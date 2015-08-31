FC Ingolstadt 04 sign Maurice Multhaup

To round off a transfer window that has seen the likes of Romain Brégerie, Marcus Suttner and Elias Kachunga amongst others join the newly promoted Audi Sportpark side, FC Ingolstadt 04 today confirmed the addition of Schalke 04 youth team player Maurice Multhaup to their ranks on a contract until 2018.

The 18 year old has made thirteen appearances as of yet for the Germany Under 17 squad, and was also a apart of the Schalke youth squad that won the German A Championship. Multhaup stared in last seasons UEFA Youth Champions League, staring with two goals in a two nil victory against eventual victors Chelsea FC.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, but FC Ingolstadt 04 and FC Schalke 04 were able to come to an agreement over Multhaup's services; for an undisclosed fee.

Fitting in at die Schanzer

It's widely expected that Multhaup will join up with the newly promoted sides second side, who compete against the likes of SSV Jahn's Regensburg and SpVgg Unterhaching in the Regionalliga Bayern; following the path of fellow young German international Max Christiansen who moved from Hansa Rostock to the Audi Sportpark last January.

In the meanwhile Christiansen has established himself in Upper Bavaria and has become a fixture on Ralph Hasenhüttl's bench, earning valuable first team experience in the 2. Bundesliga and more recently the Bundesliga. The path of Christiansen suggests Maurice Multhaup's move to FC Ingolstadt 04 could be fruitful for both parties.

However, Multhaup will have to wait for his die Schanzer debut with the forthcoming international break meaning he may have to wait until the 12th of September when FC Ingolstadt 04 take on VfL Wolfsburg at the Audi Sportpark; as Hasenhüttl's side look for their first Bundesliga win at home.