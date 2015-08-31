VfL Bochum 1-0 1860 Munich: Terodde strikes again as Bochum earn historic win

An early second half strike from none other than Simon Terodde was enough to earn VfL Bochum and Gertjan Verbeek an historic 1-0 victory over 1860 Munich; in what is now a club record winning streak. The result see's the hosts lead extend to three points at the top of the 2. Bundesliga table.

For the fifth time in a row in 2. Bundesliga action Verbeek named an unchanged line-up; featuring young Onur Bulut who has impressed so far in his break through season. Bochum look a much changed side from the one that languished in the bottom half of the table last season, a testament to the work of Gertjan Verbeek.

Torsten Fröhling afforded new club signing, Michael Liendl his first start for die Löwen after the Austrian midfielder made the switch from another struggling side Fortuna Düsseldorf. However, it seems to be same old same old for 1860 as the Munich based side remain winless after the opening five league games as we head into the international break.

Slow start for the hosts

Compared to their recent standards, it was a relatively slow start for Gertjan Verbeek's men and it was in fact the much maligned 1860 Munich who enjoyed what little pressure either side had in the opening exchanges; with Michael Liendl and Daylon Claasen both wasting good opportunities dragging their shots wide of the mark.

Vitus Eicher was finally called into action around the 20th minute, taking no chances with a Marco Terrazzino free-kick by tipping it away for a corner. The VfL Bochum winger, a man reborn under Gertjan Verbeek, then took the following corners in what was the hosts only real spell of sustained pressure during the first half but they eventually amounted to nothing.

Failings of both strikers

A lot of VfL Bochum's early success' this campaign have been down to the goal scoring prowess of striker, Simon Terodde. The former Union Berlin man, who already has four for the season, however was being well marshaled by the defensive duo of Kai Bülow and Cristopher Schindler and was deprived of any service.

At the other end, 1860 Munich had somewhat their own talisman in Rubin Okotie and it would be safe to say the Austrian was definitely not deprived of the ball. However for the former 1. FC Nürnberg man, who hasn't netted since February, it was also a similar tale to his opposite Terodde. The ever impervious pairing of Felix Bastians and Patrick Fabian doing as usual, to deny the die Löwen striker.

Late half 1860 pressure

As the half drew to a close, it was once more the struggling visitors without a win as of yet who dominated the chances. First, Michael Liendl teed up an on-rushing Gary Kagelmacher, who had left his own half for one of the few occasions, but the huge figure of Andreas Luthe in the Bochum goal stood firm and denied the Uruguayan from opening the scoring.

The only minutes later the job of spurning an 1860 Munich chance became the honor of captain, Christopher Schindler. The 27 year old was completely un-marked only yards from Luthe's goal but his header was straight at the VfL Bochum 'keeper.

One chance is all it takes

As previously mentioned, Simon Terodde had been little more than a passenger in the first period but with a striker of his quality all it takes is one chances, and one would come his way within minutes of the restart.

Some quick build up play, as is synonymous with the success' of Bochum this season, led to Marco Terrazzino feeding Terodde the ball of the edge of the box. The striker, who scored 19 goals in all competitions last campaign, rolled Kai Bülow with his first touch and then riffled a shot into the bottom right hand corner from the edge of the box. Even the out-stretched hand of Vitus Eicher couldn't stop the ball from nestling into the corner of the net.

As it stands, everything Simon Terodde seems to hit turns into a goal.

Losilla nearly makes it two

As has been the trend in VfL Bochum games this season, the majority of goal have come about in the second half and following this trend they nearly had the second only moments after the first.

Anthony Losilla, usually restricted to his defensive midfield birth, found himself in the unknown and unmarked around the 18 yard box. He was picked out by Janik Haberer, but the former Dynamo Dresden man isn't renowned for his shooting capabilities and his eventual effort was easy to save for Eicher.

Bochum dominant until the last

For the remaining 30 or so minutes without exerting that much energy the hosts easily contained the little that the disheartened 1860 Munich could offer them in return. The visitors frustrations were evident as Daniel Adlung and Rubin Okotie both picked up yellow cards. Bochum could've added to their advantage too but Janik Haberer's effort was just off target.