pulled off another save.

Xhaka's poor game continued as the midfielder's high foot caught Assani Lukimya in the area, which resulted in a penalty and red card. With the goal at his mercy, Kroos failed to find the target from 12-yards.

The result sees Bremen climb up the table to 11th, whilst Gladbach remain winless and pointless at the bottom of the Bundesliga. Favre welcomes Hamburger SV to Borussia-Park on week four, whilst Bremen travel to Hoffenheim.